Dune And Grim Launch in Boom Studios Full May 2022 Solicitations

Boom Studios launch a new Dune series, The Waters Of Kanly #1 by Brian Herbert, Kevin J. Anderson and Francesco Mortarino, and a new series Grim #1 by Stephanie Phillips and Flaviano. All part of their Boom Studios May 2022 solicits and solicitations.

DUNE THE WATERS OF KANLY #1 (OF 4) CVR A WARD

BOOM! STUDIOS

MAR220767

MAR220768 – DUNE THE WATERS OF KANLY #1 (OF 4) CVR B 25 COPY INCV YOON – 4.99

MAR220769 – DUNE THE WATERS OF KANLY #1 (OF 4) CVR C 50 COPY INCV LEE – 4.99

MAR220770 – DUNE THE WATERS OF KANLY #1 (OF 4) CVR D FOC REVEAL VAR – 4.99

MAR220771 – DUNE THE WATERS OF KANLY #1 (OF 4) CVR E FOC 10 COPY INCV – 4.99

MAR220772 – DUNE THE WATERS OF KANLY #1 (OF 4) CVR F UNLOCKABLE VAR WARD – 4.99

(W) Brian Herbert, Kevin J. Anderson (A) Francesco Mortarino (CA) Christian Ward

Go deeper into the Dune universe with this lore-expanding story set during the events of the Frank Herbert classic!

In the aftermath of the battle of Arrakeen, legendary House Atreides warmaster Gurney Halleck takes refuge with spice smugglers, vowing revenge against the Harkonnens no matter the cost.

Artist Francesco Mortarino (Power Rangers) brings the story by original authors Brian Herbert & Kevin J. Anderson to life in ways that will excite both fans of the novels and the recent hit film alike!

In Shops: May 04, 2022

SRP: 4.99

GRIM #1 CVR A FLAVIANO

BOOM! STUDIOS

MAR220773

MAR220774 – GRIM #1 CVR B FOIL FLAVIANO – 5.99

MAR220775 – GRIM #1 CVR C FRISON – 3.99

MAR220776 – GRIM #1 CVR D FOIL 25 COPY INCV FRISON – 5.99

MAR220777 – GRIM #1 CVR E 50 COPY INCV DEL MUNDO – 3.99

MAR220778 – GRIM #1 CVR F UNLOCKABLE VAR JOHNSON – 3.99

(W) Stephanie Phillips (A / CA) Flaviano

Jessica Harrow is dead. But her journey has only just begun!

Discover the world of the afterlife, where Jessica has been recruited as a Reaper, tasked with ferrying countless souls to their final destination.

But unlike the rest of the Reapers, she has no memory of what killed her and put her into this predicament.

In order to unravel the mystery of her own demise, she'll have to solve an even bigger one – where is the actual GRIM REAPER?

From acclaimed writer Stephanie Phillips (Harley Quinn) and fan favorite artist Flaviano (New Mutants) comes a bold new vision of what comes after, and the nature of death itself! In Shops: May 11, 2022 SRP: 3.99

SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN #23 CVR A DELL EDERA

BOOM! STUDIOS

MAR220779

MAR220780 – SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN #23 CVR B DIE CUT MASK VAR – 4.99

MAR220781 – SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN #23 CVR C DIE CUT BLOODY V – 4.99

MAR220782 – SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN #23 CVR D 25 COPY INCV – 3.99

MAR220783 – SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN #23 CVR E 50 COPY INCV FRI – 3.99

MAR220784 – SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN #23 CVR F UNLOCKABLE – 3.99

(W) James TynionIV (A / CA) Werther Dell'Edera

Trapped in the county jail, Erica must use her one phone call to contact someone from her past… but will they come to her aid?

Escape may come from a most unexpected place, but with it the revelation of a terrifying new threat that will push Erica to her limits!

