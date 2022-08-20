Door To Door, Night To Night in Vault Comics November 2022 Solicits

Cullen Bunn is one of the most prolific comic book creators around today, and in November is launching another comic book, this time a horror series from Vault Comics. Door To Door, Night To Night, created with Sally Cantirino of I Walk With Monsters, and Human Remains, with colours by Dee Cunniffe, letters by Andworld, and designs by Tim Daniel. And it's part of Vault's November 2022 solicits and solicitations…

DOOR TO DOOR NIGHT BY NIGHT #1 CVR A CANTIRINO

VAULT COMICS

(W) Cullen Bunn (A / CA) Sally Cantirino

From all-star creators Cullen Bunn (Harrow County, The Last Book You'll Ever Read) and Sally Cantirino (I Walk With Monsters, Human Remains) comes the story of a motley crew going to battle against supernatural evil throughout the American South.

Perfect for fans of "The Boys," "B.P.R.D." and "Proctor Valley Road."

The Heritage Mills sales team travels from town to town, knocking on doors. They're the best at what they do… which also means they're the worst. They're broken, each and every one of them, haunted by closets so full of skeletons, they're bursting. When they discover a terrible secret behind one fateful door, it opens their eyes to a world full of real monsters hidden in every small town.

In Shops: Nov 16, 2022

SRP: 4.99

WEST OF SUNDOWN #6 CVR A CAMPBELL

VAULT COMICS

(W) Aaron Campbell, Tim Seeley (A) Jim Terry (CA) Aaron Campbell

The New Mexico town of Sangre De Moro has accepted its strange new residents: a vampire, her thrall, Frankenstein's monster, and the would-be mad scientist, Griffin. But a new threat has come for the evil-saturated soil of the mesa: Aristide Moreau and his strange companions.

In Shops: Nov 16, 2022

SRP: 4.99

END AFTER END #4 CVR A SUNANDO C (RES)

VAULT COMICS

(W) Tim Daniel, David Andry (A / CA) Sunando C

Some say it's the destination, while others insist it's the journey that shapes us.

One such journey–into Walt's previous life–offers a glimpse of the man he was before his death. Is he destined to repeat every step here in the End After End?

Or will he summon the resolve to become the person he wants to be?

In Shops: Nov 23, 2022

SRP: 4.99

HEART EYES #4 CVR A IBANEZ

VAULT COMICS

(W) Dennis Hopeless (A / CA) Victor Ibanez

How much death and destruction can Lupe survive? The fallout from last month's explosive cliffhanger spreads far and wide as our mysterious narrator steps into the light.

In Shops: Nov 16, 2022

SRP: 4.99

NASTY #3 CVR A KAMBADAIS

VAULT COMICS

(W) John Lees (A / CA) George Kambadais

Meera Malik has known Thumper since they were kids. If she's going to write the script for their horror movie, and come to grips with the unsettling happenings on-set, she'll need to search for answers in her own history, both with the genre she loves and the friendship they share. Elsewhere, a moral puritan with sinister intentions is whipping up fresh hysteria against the video nasties.

In Shops: Nov 30, 2022

SRP: 4.99