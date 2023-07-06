Posted in: Comics | Tagged: DSTLRY, jamie mckelvie, san diego, san diego comic con, sdcc

DSTLRY Gets Very Ready For San Diego Comic-Con

The new comic book publisher formed from the bones of Comixology, Dstlry, is to launch at San Diego Comic-Con with their Devil's Cut one-shot.

The new print-to-digital comic book publisher formed from the bones of Comixology, Dstlry, is to launch at San Diego Comic-Con with their Devil's Cut one-shot. And they have managed to leapfrog many a publisher by getting a main booth on the show floor and their own signage on the map. Can we say Venture Capital funding?

The Devil's Cut one-shot will also then be sold by DSTLRY to comic book stores in August, has revealed a new tiered incentive cover and a new open-to-order cover for The Devil's Cut One-shot, which will debut eleven comics before they all become their own ongoing series, 88 over-sized pages for a $9.99 cover price.



The Mominu X Junko Mizuno Vinyl Figure is a 1:100 tiered cover, the Jamie McKelvie cover is open order

The eight stories from The Devil's Cut that will be expanded into full DSTLRY series include:

"Spectregraph" by James Tynion IV, Christian Ward, and Aditya Bidikar

"Shepherd" by Marc Bernardin, Ariela Kristantina, Lee Loughridge, and Bernardo Brice

"8 Rules to Make It Out in One Piece" by Elsa Charretier, PK Colinet, Nick Filardi, and Clayton Cowles

"A Blessed Day" by Mirka Andolfo, Fabio Amelia, Arancia Studio, and Steve Orlando

"The Stowaway" by Jock

"Deleted Scene, #2" by Brian Azzarello, Eduardo Risso, and Jared K. Fletcher

"White Boat" by Scott Snyder, Francesco Francavilla, Andworld Design, and Tyler Jennes

"What Blighted Flame Burns in Thee?" by Becky Cloonan, Tula Lotay, and Richard Starkings

The Devil's Cut features a main cover by Jock, an open-to-order variant cover by Francesco Francavilla, and incentive variant covers by Becky Cloonan (1:10), Tula Lotay (1:25), Joëlle Jones (1:50), Mirka Andolfo (1:75).

Additionally, all covers of the Devil's Cut One-shot are fully returnable with no qualifiers and re available for order at a retailer's maximum Diamond discount. Talking to Forbes, co-founder and DSTLRY co-founder Chip Mosher stated that first that the oversized format means that the comics carry a higher price than typical comics which gives retailers an incentive to stock and promote them. "A higher price means higher margins for the stores," he explained.

