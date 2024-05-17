Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Oni Press, Solicits | Tagged: august 2024, ec comics, Nacelleverse, rick and morty, tea dragon society

Doofus Rick For President in Oni Press' August 2024 Solicits

Oni Press has announced August 2024 solicits, including Rick and Morty: Finals Week– Contested Convention #1 with Doofus Rick for President

Oni Press has announced its August 2024 solicits and solicitations, including the launches of Rick and Morty: Youth in Rickvolt #1, Rick and Morty: Finals Week– Contested Convention #1, Sesame Street #1 and the EC Comics' title Cruel Universe #1, as well as more Cult Of The Lamb #3 and Akogun: Brutalizer of Gods #3 by the guy who is just announced at writing Marvel's Storm. There's also Epitaphs From The Abyss #2, Biker Mice From Mars #2, Rick and Morty Presents Vol. 6, Eat Your Heart Out Vol. 1, Talli, Daughter of the Moon Vol. 3, I Was The Cat 10th Anniversary Edition, Frankie and The Beastly Bog Song and The Tea Dragon Tapestry Treasury Edition.

RICK AND MORTY FINALS WEEK– CONTESTED CONVENTION #1

WRITTEN BY JAMES ASMUS & JIM FESTANTE

ART BY SUZI BLAKE

COVER A BY SUZI BLAKE

COVER B BY SAM GRINBERG

INTERCONNECTING COVER (1:10) BY MARC ELLERBY

From writers James Asmus and Jim Festante (Rick and Morty Super Spring Break Special, Survival Street) and rising star illustrator Suzi Blake—another day, another final!

As Morty's poli-sci exam approaches, he persuades Rick to portal him to President Curtis for some much-needed extra credit. With Curtis is on his way to secure his party's presidential nomination, and Rick determined to prove even the dumbest version of him could beat Curtis, Doofus Rick's hat is thrown in the ring! Competition heats up when Doofus announces Jerry as his VP, and Beth joins the race to become the first woman president. It's gonna be one contested convention!

ON SALE AUGUST 14st, 2024 | $5.99 | 40 pgs. | FC | ONE-SHOT

RICK AND MORTY: YOUTH IN RICKVOLT #1 (of 4)

WRITTEN BY MICHAEL MORECI

ART BY TONY GREGORI

COVER A BY TONY GREGORI

COVER B BY SARAH BURRINI

VARIANT COVER (1:10) BY WARREN WUCINICH

From acclaimed writer Michael Moreci (Barbaric, The Plot, Wasted Space) and up-and-coming illustrator Tony Gregori comes a revolutionary new Rick and Morty series about rebellion, adolescence, and freedom!

Rick's been cagey lately—especially cagey. And secretive. After yet another misadventure with Morty goes haywire, Morty begins to pull away from his grandfather. So Rick does what any healthy, mentally stable grandparent would do: he secretly creates a universe with new grandchildren who actually love him! Only problem is, that universe has now reached adolescence and is rebelling, threatening the entire universe. This uprising, led by a fierce, glass-eyed Morty and his army of revolutionaries, aims to fight and kill the very god that created it: Rick.

ON SALE AUGUST 21st, 2024 | $4.99 | 32 pgs. | FC

CRUEL UNIVERSE #1 (of 5)

WRITTEN BY CORINNA BECHKO, CHRIS CONDON, MATT KINDT, & BEN H. WINTERS

ART BY JONATHAN CASE, KANO, ARTYOM TOPILIN, & CAITLIN YARSKY

COVER A BY GREG SMALLWOOD

COVER B BY J.H. WILLIAMS III

EC HOMAGE VARIANT (1:10) BY JAY STEPHENS

B&W ARTIST EDITION VARIANT (1:20) BY J.H. WILLIAMS III

EC ARCHIVE VARIANT (1:50) BY RIAN HUGHES

SPA FON VARIANT (1:100) BY TOM FOWLER WITH BILL CRABTREE

FOIL COVER (SILVER) BY GREG SMALLWOOD

FOIL COVER (GOLD) BY J.H. WILLIAMS III

BLANK COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

Compelled to OBLIVION, driven to ENTROPY, all life in our cosmos can only end in one place: COMPLETE ANNIHILATION! For the first time in 70 years, the limitless fury of EC Comics rages back to life to shred the very fabric of the universe itself—and wrench bizarre tales of time and space into our dimensional plane!