In Shops: May 25, 2022

SRP: 3.99

HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER #6 CVR A ALBUQUERQUE

BOOM! STUDIOS

MAR220785

MAR220786 – HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER #6 CVR B DELL EDERA – 3.99

MAR220787 – HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER #6 CVR C BODYBAG VAR HOTZ – 4.99

MAR220788 – HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER #6 CVR D 25 INCV COPY VAR DELL EDERA – 3.99

MAR220789 – HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER #6 CVR E 50 COPY INCV CORONA – 3.99

MAR220790 – HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER #6 CVR F BODYBAG 100 COPY INCV HOTZ – 4.99

MAR220791 – HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER #6 CVR G 150 COPY INCV SORRENTINO – 3.99

(W) James Tynion IV, Sam Johns (A) Werther Dell'Edera, Letizia Cadonici (CA) Rafael Albuquerque

Edwin Slaughter is one of the Scarlet Masks, the secret bookkeepers of the Order of St. George. He's enamored with stories of ancient hunters, as well as those in his midst.

He only gets to write the stories and never live them himself though. That is, until what starts out as standard reconnaissance for the Order turns Edwin's world upside down. There's a legendary monster in America, one long thought extinct…

It's taken the lives of countless children, bringing Edwin into the field for the first time… and into real danger.

Along with a new story arc comes a new creative team! Acclaimed writer Sam Johns of Punchline and The Joker fame joins James Tynion IV as co-writer, and up-and-coming artist Letizia Cadonici makes her highly-anticipated American comics debut, joined by series veteran Werther Dell'Edera as co-artist!

In Shops: May 18, 2022

SRP: 3.99

MAW TP

BOOM! STUDIOS

MAR220792

(W) Jude Ellison S. Doyle (A) A.L. Kaplan (CA) Ariela Kristantina

Critically acclaimed journalist & opinion writer Jude Ellison S. Doyle (Dead Blonds and Bad Mothers), breakout artist A.L. Kaplan, and colorist Fabiana Mascolo (Firefly: Brand New 'Verse) weave a provocative horror story of sisterly bonds, deep trauma, and the dormant monsters buried within us, perfect for readers of Redlands and Something is Killing the Children!

Marion Angela Weber hopes to gain some perspective and empowerment at a feminist retreat with her sister Wendy on the remote island of Angitia – some perspective that isn't at the bottom of a bottle for once.

But after an assault on her first night on the island, everything goes horribly wrong. The violent encounter awakens something monstrous in Marion, triggering warped mutations in her body, and bringing forth a hunger she can't bring herself to name…

Collects the complete Maw #1-5.

In Shops: Jul 27, 2022

SRP: 19.99

GETTING DIZZY TP

BOOM! STUDIOS

MAR220793

(W) Shea Fontana (A / CA) Celia Moscote

Dizzy wants to be the best! But with everything she's tried, including roller skating, this teen can only achieve one thing-disaster.

Just when she's about to give up, interdimensional creatures called the Negatrixes attack, forcing her to take up the mantle of 'Burb Defender! But if she wants to save the world, she's going to have to assemble the coolest skating crew the 'Burbs have ever seen.

From New York Times bestselling author Shea Fontana (DC Super Hero Girls, Wonder Woman Rebirth) and acclaimed artist Celia Moscote (Juliet Takes Breath) comes an aspirational story, perfect for fans of Save Yourself! and Rollergirl, that reveals a true hero is nothing without her friends.

Collects the complete Getting Dizzy #1-4.

