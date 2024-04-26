Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Titan | Tagged: blade runner, conan, doctor who

Blade Runner: Tokyo Nexus Launches in Titan Comics' July 2024 Solicits

Kianna Shore, Mellow Brown and Mariano Taibo are launching a new Blade Runner comic book series from Titan Comics in their July 2024 solicits

Article Summary New Blade Runner series Tokyo Nexus announced by Titan Comics for July 2024.

Conan the Barbarian embarks on a new arc, and past issues are collected in two omnibuses.

Jamie Hewlett's deluxe edition Phoo Action commemorates the 25th anniversary.

Adaptations, facsimiles, and fresh stories expand Titan's Doctor Who universe.

As previously scooped by Bleeding Cool a week ago, Kianna Shore, Mellow Brown and Mariano Taibo are launching a new Blade Runner comic book series from Titan Comics in their July 2024 solicits and solicitations, Tokyo Nexus. As well as Conan, Doctor Who, Jamie Hewlett's Phoo Action, Michael Moorcock's Elric, and more.

BLADE RUNNER TOKYO NEXUS #1 (OF 4) CVR A WARD (MR)

TITAN COMICS

MAY240374

MAY240375 – BLADE RUNNER TOKYO NEXUS #1 (OF 4) CVR B BELANGER (MR)

MAY240376 – BLADE RUNNER TOKYO NEXUS #1 (OF 4) CVR C TAIBO (MR)

MAY240377 – BLADE RUNNER TOKYO NEXUS #1 (OF 4) CVR D DAGNINO (MR)

MAY240378 – BLADE RUNNER TOKYO NEXUS #1 (OF 4) CVR E POPE (MR)

MAY240379 – BLADE RUNNER TOKYO NEXUS #1 (OF 4) CVR F COLOR BLANK SKETCH

(W) Kianna Shore, Mellow Brown (A) Mariano Taibo (CA) Christian Ward

THE ELECTRIFYING NEW BLADE RUNNER SERIES!

Tokyo 2015: Two Kalanthia survivors fight for their lives in a world where Blade Runners are the least of their problems.

Following a failed mission Off-World, the only two survivors of a combat squad, ex-marine Mead and Replicant combat model Stix, have returned to Tokyo to search for the traitor who left them to die.

Now operating as an unofficial private detective agency, Stix and Mead find themselves caught up in a deadly Patent War between the Yakuza, the Tyrell Corporation and Cheshire, a rival corporation developing their own bootleg Replicant technology as they search for a missing woman.

In Shops: Jul 31, 2024

CONAN BARBARIAN #13 CVR A PANOSIAN (MR)

TITAN COMICS

MAY240362

MAY240363 – CONAN BARBARIAN #13 CVR B CONNER (MR)

MAY240364 – CONAN BARBARIAN #13 CVR C BRAITHWAITE (MR)

MAY240365 – CONAN BARBARIAN #13 CVR D AGUDIN (MR)

MAY240366 – CONAN BARBARIAN #13 CVR E BROADMORE (MR)

MAY240367 – CONAN BARBARIAN #13 CVR F MARCHISIO (MR)

MAY240368 – CONAN BARBARIAN #13 CVR G COLOR BLANK SKETCH (MR)

(W) Jim Zub (A) Doug Braithwaite, Diego Rodriguez (CA) Dan Panosian

A BRAND NEW CONAN ARC BEGINS!

After leaving Cimmeria filled with wanderlust, a young Conan heads north in search of glory.

What he finds in that cold climate will change his outlook forever, setting him on the path that will make him a legend.

The triumphant new era of Conan continues in this tale of brutal heroic adventure!

In Shops: Jul 24, 2024

SRP: 0

CONAN BARBARIAN ORIG OMNIBUS REG GN VOL 03 (MR)

TITAN COMICS

MAY240370

MAY240371 – CONAN BARBARIAN ORIG OMNIBUS DIRECT MKT ED GN VOL 03 (MR) (C

(W) Roy Thomas (A / CA) John Buscema

THE GREATEST HERO IN SWORD-AND-SORCERY HISTORY. THIS IS THE LEGEND OF CONAN!

Battle runs through Conan's life like the blood in his veins. A stint with the mercenary Crimson Company isn't enough to quench his fury – but perhaps consorting with Bêlit, pirate queen of the Black Coast, can. Together, Conan and Bêlit will reave across Hyboria's high seas and into the dark depths of its jungles. There, Conan will earn his honoured name – Amra – in one of the Cimmerian's greatest epics.

