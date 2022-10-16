Dwayne Johnson Guest Stars in Thank FOC On Sunday, 16th October 2022

Thank FOC It's Friday – Planned to coincide and cover the demands of Final Order Cut Off at Diamond Comic Distributors on Monday. And now Lunar Distribution and Penguin Random House on Sunday as well. So here's this week's comics product coming through that may need adjusting as demand slips and slides with the emerging economic bubble. Or some such. Traditionally FOC is the date when retailers have a last chance to amend their advance orders for comic books without penalty. A final opportunity for publishers to promote books while orders can still be added. A time for credits to be amended, new covers to be revealed, and a final push given. This is an attempt to sift through them all and find the most relevant items. This week however, Dwayne Johnson has beaten us to it.

What's FOC-ing this weekend?

Dark Crisis On Infinite Earths #6 by Joshua Williamson, Daniel Sampere, and Alejandro Sanchez launches with 1:25, 1:50 and 1:100 tiered covers for FOC, but the Black Adam cover that Dwayne likes so much is open order!

Image Comics launches Gospel #1 by Will Morris. "When opportunity refuses to knock for restless hero Matilde, the devil comes knocking instead. Thrust into action by the hellish arrival, Matilde and storyteller Pitt will quest for answers – answers that threaten to tear them apart and trigger the toughest question of all: "Who am I?"Inspired by the work of Hayao Miyazaki and set in the chaos of King Henry VIII's reign, GOSPEL is a thrilling fantasy adventure that questions the truth behind the stories we tell." As well as Two Graves #1 by Genevieve Valentine, Ming Doyle, Annie Wu, "Emilia and the man with the veil of smoke have set out for the ocean in a stolen truck. There's a bloody handprint on his neck. She's beginning to worry it's hers. Death and the Maiden go on a road trip. Nobody gets out alive."

While Batman: One Bad Day: Mister Freeze by Gerry Duggan and Matteo Scalera has 1;25 and 1:50 tiered covers, and this 1:100 cover from Brian Bolland.

Knight & Lady Of Play is an Image Comics one-shot by Jonathan Luna illustrated in graphite. "After a war with demons, knight Signore Vincenzo is traveling home to his wife in Italy. In a swamp, he comes across a mysteriously hypnotic woman, Motta, who tempts him to stay with her." And Soldier Stories by Rev. William J. Bellamy and Cecilia La Valvo that "features four compelling tales of military conflict, all written by veterans who served. These first-person accounts of real-life warfare have been reimagined across a variety of genres from sci-fi to horror to personal memoir all written by veterans who served from the Vietnam era to Afghanistan. What's it like to wait out a chemical attack? How does it feel to abandon your allies? In a world of push-button warfare, has killing gotten too easy? How do you go on when the war is over but the struggle is not? These are personal stories, compelling stories, stories that will haunt and surprise you. Because every soldier has a story."

Z2 Comics is putting out the Illustrated Al graphic novel by Weird Al Yankovic with his songs interpreted by Bill Plympton, Aaron Augenblick, Peter Bagge, Steve Chanks, Danny Hellman, Felipe Sobreiro, Gideon Kendall, Michael Kupperman, Wes Hargis and more with a foreword by Emo Philips.

The New Golden Age #1 oneshot by Geoff Johns, Steve Lieber, Jerry Ordway, Diego Olortegui with 1:25, 1:50, 1:100 tiered covers for FOC. "From the Justice Society of America to the Legion of Super-Heroes, The New Golden Age will unlock DC's epic and secret-ridden history of heroism, launching a new group of titles set firmly in the DC Universe. From the 1940s to the 3040s, heroes take on the great evils of their time. But in the aftermath of Flashpoint Beyond, those heroes and villains will have their lives turned upside down. DC's future…and its past…will never be the same again. But how are Mime and Marionette connected to this? Why are Rip Hunter and the Time Masters the most unlikable heroes in the DC Universe? And who or what is…Nostalgia? Don't miss the start of the strangest mystery to have ever plagued the DC Universe."

Wildcats #1 by Matthew Rosenberg and Stephen Segovia includes 1:25, 1:50, 1:100 tiered covers including this 1:150 FOC cover by Jim Lee.

Bill & Ted get a Day Of The Dead one-shot by Josh Trujillo, John Barber, Garrie Gastonny, Juan Samu from Opus Comics with a 1:5 and 1:10 toered cover. "In this special one-shot by writer Josh Trujillo (Rick and Morty) and Indonesian sensation Garrie Gastonny on art, Bill & Ted stumble into a Day of the Dead celebration, sending visions of sugar skulls dancing through their heads! Plus, a bonus story featuring Rufus and Chuck De Nomolos!"