Our guides across this double-sized, 40-page introduction to a cosmic maelstrom of strange extraterrestrial entities, malevolent scientists, and terrifying technological catastrophe? Learn to fear the void with the irradiated imaginations of Hugo Award nominee Corinna Bechko (Invisible Republic), rising star Chris Condon (That Texas Blood), Eisner Award nominee Matt Kindt (BRZRKR, Mind MGMT), and Edgar Award winner Ben H. Winters (The Last Policeman) as they collide with the wondrously destructive visions of artists Jonathan Case (Green River Killer), Kano (Immortal Iron Fist), Artyom Topilin (I Hate This Place), and Caitlin Yarsky (Black Hammer: Reborn)!

The unpredictable return of EC Comics continues here with the quantum comics event of the millennium! Galaxies will collapse. Space-time will be distorted. And your very will to exist, too, shall be broken . . . Just remember: it's all in the name of SCIENCE!

ON SALE AUGUST 7th | $4.99 (STANDARD) | $7.99 (FOIL) | 40 PGS | FC

EPITAPHS FROM THE ABYSS #2 (of 5)

WRITTEN BY JASON AARON, MATT KINDT, TYLER CROOK

ART BY KLAUS JANSON, JORGE FORNES, TYLER CROOK

COVER A BY LEE BERMEJO

COVER B BY ADAM POLLINA

EC HOMAGE VARIANT (1:10) BY JAY STEPHENS

B&W ARTIST EDITION VARIANT (1:20) BY ADAM POLLINA

EC ARCHIVE VARIANT (1:50) BY RIAN HUGHES

EC COMICS PROUDLY PRESENTS…ANOTHER EPITAPH THAT'S GOOD UNTIL THE VERY LAST BALLOON POPS!

In this month's terrifying festival of fright: Three ALL-NEW tales of depraved intention and traumatic tension—culled from the fingertips of death-addled writers Jason Aaron (Thor, Southern Bastards), Matt Kindt (BRZRKR, Mind MGMT), and writer/artist Tyler Crook (Harrow County), and forever wedded to the bloodstained brushstrokes of artists Klaus Janson (The Dark Knight Returns) and Jorge Fornes (Batman)! THREE UNRELENTING NAIL-BITERS FROM FIVE MASTERS OF THE COMICS TRADE… You'd have to be CRAZY to miss this—or DEAD!

ON SALE AUGUST 21st, 2024 | $4.99 (STANDARD) |$ 7.99 (FOIL) | 32 PAGES | FC

BIKER MICE FROM MARS #2 (of 3)

WRITTEN BY MELISSA FLORES

ART BY FRANCIS PORTELA

COVER A BY DUSTIN WEAVER

COVER B BY PATRICK SPAZIANTE

COVER C BY EDU SOUZA & BEN HUNZEKER

FULL ART VARIANT (1:10) BY DUSTIN WEAVER

VARIANT COVER (1:20) BY FRANCIS PORTELA

GET READY TO REV IT UP ON THE RED PLANET!

Writer Melissa Flores (Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers, Spider-Gwen: Smash) and Francis Portela (Green Lantern) continue the exciting Nacelleverse saga! The Mars War has erupted, and our butt-kickin' heroes—Throttle, Vinnie, and Modo—are caught smack dab in the middle of it! As the ruthless Plutarkians continue their hostile takeover, the resident population finds itself under siege and at their mercy. With the planet in total chaos, who can the Biker Mice trust?

Witness their biker beginnings as the myth of motorbike-riding, Martian mice starts here! How did Modo lose an eye? What happened to Vinnie's face? The answers are contained in this thrilling prequel chapter to the upcoming animated series!