In Shops: Jul 13, 2022

SRP: 14.99

POWER RANGERS UNIVERSE #6 (OF 6) CVR A MORA

BOOM! STUDIOS

MAR220794

MAR220795 – POWER RANGERS UNIVERSE #6 (OF 6) CVR B 10 COPY INCV MORA – 4.99

MAR220796 – POWER RANGERS UNIVERSE #6 (OF 6) CVR C 25 COPY INCV – 4.99

MAR220797 – POWER RANGERS UNIVERSE #6 (OF 6) CVR D 50 COPY INCV MONTES ( – 4.99

MAR220798 – POWER RANGERS UNIVERSE #6 (OF 6) CVR E 100 COPY INCV WARD (C – 4.99

MAR220799 – POWER RANGERS UNIVERSE #6 (OF 6) CVR F FOC REVEAL VAR – 4.99

MAR220800 – POWER RANGERS UNIVERSE #6 (OF 6) CVR G FOC UNLOCKABLE VAR (C – 4.99

(W) Nicole Andelfinger (A) Simone Ragazzoni (CA) Dan Mora

In the thrilling climax of Power Rangers Universe, Dark Specter's corruption threatens to not only destroy the Rangers, but puts the very nature of the Morphin Grid in peril!

To protect the fabric of reality, the teens must find a way to tap into the heart of the Morphin Grid and face their most fearsome foe yet: their mentor, the Morphinaut!

Discover the secrets of the Grid and exciting new Ranger forms as the past and future of the Power Rangers story is revealed!

In Shops: May 25, 2022

SRP: 4.99

MIGHTY MORPHIN #19 CVR A LEE

BOOM! STUDIOS

MAR220801

MAR220802 – MIGHTY MORPHIN #19 CVR B LEGACY VAR CARLINI – 3.99

MAR220803 – MIGHTY MORPHIN #19 CVR C 10 COPY INCV LEE – 3.99

MAR220804 – MIGHTY MORPHIN #19 CVR D 15 COPY INCV CARLINI – 3.99

MAR220805 – MIGHTY MORPHIN #19 CVR E 25 COPY INCV KHALIDAH – 3.99

MAR220806 – MIGHTY MORPHIN #19 CVR F FOC REVEAL VAR CLARKE – 3.99

MAR220807 – MIGHTY MORPHIN #19 CVR G FOC REVEAL 10 COPY INCV VAR – 3.99

MAR220808 – MIGHTY MORPHIN #19 CVR H UNLOCKABLE VAR KHALIDAH – 3.99

(W) Matt Groom (A) Moises Hidalgo (CA) In-Hyuk Lee

Rocky, Matt, Zordon, and the children have a moment of relative safety in the temporary Promethea Base, but it can only last so long as the force field holds…

Meanwhile, plans go into motion over the capital planet of the Lion Empire while conflict erupts back on Earth.

Can the Rangers hold the line against King Aradon and save the damaged Power Rangers Headquarters?

In Shops: May 11, 2022

SRP: 3.99

POWER RANGERS #19 CVR A PAREL

BOOM! STUDIOS

MAR220809

MAR220810 – POWER RANGERS #19 CVR B LEGACY VAR – 3.99

MAR220811 – POWER RANGERS #19 CVR C 10 COPY INCV PAREL – 3.99

MAR220812 – POWER RANGERS #19 CVR D 15 COPY INCV DI NICUOLO – 3.99

MAR220813 – POWER RANGERS #19 CVR E 25 COPY INCV VALERIO – 3.99

MAR220814 – POWER RANGERS #19 CVR F FOC REVEAL VAR LOBO – 3.99

MAR220815 – POWER RANGERS #19 CVR G FOC REVEAL 10 COPY INCV – 3.99

MAR220816 – POWER RANGERS #19 CVR H UNLOCKABLE VAR VALERIO – 3.99

(W) Ryan Parrott (A) Marco Renna (CA) Gerald Parel

Past and future collide as Zack and Trini face an impossible parenting choice, while Jason and Yale contend with an enemy single-mindedly fixated on vengeance..

In the midst of it all, one Ranger receives a phone call that will change their life forever…

In Shops: May 18, 2022

SRP: 3.99

POWER RANGERS TP VOL 04

BOOM! STUDIOS

MAR220817

(W) Ryan Parrott (A) Francesco Mortarino, Marco Renna (CA) Gerald Parel

New York Times best-selling writer Ryan Parrott (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) and fan favorite artists Francesco Mortarino (Firefly: Bad Company) and Marco Renna (Mighty Morphin) bring the Eltarian War event to an epic conclusion!