Collecting : Conan the Barbarian #52-83, Annual #2-3, Power Records: Conan the Barbarian – The Crawler in the Mists, material from F.O.O.M. #14, Conan The Barbarian (1970) 5#2-83, Annual (1973) #2-3, Giant-Size (1974) #5, Power Records #31.

In Shops: Sep 18, 2024

SRP: 0

SAVAGE SWORD OF CONAN ORIG OMNIBUS REG GN VOL 03 (MR)

TITAN COMICS

MAY240372

MAY240373 – SAVAGE SWORD CONAN ORIG OMNIBUS DIRECT MKT GN VOL 03 (MR) (C

(W) Roy Thomas (A) John Buscema, Various (CA) Earl Norem

WRITER ROY THOMAS AND ARTIST SUPREME, JOHN BUSCEMA, ARE JOINED BY FRANK BRUNNER, GENE COLAN, SAL BUSCEMA, ERNIE CHAN AND CARMINE INFANTINO – TO TELL CONAN'S MOST SAVAGE TALES!

This volume's stories range from the young Cimmerian's exploits as a mercenary to his latter days as king of Aquilonia in the iconic "Scarlet Citadel." Anchoring it is Thomas and Buscema's 160-page adaptation of Conan the Buccaneer. It's a high-seas masterpieces that entangles Conan, a vile pirate and a beautiful princess with the forces of Thoth-Amon.

Collecting SAVAGE SWORD OF CONAN (1974) #29-44 and MARVEL COMICS SUPER SPECIAL (1977) #9

In Shops: Oct 02, 2024

PHOO ACTION COLLECTION DLX ED (MR)

TITAN COMICS

MAY240380

(W) Matthew Wakeham, Jamie Hewlett (A / CA) Jamie Hewlett

A cult classic from the creative minds of Jamie Hewlett (Gorillaz, Tank Girl), and Mat Wakeham!

For fans of the cult-classic Tank Girl, The Face magazine, and The Collector's Crown Jewel for Unconventional Crime-Fighting.

Jamie Hewlett and Mat Wakeham's iconic comic strips take center stage in the deluxe edition of Phoo Action: Silver Jubilee.

The popular duo of Whitey Action and Terry Phoo are once again battling side-by-side, as the edition celebrates the 25th anniversary since the creation of the Phoo Action universe.

Immerse yourself in 464 pages of artwork, comics, stories, scripts, storyboards, behind-the-scenes materials and more!

In Shops: Oct 30, 2024

SRP: 0

ELRIC THE NECROMANCER #1 (OF 2) CVR A SECHER (MR)

TITAN COMICS

MAY240381

MAY240382 – ELRIC THE NECROMANCER #1 (OF 2) CVR B GRELLA (MR)

MAY240383 – ELRIC THE NECROMANCER #1 (OF 2) CVR C GOUX (MR)

MAY240384 – ELRIC THE NECROMANCER #1 (OF 2) CVR D SECHER (MR)

(W) Julien Blondel, Jean-Luc Cano (A / CA) Valentin Secher

BASED ON MICHAEL MOORCOCK'S BELOVED ORIGINAL STORIES!

ELRIC MUST FACE AN EPIC THREAT-WITHOUT HIS LEGENDARY STORMBRINGER!

Two years after the sack of the great city of Imrryr, Elric wanders across the land as a mercenary, still grieving the death of his beloved Cymoril. But a new danger is not far away-Queen Yishana has a quest for the White Wolf, a journey into another dimension where elemental magic nor the enchantment of his mighty sword Stormbringer seems to function. Without his powers, how will Elric face down the old threat that lingers there?

In Shops: Jul 17, 2024

SRP: 0

DOCTOR WHO FIFTEENTH DOCTOR #2 (OF 4) CVR A INGRANATA & LESK

TITAN COMICS

MAY240399

MAY240400 – DOCTOR WHO FIFTEENTH DOCTOR #2 (OF 4) CVR B PHOTO

MAY240401 – DOCTOR WHO FIFTEENTH DOCTOR #2 (OF 4) CVR C RAMSAY

MAY240402 – DOCTOR WHO FIFTEENTH DOCTOR #2 (OF 4) CVR D HUANG

(W) Dan Watters (A) Ramsay, Kelsey (CA) Roberta Ingranata, Marko Lesko

FEATURING THE FIFTEENTH DOCTOR & RUBY SUNDAY!

