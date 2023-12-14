Posted in: Boom, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News | Tagged: dune, march 2024

Dune Gets A Third And Final Prequel In 2024

Dune: House Corrino is the new 33-page, oversized, eight-issue, comic book series comics from Boom Studios in March 2024. Expanding the mythology of Frank Herbert's Dune, and making the third and final official prequel to Dune adapted for comics by the novelists Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson, artist Simone Ragazzoni, colourist Dan Jackson, and letterer Ed Dukeshire. And it promises to unveil a "closer look at the rising conflict between beloved characters and bitter villains."

"House Corrino, once the deadliest House in the known universe as the Imperial family, set up the final pieces leading into the events of Dune and the fall of House Atreides. While conflicts escalate between the Fremen and House Harkonnen on Arrakis, the Bene Gesserit keep a close eye on Jessica's pregnancy, and House Atreides takes part in the plan to seal Ix's fate… "It's always great to reach the grand finale. We've spent the last couple of years with BOOM! and our artists to develop the visual interpretation of our Prelude to Dune trilogy–ground-breaking novels that we wrote more than 20 years ago–and now that we reach the adaptation of the final volume in comic book form, we have the characters and worlds already designed and established. Now in House Corrino it's time for everything to come together." said Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson."

"I'm so excited to be part of a story written by legends like Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson. I've been a fan of the Dune franchise ever since I was a kid when I stayed up at night to watch the David Lynch movie on TV. Having the chance to be a part of this project is still surreal to me! Brace yourselves and get ready to step into the world of Dune!" said artist Simone Ragazzoni. "With the final story in our prequel trilogy adaptation, Brian and Kevin explore the mechanizations of the Imperial family," said Shantel LaRocque, Senior Editor, BOOM! Studios. "In a very real sense, these are the final days leading up to the tragic events of Dune. The final dominoes are being set up."

Dune: House Corrino #1 features main cover art by Raymond Swanland and variant covers by artists Veronica Fish, and Rebeca Puebla

