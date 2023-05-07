Dream Warriors, New Graphic Novels by Jesse Byrd & Yonson Carbonell

Dream Warriors is a graphic novel series about magical beings who battle "nap to night" to keep sleeping people safe from bad dreams, from Jesse Byrd and Yonson Carbonell.

Dream Warriors is a graphic novel series about magical beings who battle "nap to night" to keep sleeping people safe from bad dreams, from Jesse Byrd and Yonson Carbonell. Bobbie Bensur at Paw Prints has bought world rights to the series beginning with Khi's New Beginning, in which the Bad Dreams have teamed up to conduct a multi-layer plan to convert all dreams into nightmares and permanently scar the human race; it's up to the Dream Warriors to defeat them.

Dream Warriors are magical beings who battle "nap to night" to keep sleeping people safe from bad dreams. Each Dream Warrior is assigned a person to protect with whom they share a special connection. Their fight is honorable. They're the reason humanity can continue to dream.Now, all of that is at risk. The Bad Dreams have teamed up to conduct a multi-layer plan to convert all dreams into nightmares and permanently scar the human race. It's up to the Dream Warriors, including newbie Khi, to defeat them. But, Khi, misses his old life and is still just trying to figure out his new normal: living in the dream realm and being…well…a super hero. Will he muster up the courage to embrace his new life? Will he be able keep his slumbering sister safe while she sleeps at night? And will he and the other Dream Warriors be able to protect the earthly realm from the Bad Dreams for good?

Publication of Dream Warriors: Khi's New Beginning will be published in September 2024. Jesse Byrd and Yonson Carbonell's agent Jesse B. Creative represented the author and illustrator in the two-book deal.