Join the Doctor in a new comic book adventure!

The Doctor and the Cybermen clash while Ruby faces an insectoid threat. But is everything as it seems? And what is the true nature of the terrifying evil that stands ready to unveil itself…

In Shops: Jul 24, 2024

DOCTOR WHO 10TH DOCTOR #1 FACSIMILE ED CVR A ZHANG

TITAN COMICS

MAY240403

(W) Nick Abadzis (A) Elena Casagrande (CA) Alice X Zhang

MARKING 10 YEARS OF DOCTOR WHO AT TITAN COMICS!

CELEBRATE THE NEW SEASON OF DOCTOR WHO WITH THE FACSIMILE EDITION OF DOCTOR WHO: THE TENTH DOCTOR #1.

Gabriella Gonzalez is stuck in a dead-end job in her family's New York Laundromat, dreaming of college and bigger, better and brighter things.

So when a strange man with an even stranger big blue box barges into her life on the eve of the Day of the Dead celebrations – talking about an infestation of psychic aliens-she seizes her chance for adventure with both hands.

In Shops: Jul 24, 2024

DOCTOR WHO 10TH DOCTOR #1 FACSIMILE ED CVR B ZHANG FOIL

DOCTOR WHO 11TH DOCTOR #1 FACSIMILE CVR A ZHANG

TITAN COMICS

MAY240405

(W) Al Ewing, Rob Williams (A) Simon Fraser (CA) Alice X Zhang

MARKING 10 YEARS OF DOCTOR WHO COMICS AT TITAN!

CELEBRATE THE NEW SEASON OF DOCTOR WHO WITH THE FACSIMILE EDITION OF DOCTOR WHO: THE ELEVENTH DOCTOR #1.

Alice Obiefune has just lost her mother when the Doctor explodes into her life.

But what does this grieving young woman have to do with the career of a 70s musician, an amnesiac alien, and a terrifying cosmic threat?

In the wake of the second Big Bang, find out what the Doctor gets up to when Amy and Rory aren't around!

In Shops: Jul 24, 2024

DOCTOR WHO 11TH DOCTOR #1 FACSIMILE CVR B ZHANG FOIL

HIGH ON LIFE #2 (OF 4) CVR A GLASS (MR)

TITAN COMICS

MAY240407

MAY240408 – HIGH ON LIFE #2 (OF 4) CVR B MEDRI (MR)

MAY240409 – HIGH ON LIFE #2 (OF 4) CVR C GAME ART (MR)

(W) Alec Robbins (A) Kit Wallis, JP Jordan (CA) Vv Glass

BASED ON THE HIT GAME FROM SQUANCH GAMES!

THE BOUNTY HUNTER HAS BECOME THE HUNTED!

The chase is on; Harper leads the Bounty Hunter and the gang to her abandoned Gatlian Resistance, where the horrifying monument stirs long-suppressed memories in Creature's mind. Meanwhile, Smithon Wesson takes a trip to Space Applebee's… WITHOUT a reservation.

In Shops: Jul 10, 2024

SRP: 0

GUN HONEY COLLISION COURSE #3 CVR A JEEHYUNG LEE (MR)

TITAN COMICS

MAY240410

MAY240411 – GUN HONEY COLLISION COURSE #3 CVR B ROLAND (MR)

MAY240412 – GUN HONEY COLLISION COURSE #3 CVR C COSPLAY (MR)

MAY240413 – GUN HONEY COLLISION COURSE #3 CVR D KHENG (MR)

MAY240414 – GUN HONEY COLLISION COURSE #3 CVR E FEDERICI NUDE BAGGED (MR

MAY240415 – GUN HONEY COLLISION COURSE #3 CVR F FEDERICI (MR)

MAY240416 – GUN HONEY COLLISION COURSE #3 CVR G JEEHYUNG LEE FOIL (MR) (

MAY240417 – GUN HONEY COLLISION COURSE #3 CVR H 10 COPY INCV LEE VIRGIN

(W) Charles Ardai (A) Ang Hor Kheng (CA) Jee-Hyung Lee

THE BEST-SELLING SERIES, GUN HONEY IS BACK! JOANNA TAN RETURNS FOR A NEW HEART-RACING SERIES!

After nearly a year in hiding from government agents looking to kill her, GUN HONEY-JOANNA TAN-launches a plan to turn the tables that will take her from the jungles of Borneo, to the streets of Yokohama, and the sands of the Gobi Desert. But when four armed groups converge on one secret location, will anyone survive the explosive collision?