GI Joe: A Real American Hero gets a 300th issue by Larry Hama and S. L. Gallant from IDW Publishign and a 1:10, 1:25 and 1:50 tiered cover. "All In, Part 5! This is it! The final G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero story arc at IDW Publishing comes to a bombastic conclusion! Using a brand-new casino on Cobra Island as a front, Cobra has been busy resurrecting both dangerous villains and heroes behind the scenes, all in the hope of creating the deadliest Cobra army ever! Will the warriors of G.I. Joe foil their archenemy's evil machinations before it's too late? Or will the devious Revanche robots have the last word over both the Joes and Cobra? The game for the fate of the world has reached its calamitous finale, and it's time for every single player to go…ALL IN!New and classic heroes and villains will fill the pages as the fan-favorite creative team of Living Legend Larry Hama and SL Gallant bring us this FINAL special overlength issue of their long and celebrated G.I. JOE: ARAH run at IDW Publishing!Including special extras, this milestone issue is not to be missed!"

Blade Vampire Nation #1 launches from Mark Russell, Dave Wachter, Mico Suayan with this 1:25 FOC cover by Gabriele Dell Otto. "A deep dive into Dracula's new kingdom as established in AVENGERS. Starring BLADE, the sheriff of Vampire Nation! An assassination threatens to unravel the fledgling country and spread chaos throughout the world. But is getting rid of a nation full of bloodsuckers really all that bad of an idea? Blade himself isn't too sure…"

Traveling To Mars #1 also by Mark Russell and Roberto Meli launches from AWA with 1:10,1:20, 1:30, 1:40 and 1:50 tiered covers for FOC. "From two-time Eisner and Harvey Award nominee Mark Russell and hot new talent Roberto Meli comes a compelling new sci-fi series…Traveling to Mars tells the story of former pet store manager Roy Livingston, the first human to ever set foot on Mars. Roy was chosen for this unlikely mission for one simple reason: he is terminally ill and therefore has no expectation of returning. Roy is joined on his mission to Mars by Leopold and Albert, two Mars rovers equipped with artificial intelligence, who look upon the dying pet store manager as a sort of god. Against the backdrop of not only his waning days but those of human civilization as well, Roy has ample time to think about where things went wrong for both of them and what it means to be a dying god."

Demon Wars: Shield Of Justice by Peach Momoko with 1:25 and 1:100 FOC tiered covers. "Mariko Yashida is torn between two worlds: the human world and the yokai dimension strange world filled with stranger creatures. The denizens of the yokai dimension need Mariko's help to stop a war that's brewing between two factions, one led by the Iron Samurai and his spider-like ally, and the other by a shield-wielding warrior and his panther-like right hand."

Murderworld Avengers launches from Jim Zub and Jethro Morales with a Ryan Brown 1:25 tiered cover for FOC. "It's not an urban legend. It's not a myth – MURDERWORLD is real! It's online, and the gruesome truth has been hidden from everyone except its victims – until NOW. Meet Paul Pastor, the extraordinary young documentarian who's going to expose it all… with some super-powered help. The Black Widow has a personal grudge to settle with Murderworld mastermind Arcade – but can she stop this game before it kills again? MURDERWORLD is the wildly violent ride you've been waiting for. Gut-wrenching twists, unbelievable deaths, the Avengers bloodier than you've ever seen them before."

Gold Goblin #1 launches by Christopher Cantwell and Lan Medina with 1:25 and 1:100 FOC covers. "Norman Osborn's sins may have been cleansed, but his memories weren't and he's done plenty of horrific things to remember. Norman's worked hard to avoid all things "Goblin" and to stay on the straight and narrow. Consequences in AMAZING SPIDER-MAN pushed him to try super-heroing, and he liked it. But when the media dub him the Gold Goblin, he has to start wondering-can he ever get away from the Goblin inside?"

Star Wars: Hidden Empire #1 by Charles Soule and Steven Cummings launched with 1:25 and 1:50 tiered covers for FOC. "The mysterious syndicate CRIMSON DAWN and its leader LADY QI'RA have become the galaxy's most wanted criminals, as EMPEROR PALPATINE realizes the scope of Qi'ra's plans against him and moves to destroy her. But Qi'ra still has tricks up her sleeve, and with the help of the KNIGHTS OF REN and her many other allies, she will not go down without a fight!"

Rogue State #1 by Matteo Pizzolo and Carlos Granda launches oversize, with 1:25 and 1:50 tiered covers as well as a Chuck D triptych set for FOC. "What if a contested Presidential election plunged America into turmoil? What if political violence consumed the streets? And what if a raging Supreme Court, in a strict interpretation of the 2nd Amendment, legitimized and deputized all militias-transforming the entire country into a paramilitary police state? What if a freedom fighter emerged from the chaos, raised a civilian army, and carved out a territory across the United States?… pushing out police, militias, and National Guard… enforcing its own laws… Sovereign. What if Americans refused to be governed? In this speculative fiction comic book series ripped from tomorrow's headlines, a mysterious figure named Vya Of Brightstars will rise from the crisis, but is she a freedom fighter or a terrorist? Either way, her rogue state will not just blaze a path across America, it will also inspire others to raise their own armies… some in solidarity, others in opposition.