The Omega Rangers, including the NEW Blue Omega Ranger, must contend with the Empyreals and their malevolent master.

In the midst of a galactic war, new threats and unexpected alliances will change the Power Rangers universe forever!

Collects Power Rangers #13-16.

In Shops: Jul 06, 2022

SRP: 16.99

ANGEL #5 (OF 8) CVR A MALAVIA

BOOM! STUDIOS

MAR220818

MAR220819 – ANGEL #5 (OF 8) CVR B 10 COPY INCV MALAVIA – 4.99

MAR220820 – ANGEL #5 (OF 8) CVR C 25 COPY INCV LINDSAY – 4.99

(W) Christopher Cantwell (A) Daniel Bayliss (CA) Nimit Malavia

In this Spike-centric story, Spike is just fine not being the hero Angel is, but when Wesley makes yet another sacrifice for him, Spike goes on a mission to save his life.

Meanwhile, Angel realizes there might be a sinister version of himself running around-and a new movie role outside of Los Angeles on the horizon…

In Shops: May 18, 2022

SRP: 4.99

VAMPIRE SLAYER (BUFFY) #2 CVR A MONTES

BOOM! STUDIOS

MAR220821

MAR220822 – VAMPIRE SLAYER (BUFFY) #2 CVR B BLOOD RED FOIL STAMP VAR – 5.99

MAR220823 – VAMPIRE SLAYER (BUFFY) #2 CVR C 10 COPY INCV MONTES – 4.99

MAR220824 – VAMPIRE SLAYER (BUFFY) #2 CVR D 25 COPY INCV GLENDINING – 4.99

MAR220825 – VAMPIRE SLAYER (BUFFY) #2 CVR E 50 COPY INCV GLENDINING – 4.99

MAR220826 – VAMPIRE SLAYER (BUFFY) #2 CVR F 75 COPY INCV YOON – 4.99

(W) Sarah Gailey (A) Irene Flores (CA) Goni Montes

Willow is still coping with what she and Giles did when he asks her to come to the Library immediately. But when she shows up, Giles isn't alone.

Facing new challenges, Willow's resolve is tested, while Faith is introduced to a familiar slayer…

In Shops: May 18, 2022

SRP: 4.99

BUFFY THE LAST VAMPIRE SLAYER TP

BOOM! STUDIOS

MAR220827

(W) Casey Gilly (A) Joe Jaro (CA) Ario Anindito

Buffy Summers is the last Slayer in a dark alternate future ravaged by a catastrophe that nearly blotted out the sun.

Now in her 50s and hardened by loss and a life looking over her shoulder, Buffy stands alone against a world of vampires who can daywalk unimpeded.

Her adventure isn't over though, and when she discovers a spark of hope in the form of a prophecy, Buffy embarks on an epic post-apocalyptic journey to protect the future of humanity.

Collects the complete Buffy The Last Vampire Slayer #1-4.

In Shops: Jul 06, 2022

SRP: 19.99

ALL NEW FIREFLY #4 CVR A FINDEN

BOOM! STUDIOS

MAR220828

MAR220829 – ALL NEW FIREFLY #4 CVR B YOUNG – 4.99

MAR220830 – ALL NEW FIREFLY #4 CVR C 10 COPY INCV FINDEN – 4.99

MAR220831 – ALL NEW FIREFLY #4 CVR D 25 COPY INCV DANI – 4.99

MAR220832 – ALL NEW FIREFLY #4 CVR E 50 COPY INCV FORBES – 4.99

MAR220833 – ALL NEW FIREFLY #4 CVR F UNLOCK 25 COPY INCV VAR – 4.99

(W) David M. Booher (A) Jordi Perez (CA) Mona Finden

The crew of the Serenity have some emotional exchanges while they ruminate on missing Shepherd Book, and regret how helpful he could have been with the Monastery, especially with the Monks mourning one of their own.

After Mal leaves the monks with the means to defend themselves, a man with a crutch and a respirator shows up with a boy, revealing a shocking connection to Jayne!

