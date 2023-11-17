Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Vault | Tagged: barbaric, Dying Inside, Fall Out Boy, february 2024, Solicits

Fall Out Boy's Pete Wentz Dying Inside in Vault February 2024 Solicits

Barbaric: Born In Blood launches in Vault Comics' February 2024 solicits as well as Dying Inside from Fall Out Boy's Pete Wentz.

Article Summary Vault Comics announces "Dying Inside" graphic novel by Fall Out Boy's Pete Wentz.

Barbaric: Born In Blood and several premium variants launch in February 2024.

Cemeterians TP by Daniel Kraus arrives, exploring a supernatural global phenomenon.

Denizen TP brings horror to Joshua Tree with Tim Daniel and David Andry's storytelling.

Barbaric: Born In Blood launches in Vault Comics' February 2024 solicits and solicitations, as well as their Free Comic Book Day listing for Dying Inside from Fall Out Boy's Pete Wentz, Hannah Klein and Lisa Sterle.

FCBD 2024 DYING INSIDE

VAULT COMICS

DEC230043

(W) Hannah Klein, Pete Wentz (A / CA) Lisa Sterle

From Fall Out Boy's Pete Wentz, Hannah Klein (Everything's Fine), and Lisa Sterle (The Modern Witch Tarot) comes the first complete chapter of DYING INSIDE, a graphic novel about a chronically depressed girl who's tired of fighting for her death.

Today is Ash's big finale. And by finale, of course, she means exiting the stage permanently. Ash is a sixteen-year-old girl with more angst than Ian Curtis and Elliott Smith combined (her two idols). She's apathetic and therefore believes death is the easiest route to relief. That doesn't mean she'll go out without a bang, though! Nothing is more embarrassing than a lame death. Unfortunately, her meticulous plans – which include the perfect outfit, soundtrack, and method – are all ruined when the beautiful knife she buys off a webstore turns out to be charmed with a protection spell. Now, Ash has to track down the witch who turned her clocking out attempt into the worst gift imaginable: immortality. Turns out, the witch responsible is another sixteen-year-old-girl named (get this) Liv. The two vow to undo the charm together and fight for Ash's life…well, death.

Preview Material

Rating: Teen

In Shops: Apr 10, 2024

SRP: 0

BARBARIC BORN IN BLOOD #1 CVR A GOODEN

VAULT COMICS

DEC231763

DEC231764 – BARBARIC BORN IN BLOOD #1 CVR B HOWELL PREMIUM VAR

DEC231765 – BARBARIC BORN IN BLOOD #1 CVR C CAHOON PREMIUM VAR

DEC231766 – BARBARIC BORN IN BLOOD #1 CVR D LUCE PREMIUM VAR

DEC231767 – BARBARIC BORN IN BLOOD #1 CVR E GANAS PREMIUM VAR

DEC231768 – BARBARIC BORN IN BLOOD #1 CVR F GANAS PREMIUM VAR

(W) Michael Moreci (A / CA) Nathan Gooden

A new era of Barbaric begins!

Worried Axe is going to find out you fell behind on a few issues? Scared to admit that despite all your friends raving about Barbaric for years, you still haven't joined in on the fun? Rejoice! For Barbaric: Born in Blood begins the next season of Owen, Axe, and Soren's tale. Yes, that's right! We did it…the thing everyone says they're doing, even when they're lying through their teeth: a genuinely good jumping on point. How, you ask? Well, it all starts with a compelling new bad guy.

Meet Orrick, the tortured barbarian now turned master torturer, who will take us deep into Owen's past, revealing secrets that should have stayed buried…like Axe in a chest cavity slurping up that sweet, delicious blood. Will the cursed-to-do-good barbarian finally do some actual good? Probably not! But some much worse guys will almost certainly lose their heads. Yummy!

In Shops: Feb 14, 2024

SRP: 0

CEMETERIANS TP

VAULT COMICS

DEC231771

(W) Daniel Kraus (A / CA) Maan House

After human bones begin growing inside inanimate objects all across the globe, a renegade scientist and brilliant theologian delve into the cemeteries where the bones originated, discovering an otherworldly force tired of being buried in darkness.

From the powerhouse team of New York Times bestselling author Daniel Kraus (The Autumnal, Whalefall, The Shape of Water) and Maan House!

In Shops: Mar 27, 2024

SRP: 0

DENIZEN TP

VAULT COMICS

DEC231772

(W) Tim Daniel, David Andry (A / CA) Chris Shehan

A family's cross country road trip goes off the map and into the unforgiving wilds of Joshua Tree National Park, when mom and wife-to-be Helene succumbs to a malevolent force tucked inside an abandoned camping trailer.

From a trio of modern horror masters, Tim Daniel (The Plot), DB Andry (Resonant), and Chris Shehan (The Autumnal, House of Slaughter)!

In Shops: Mar 13, 2024

SRP: 0

UNNATURAL ORDER #4 CVR C DANIEL & RODRIGUES PREMIUM VAR

VAULT COMICS

DEC231770

(W) Chris Yost (CA) Tim Daniel (A / CA) Val Rodrigues

Unnatural Order's first arc races to its conclusion as three factions face off to change the world…whether to destroy it, save it, or transform it forever. Navy Seal John Murphy is determined to kill Iodoc the Druid, he just has to get past a dragon, a vampire, and the Grey Queen first. But beyond the Sun Gate, Murphy's allies are truly different people…and one of them is about to betray all of humanity.

In Shops: Feb 28, 2024

BEYOND REAL #3 CVR B RICCARDI PREMIUM VAR (Net)

VAULT COMICS

(W) Zack Kaplan (A) Jorge Corona & Various (CA) Vincenzo Riccardi

An artist's style. June and her new allies escape to a breathtaking world where humanity is absent but all of nature is vibrantly personified. As June tries to use her powers to lead the trio to the simulation's final source, the world attacks them at every turn, threatening to drown them in doubt rather than let them find their way.