Once Upon A Time At The End Of The World #1 by Jason Aaron and Alexandre Tefenkgi launches from Boom Studios with 1:25, 1:50, 1:75, 1:100 and 1:200 tiered covers. "In this epic post-apocalyptic tale, Maceo and Mezzy have never met anyone like each other, and they'll need all the help they can get to survive a planet ravaged by environmental catastrophe. This epic trilogy-each issue overflowing with 30 story pages-spans a lifetime as philosophical differences tear at the threads holding Maceo and Mezzy together. Will they, and the earth beneath their feet, ultimately be torn apart? New York Times bestselling, Eisner and Harvey Award-winning, and Marvel flagship writer Jason Aaron (Thor, The Avengers, Southern Bastards) launches his most ambitious creator-owned series to date with the first of three unique artistic partners – Eisner-winning artist Alexandre Tefenkgi (The Good Asian) – to take on a vision of the end of the world that's brutal and nostalgic, whimsical and grounded… and ultimately, timeless"

Specs #1 by David M. Booher and Chris Shehan launches with 1:10 and 1:25 tiered covers. "what happens when a couple of misfit teens mail-order a pair of X-ray glasses, and realize they've received much more than they bargained for? But all Kenny and Ted want is to not feel like outcasts in their small Ohio town. Their world is turned upside down when the Magic Specs they receive unlock a world of possibilities. Their wishes start out innocent enough, but when they wish that their bully would disappear… things take a cursed turn, with far darker consequences than they thought possible…"

Door To Door Night By Night #1 by Cullen Bunn and Sally Cantirino launches with 1:10, 1:25, 1:50, 1:75 and 1:100 tiered covers from Vault Comics, "the story of a motley crew going to battle against supernatural evil throughout the American South. Perfect for fans of "The Boys," "B.P.R.D." and "Proctor Valley Road." The Heritage Mills sales team travels from town to town, knocking on doors. They're the best at what they do… which also means they're the worst. They're broken, each and every one of them, haunted by closets so full of skeletons, they're bursting. When they discover a terrible secret behind one fateful door, it opens their eyes to a world full of real monsters hidden in every small town.

Nobody's Girl #1 is Damian Connelly's new comic for Sumerian Comics drawn by Matias San Juan. "From the creator of You Promised Me Darkness. Emmet lives a very normal life until he finds a strange video that leads him on a peculiar search for a missing girl. A story about sex, violence, loneliness, and disappointment."

Lord Of The Jungle #1 is the new Tarzan comic by Dan Jurgens and Benito Gallego from Dynamite with a lot of variants. "starting with an adventure that returns us to the days before his birth, as well as a time later in life, when a past wrong must be made right, no matter what manner of beast or obstacle stands in Tarzan's way. From acclaimed writer Dan Jurgens (Superman, Spider-Man, Thor, Booster Gold, Justice League and so many more) comes a tale that wraps the familiar with something brand new. With epic art by Tarzan newspaper artist Benito Gallego, this is sure to be a book that delivers for Tarzan fans both old and new!"

Last Ride Of Pillar & Pryde launches from AfterShock Comics by John Lees and Joe Mulvey, with a 1:15 FOC cover. "When Ben Pillar and Eli Pryde were kids, they did something incredible. They saved a young girl's life and stopped a madman. They were heroes. But that was a long time ago. Now, with their career as young adult adventure novelists in decline, and their friendship in similar dire straits, the pair embark on a road trip back to their old hometown in hopes of mending their relationship. But a new evil has emerged in the town of Tarragon Falls. Can Pillar and Pryde be heroes again?

Darkland #1 by Nicholas Black and Serg Acuna launches from Scout Comics. "In the 24th-century, a young girl named Rose finds haven in an abandoned mall. When she is inadvertently thrust into the deadly remnants of America, Rose must learn to adapt if she wants to survive. Following closely in her wake is Zed, a notorious bounty hunter. With the odds stacked against her, will Rose make it?"

Scorn #1 by Chris Crosby and Thonny B. B launches from Keenspot with this 1:8 variant for FOC. "1990s "bad girl" character Scorn returns to comics after a quarter-century in a boldly reimagined new series! On a backwards planet guided by an ancient rulebook, teenage Princess Kalee assumed those rules didn't apply to royalty like her. But after the ruling council violates her privacy and discover she's gay (a big no-no!), Kalee only escapes execution by being banished from her home planet forever. Now living under the alias Scorn and exploring the galaxy along with fellow outcast Chez, she tries to find happiness until an evil act forces Scorn to return to the place she once called home. Now it's up to this former princess to teach her world that stupid rules were meant to be broken."

What's on your FOC?