In Shops: May 25, 2022

SRP: 4.99

MAGIC HIDDEN PLANESWALKER #2 (OF 4) CVR A DARBOE

BOOM! STUDIOS

MAR220834

MAR220835 – MAGIC HIDDEN PLANESWALKER #2 (OF 4) CVR B REMENAR – 4.99

MAR220836 – MAGIC HIDDEN PLANESWALKER #2 (OF 4) CVR C CONNECTING VAR – 4.99

MAR220837 – MAGIC HIDDEN PLANESWALKER #2 (OF 4) CVR D 25 COPY INCV MERCA – 4.99

MAR220838 – MAGIC HIDDEN PLANESWALKER #2 (OF 4) CVR E 50 COPY INCV PAQUE – 4.99

MAR220839 – MAGIC HIDDEN PLANESWALKER #2 (OF 4) CVR F 100 COPY INCV PAQU – 4.99

MAR220840 – MAGIC HIDDEN PLANESWALKER #2 (OF 4) CVR G UNLK 100 COPY INCV – 4.99

(W) Mairghread Scott (A) Fabiana Mascolo (CA) Karen Darboe

Liliana's hunt for the mysterious planeswalker begins!

She races to the legendary hero's home plane, determined to find her before the Master of Metal twists her unique powers to his terrible purposes.

But this dangerous new plane holds secrets of its own, and eyes frozen shut will open for the first time in fifty years…

In Shops: May 25, 2022

SRP: 4.99

MAGIC THE GATHERING (MTG) #14 CVR A MERCADO

BOOM! STUDIOS

MAR220841

MAR220842 – MAGIC THE GATHERING (MTG) #14 CVR B HIDDEN SPARK INTERMIX – 4.99

MAR220843 – MAGIC THE GATHERING (MTG) #14 CVR C 10 COPY INCV HANS – 4.99

MAR220844 – MAGIC THE GATHERING (MTG) #14 CVR D 25 COPY INCV HANS – 4.99

(W) Jed MacKay (A) Ig Guara (CA) Miguel Mercado

The planeswalkers journey to Locthwain to find the Cauldron of Eternity, and finally uncover the identity of the specter haunting Niko's steps.

Many knights have fallen in their quest for the Cauldron-if our heroes find it, they must prove their worth.

But if they can succeed, they just might discover the identity of the specter… and the dangerous implications of that knowledge!

In Shops: May 04, 2022

SRP: 4.99

MAGIC THE GATHERING (MTG) HC VOL 02

BOOM! STUDIOS

MAR220845

(W) Jed MacKay (A) Ig Guara (CA) Matteo Scalera

Writer Jed MacKay (Moon Knight) and artist Ig Guara (Teen Titans) bring a thrilling conclusion to the first story arc of Magic!

An ancient avatar has a hold on Ravnica, and it will take the shared power of Kaya, ghost assassin, Ral Zarek, supreme science mage, and Vraska, fearless queen of the Golgari (plus the unexpected help of a certain necromancer) to even have a chance of defeating it.

From assassinations to conspiracies and all-out war, the adventure will test the planeswalkers' abilities, the limits of magic itself, and their friendship, catapulting the story into the next unforgettable arc!

Collects Magic #6-10.

In Shops: Jul 20, 2022

SRP: 24.99

ONCE & FUTURE #25 CVR A MORA

BOOM! STUDIOS

MAR220846

MAR220847 – ONCE & FUTURE #25 CVR B 10 COPY INCV MORA – 4.99

MAR220848 – ONCE & FUTURE #25 CVR C 25 COPY INCV MEYERS – 4.99

MAR220849 – ONCE & FUTURE #25 CVR D FOC REVEAL VAR DI MEO – 4.99

MAR220850 – ONCE & FUTURE #25 CVR E UNLOCKABLE VAR DI MEO – 4.99

(W) Kieron Gillen (A / CA) Dan Mora

It's the day before Christmas and the sword in the stone has appeared outside London.

As the myths foretold, whoever draws it will be the true king!