ON SALE AUGUST 14th, 2024 | $4.99 | 32 pgs. | FC

SESAME STREET #1 (of 4)

WRITTEN BY JOEY ESPOSITO

ART BY AUSTIN BAECHLE

COVER A BY AUSTIN BAECHLE

COVER B BY ERIN HUNTING

COLORING BOOK VARIANT BY AUSTIN BAECHLE

VARIANT COVER (1:10) BY JUSTASUTA

Stroll along Sesame Street and join Grover, Elmo, Cookie Monster, and more of your favorite furry friends in this brand-new comic book series for readers of all ages!

Grover wakes up to another beautiful day on Sesame Street! But he soon discovers that his friends each have a problem to solve before they can enjoy it. Read along in this brand-new comic book as Grover does what he does best: lends a helping hand. After all, the most fun on Sesame Street comes from working together!

IN STORES AUGUST 28th, 2024 | $3.99 | 24 pgs. | FC

CULT OF THE LAMB #3 (of 4)

WRITTEN BY ALEX PAKNADEL

ART BY TROY LITTLE

COVER A BY CARLES DALMAU

COVER B BY TROY LITTLE

COVER C BY MARC ELLERBY

VARIANT (1:10) BY ABIGAIL STARLING

FULL ART VARIANT (1:20) BY CARLES DALMAU

VARIANT (1:30) BY ZANDER CANNON

Things are rough at the cult. Followers are starving and wallowing in filth, and dissent grows louder in their minds. But when Lamb returns to the Darkwood to find food and plunder for their growing flock, a nigh-deadly encounter with Leshy sends them home to the shocked and disheartened Followers. To protect the cult, Lamb must embrace the true power and rituals of the Red Crown before it's too late. ON SALE AUGUST 14th, 2024 | $4.99 | 32 pgs. | FC

AKOGUN: BRUTALIZER OF GODS #3 (of 3)

WRITTEN BY MUREWA AYODELE

ART BY DOTUN AKANDE

COVER A (WRAPAROUND) BY DOTUN AKANDE

COVER B BY INHYUK LEE

COVER C BY SALIM BUSURU

VARIANT COVER (1:10) BY A.J. JOTHIKUMAR

THE AFRICAN DARK-FANTASY EPIC CONCLUDES IN AN EXPLOSIVE FINALE!

Murewa Ayodele and Dotun Akande (I Am Iron Man, Moon Knight: Black, White & Blood) have concocted a rage-fueled tale of vengeance! The disgraced Ogun now lives as a god-king amongst the desert people as they continue their heinous human sacrifices to restore him to glory.

But Akogun wages a one-man war against their stronghold and his intent: murder every warrior and the god they serve or die trying! Don't miss the powerful final issue!

ON SALE AUGUST 7th, 2024 | $5.99 | 40 pgs. | FC

RICK AND MORTY PRESENTS VOL. 6 SC

WRITTEN BY RAFER ROBERTS, MICHAEL MORECI & MAGDALENE VISAGGIO

ART BY ZANDER CANNON, MARC ELLERBY & JARRETT WILLIAMS

COVER BY ANGELA TRIZZINO

It's a RIck and Morty triple feature, featuring a cavalcade of comic superstars: Magdalene Visaggio (Kim & Kim), Michael Moreci (Barbaric), Rafer Roberts (The Rock Gods of Jackson, Tennessee), Zander Cannon (Kaijumax), and more for an unforgettable collection. Let's get schwifty!

Things get hairy when Jerry f**ks up Rick and Morty's R&R by releasing a horde of nanobot-infused hair dolls in Rick in a Box; Rick and Morty track down the culprit who's been body-swapping members of the Smith family across the multiverse in Fricky Friday; and Summer, tired of being sidelined, teams up with her social media maven future-self for an adventure she'll probably forget in The Science of Summer.

ON SALE AUGUST 21st, 2024 | $24.99 | 116 pgs. | FC

EAT YOUR HEART OUT VOL. 1 SC

WRITTEN BY TERRY BLAS & MATTY NEWTON

ART/COVER BY LYDIA ANSLOW

Blanca is running away. Away from her mother—the overbearing and strict Reina—and her mother's narrow idea of what shape Blanca's life should take. While Reina finds Blanca's dream of pursuing fashion design a wasteful flight of fancy, Blanca sees possibility . . . and she knows if she doesn't leave now, she might never. Of course, following your passion isn't easy, and when Blanca arrives in New York City without a job or a roof over her head, she's rescued by a kindly baker named Emile, who takes her in. With Emile comes his eclectic group of roommates, all living in the same brownstone, who welcome Blanca into their weird, wonderful world. Together, Blanca and her newfound friends come to discover that sometimes, the recipe for making your dreams come true is achievable when you embrace chosen family as the missing ingredient.