In Shops: Jul 10, 2024

SRP: 0

GUMAA BEGINNING OF HER TP VOL 01 REG ED JEEHYUNG LEE CVR (M

TITAN COMICS

MAY240418

MAY240419 – GUMAA BEGINNING OF HER TP VOL 01 DM CVR A MOMOKO (MR)

MAY240420 – GUMAA BEGINNING OF HER TP VOL 01 DM CVR B SOZOMAIKA (MR)

(W) Jee-Hyung Lee (A) Nabetse Zitro (A / CA) Jee-Hyung Lee

FROM JEEHYUNG LEE, RENOWNED ARTIST FOR DC AND MARVEL COMICS!

YOUNG KHALIDA escapes from a drug syndicate and discovers an ancient blade in a long-abandoned temple. Using its power, she becomes the GODDESS OF THE CITY, controlling the citizens through dark magic and fear.

But events are being manipulated against her from the shadows, targeting Khalida. A final action-packed confrontation will reawaken the ancient war and change the balance of power between HEAVEN AND HELL…FOREVER.

Collects Gumaa: The Beginning of Her issues #1-7.

In Shops: Oct 02, 2024

SRP: 0

RIVERS OF LONDON STRAY CAT BLUES #3 (OF 4) (MR)

TITAN COMICS

MAY240421

(W) Ben Aaronovitch, Andrew Cartmel (A) Jose Maria Beroy (CA) Veronica Fish

THE HIT COMIC BASED ON BEN AARONOVITCH'S BESTSELLING NOVELS IS BACK!

Old frenemies become allies in the latest Rivers of London saga, when a mysterious cat-woman comes to Abigail looking for help to free her sisters from a notorious chimera brothel run by London gangster Monty and his sinister magically endowed mother, Mrs. Napier.

In Shops: Jul 24, 2024

SRP: 0

STAR TREK ILLUSTRATED ORAL HISTORY ORIGINAL CAST HC (RES) (C

TITAN COMICS

MAY240425

(W) Titan Magazines

The original cast and crew of Gene Roddenberrys' Star Trek discuss the making of the iconic show and films in this fully illustrated collector's edition.

Featuring interviews with the U.S.S Enterprise crew members William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy, DeForest Kelley, Nichelle Nichols, George Takei, Walter Koenig, and James Doohan.

This illustrated book compiles years of unmissible content with exclusive new features.

In Shops: Jul 31, 2024

ATOM BEGINNING GN VOL 09 (OF 14) (MR)

TITAN MANGA

MAY240422

(W) Osamu Tezuka, Masami Yuuki (A / CA) Tetsuro Kasahara

THE HIT MANGA PREQUEL TO OSAMU TEZUKA'S ASTRO BOY CONTINUES!

When a malfunctioning robot connects to Six , he must fight to maintain his identity.

After encountering a malfunctioning robot, Tenma and the gang decide to diagnose him by linking him to Six's mainframe. But when the two robots' minds start to fuse the team must do everything to save Six from losing his identity before it's too late!

In Shops: Oct 09, 2024

SRP: 0

SHADOWS OF KYOTO GN (MR)

TITAN MANGA

MAY240423

(W) Yumeya (A / CA) Yumeya

A COLLECTION OF CHILLING TALES SURROUNDING SOME

OF THE MOST HAUNTED SITES IN THE JAPANESE CITY OF KYOTO!

Kiyomizu-dera, Kifune Shrine, and Adashino Nengbutsu-ji – to most these

places are merely tourist hotspots in the busy city of Kyoto… but each is hiding a

dark history, TALES OF GHOSTS AND BLOODSHED!

In Shops: Aug 14, 2024

SRP: 0

SPEED GRAPHER GN VOL 02 (MR)

TITAN MANGA

MAY240424

(W) Tomozo (A / CA) Tomozo

SPEED GRAPHER RETURNS IN AN ALL-NEW VOLUME!

After a daring escape from the sadistic Roppongi Club, Saiga and Kagura go to meet a battlefield doctor who might be able to shine a light on Kagura's amazing power and how she changed Saiga's body to give him his new abilities. It won't be as simple as it seems however, as the Roppongi Club sends a sadistic dentist to recapture Kagura, in exchange for her pearly white teeth!

In Shops: Jul 24, 2024

SRP: 0