But as all of the Kings converge on the sword, events unfold that could bring even more chaos to the land.

In Shops: May 04, 2022

SRP: 4.99

SEVEN SECRETS #17 CVR A DI NICUOLO

BOOM! STUDIOS

MAR220851

MAR220852 – SEVEN SECRETS #17 CVR B ALLEN – 3.99

MAR220853 – SEVEN SECRETS #17 CVR C 10 COPY INCV MERCADO – 3.99

MAR220854 – SEVEN SECRETS #17 CVR D 25 COPY INCV ALLEN – 3.99

(W) Tom Taylor (A / CA) Daniele Di Nicuolo

In the penultimate issue, Caspar faces the truth of not only The Order, but of his very origins…

Where will his loyalties lie after everything is finally revealed?

In Shops: May 11, 2022

SRP: 3.99

FAITHLESS III #4 (OF 6) CVR A LLOVET (MR)

BOOM! STUDIOS

MAR220855

MAR220856 – FAITHLESS III #4 (OF 6) CVR B EROTIC VAR ANKA (MR) – 4.99

MAR220857 – FAITHLESS III #4 (OF 6) CVR C 25 INCV COPY HANS (MR) – 3.99

(W) Brian Azzarello (A / CA) Maria Llovet

As the final chapter of Azzarrello and Llovet's erotic masterpiece continues to heat up, Solomon and Louis embark on a celestial battle.

But, which angel (or former angel) will come out ahead?

In Shops: May 18, 2022

SRP: 3.99

ALICE EVER AFTER #2 (OF 5) CVR A PANOSIAN

BOOM! STUDIOS

MAR220858

MAR220859 – ALICE EVER AFTER #2 (OF 5) CVR B MARINI – 3.99

MAR220860 – ALICE EVER AFTER #2 (OF 5) CVR C 25 COPY INCV MARINI – 3.99

(W) Dan Panosian (A) Giorgio Spalletta (CA) Dan Panosian

Alice might have opened the door to Wonderland, but the asylum is its own realm of darkness and danger.

Mistress Hulda resembles an all-too-familiar queen, and Dr. Madsen is eager to try an experimental treatment, probing into a past that Alice wants to escape… and one her father will do anything to keep hidden.

Will an inmate with an intriguing smile prove to be a much needed friend, or will Alice's fate be the same as the inmates in the common room, the ones with the vacant eyes?

In Shops: May 18, 2022

SRP: 3.99

KILLER AFFAIRS OF STATE #4 (OF 6) CVR A JACAMON (MR)

BOOM! STUDIOS

MAR220861

MAR220862 – KILLER AFFAIRS OF STATE #4 (OF 6) CVR B 10 COPY INCV (MR) – 4.99

MAR220863 – KILLER AFFAIRS OF STATE #4 (OF 6) CVR C 25 COPY INCV VAR (MR – 4.99

(W) Matz (A / CA) Luc Jacamon

Killer and Nicolas continue to escalate the local gang wars and promote their man on the inside, while some too-clever local cops catch on to their plot, and Mayor Marchand continues to rise in power.

Meanwhile, as Killer settles into his real job, will his attention be dangerously divided?

In Shops: May 25, 2022

SRP: 4.99

JIM HENSONS STORYTELLER SHAPESHIFTERS #3 CVR A FRANY

BOOM! STUDIOS

MAR220864

MAR220865 – JIM HENSONS STORYTELLER SHAPESHIFTERS #3 CVR B MANHANINI – 4.99

MAR220866 – JIM HENSONS STORYTELLER SHAPESHIFTERS #3 CVR C 25 COPY INCV – 4.99

(W) Em Niwa (A) Em Niwa (CA) Frany

Cartoonist Em Niwa (INGOVY) weaves a beautiful story based on a folktale about the Japanese word for "fox" – "kitsune."

The Storyteller's tale tells of a family with unconventional origins, a woman that is more than she seems, and the bonds of unconditional love that can transcend anything.

In Shops: May 04, 2022

SRP: 4.99