Creators and co-writers Terry Blas (Lifetime Passes) and Matty Newton with artist Lydia Anslow come together in this fairy-tale inspired story about following one's dreams!

ON SALE AUGUST 14th, 2024 | $19.99 | 112 pgs. | FC

TALLI, DAUGHTER OF THE MOON VOL. 3 SC

WRITTEN/ART/COVER BY SOURYA

French Laotian cartoonist Sourya reaches new creative heights in this emotional and action-packed volume of Talli: Daughter of the Moon, seamlessly merging the best elements of manga and bandes dessinées in a powerful fantasy epic for the ages!

After the vicious battle with the Forest King, Talli and her companions have finally found a much-needed refuge in a mountain village whose people are still loyal to the Children of the Moon. Secluded atop the forbidding Diamond Peak, Talli begins her training to control her Summoner powers, and must confront her deepest fears and darkest memories. But time is swiftly running out as the relentless Lord Ulric's forces lay siege to their mountain stronghold. Can Talli master the terrifying power that courses through her veins in time to save the people she loves from the unstoppable Lord Ulric?

ON SALE AUGUST 7th, 2024 | $19.99 | 224 pgs. | FC

I WAS THE CAT 10th ANNIVERSARY EDITION SC

WRITTEN BY PAUL TOBIN

ART/COVER BY BENJAMIN DEWEY

It's been 10 years since the nine lives of Burma the cat captivated audiences—return to the world of the Eisner–nominated I Was the Cat with this special anniversary edition!

When the offer of a lifetime comes across her desk to interview a mysterious stranger named Burma, Allison Breaking can't say no. But what's she to do when she discovers that Burma isn't a man at all . . . but a cat! And beneath the feline exterior, Allison just might begin to uncover another, darker story. Will she risk it all to uncover the truth of Burma's last—and maybe most important—life?

ON SALE AUGUST 28th, 2024 | $19.99 | 200 pgs. | FC

FRANKIE AND THE BEASTLY BOG SONG HC

WRITER/ARTIST/COVER CAITLIN ROSE BOYLE

Frankie Fairy returns in Frankie and the Beastly Bog Song, the second standalone volume from creator Caitlin Rose Boyle. Join Frankie on her latest field assignment as she uncovers new ecosystems and learns a new way to be brave!

Frankie Fairy loves to learn about creepy crawly critters! This summer she gets the special job as research assistant on her mom's trip to study all sorts of new species. Frankie's mom is her scientist hero, and she wants to do everything she can to impress her! But when the critters start to get a bit too creepy and a bit too crawly, will Frankie be a scaredy fairy or will she be a brave scientist hero like her mom?

ON SALE AUGUST 28th, 2024 | $12.99 | 40 pgs. | FC

THE TEA DRAGON TAPESTRY TREASURY EDITION SC

WRITTEN/ART/COVER BY K. O'NEILL

Join Greta and Minette once more for the heartwarming conclusion of the award-winning Tea Dragon series by Eisner– and Harvey Award–winning author K. O'Neill, now larger than ever before in a new 10" x 14" oversize softcover treasury edition!

Over a year since being entrusted with Ginseng's care, Greta still can't chase away the cloud of mourning that hangs over the timid Tea Dragon. As she struggles to create something spectacular enough to impress a master blacksmith in search of an apprentice, she questions the true meaning of crafting, and the true meaning of caring for someone in grief. Meanwhile, Minette receives a surprise package from the monastery where she was once training to be a prophetess. Thrown into confusion about her path in life, the shy and reserved Minette finds that the more she opens her heart to others, the more clearly she can see what was always inside.

ON SALE AUGUST 21st, 2024 | 24.99 | 136 pgs. | FC

