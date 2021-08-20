Dying Light Graphic Novel in Dynamite November 2021 Solicits

Dynamite gets a Dying Light original graphic novel by Fred Van Lente and Adam Markiewicz, in their November 2021 solicits and solicitations, alongside Vampirella, Red Sonja, Army Of Darkness, Jennifer Blood, Elvira, James Bond, Kiss, John Carter, Dejah Thoris, Barbarella, and launches for Sheena Queen Of The Jungle and Nyx.

DYING LIGHT GN

DYNAMITE

SEP210556

(W) Fred Van Lente (A / CA) Adam Markiewicz

With a lengthy original graphic novel tale serving as a prequel to Dying Light 2 and bonus behind the scenes content from the smash hit video game, Dying Light: Night Generation is an essential companion for fans of the franchise.

Set right before the start of the new game, and 15 years following the events of Dying Light, the story stars orphans Daud and Aisha. They were just children when the Harran Virus outbreak struck the world, and have known nothing other than the plague for their entire lives. Evacuated and found by Berg, they were trained to become Night Runners, to work together and steal for him as his influence grows among the Survivors. Reaching young adulthood, Daud and Aisha are finally sick of living under his thumb, hatching plans to run away together. When the secrets are discovered, Berg sells off Aisha to a rival. Forcing Daud on a harrowing journey to rescue his love, through the deadly Volatiles and utilizing the game's signature parkour.

Writer Fred Van Lente is the perfect match for this official story, having penned hit comics such as Marvel Zombies and DIE!namite, joined by artist Adam Markiewicz. As they chronicle a thrilling and touching tale within the world that 17 million players have run, jumped, and fought their way through.

In Shops: Nov 24, 2021

SRP: 19.99

SHEENA QUEEN JUNGLE #1 CVR A PARRILLO

DYNAMITE

SEP210501

SEP210502 – SHEENA QUEEN JUNGLE #1 CVR B BESCH – 3.99

SEP210503 – SHEENA QUEEN JUNGLE #1 CVR C SUYDAM – 3.99

SEP210504 – SHEENA QUEEN JUNGLE #1 CVR D LINSNER – 3.99

SEP210505 – SHEENA QUEEN JUNGLE #1 CVR E COSPLAY – 3.99

SEP210506 – SHEENA QUEEN JUNGLE #1 CVR F BLANK AUTHENTIX – 3.99

SEP210507 – SHEENA QUEEN JUNGLE #1 CVR G 10 COPY INCV COHEN – 3.99

SEP210508 – SHEENA QUEEN JUNGLE #1 CVR H 20 COPY INCV MOONEY ORIG ART – 3.99

SEP210509 – SHEENA QUEEN JUNGLE #1 CVR I 25 COPY INCV LEIREX ORIG ART – 3.99

SEP210510 – SHEENA QUEEN JUNGLE #1 CVR J 30 COPY INCV PARRILLO B&W – 3.99

SEP210511 – SHEENA QUEEN JUNGLE #1 CVR K 40 COPY INCV SUYDAM B&W – 3.99

SEP210512 – SHEENA QUEEN JUNGLE #1 CVR L SUYDAM SGN ATLAS ED – 49.99

SEP210513 – SHEENA QUEEN JUNGLE #1 CVR M PARRILLO LTD VIRGIN – 50

SEP210514 – SHEENA QUEEN JUNGLE #1 CVR N BESCH LTD VIRGIN – 50

SEP210515 – SHEENA QUEEN JUNGLE #1 CVR O SUYDAM LTD VIRGIN – 50

SEP210516 – SHEENA QUEEN JUNGLE #1 CVR P LINSNER LTD VIRGIN – 50

SEP210517 – SHEENA QUEEN JUNGLE #1 CVR Q COHEN LTD VIRGIN – 50

SEP210518 – SHEENA QUEEN JUNGLE #1 CVR R BESCH PREMIUM METAL – 100

(W) Stephen Mooney (A) Jethro Morales (CA) Lucio Parrillo

The Queen of the Jungle Returns! Featuring an all-star creative team and the most amazing roster of cover artists this side of the jungle!

The thrilling adventure combines the classic elements of the legendary character along with a modern sensibility that will make it the perfect debut for fans new and old! And lookit those covers: Linsner! Parillo! Besch! Suydam! Cohen! Mooney! Cosplay!

Sheena is recruited – that's being kind, she's kind of forced to go! – to enter the "bio-dome" — an amazing synthesis and nature and machine, where something has gone terribly wrong. Outside the dome, she's faced with human trickery and deceit, inside the dome, she faces the deadly jungle and a fast, murdering mystery.

In Shops: Nov 03, 2021

SRP: 3.99

NYX #1 CVR A PARRILLO

DYNAMITE

SEP210526

SEP210527 – NYX #1 CVR B BESCH – 3.99

SEP210528 – NYX #1 CVR C DAGNINO – 3.99

SEP210529 – NYX #1 CVR D VIGONTE – 3.99

SEP210530 – NYX #1 CVR E BLANK AUTHENTIX – 3.99

SEP210531 – NYX #1 CVR F 10 COPY INCV BESCH B&W – 3.99

SEP210532 – NYX #1 CVR G 20 COPY INCV DAGNINO VIRGIN – 3.99

SEP210533 – NYX #1 CVR H 25 COPY INCV VIGONTE VIRGIN – 3.99

SEP210534 – NYX #1 CVR I 30 COPY INCV PARRILLO B&W – 3.99

SEP210535 – NYX #1 CVR J 40 COPY INCV BESCH B&W VIRGIN – 3.99

SEP210536 – NYX #1 CVR K GAGE SGN ATLAS ED – 49.99

SEP210537 – NYX #1 CVR L PARRILLO LTD VIRGIN – 50

SEP210538 – NYX #1 CVR M BESCH LTD VIRGIN – 50

SEP210539 – NYX #1 CVR N BESCH PREMIUM METAL – 100

(W) Christos Gage (A) Marc Borstel (CA) Lucio Parrillo

From the pages of Vampirella and Sacred Six comes Nyx, daughter of a human and the mad god Chaos himself! Nyx's mortal side has been growing stronger, troubling her with all-too human emotions. Fortunately (for her), there's still the side of her that transforms into a demon of living flame…and requires her to feed on the life force of living beings to survive.

Can a half-demon find her place in our world…happiness…even love? Probably not, as she's about to get dragged into her dad's workplace problem.

In Shops: Nov 10, 2021

SRP: 3.99

BEST OF PANTHA THE WARREN STORIES HC (NOV131010) (MR)

DYNAMITE

SEP210540

(W) Steve Skeates, Budd Lewis, Bill DuBay (A) Jose Gonzalez, Auraleon, Jeff Jones, Ramon Torrents, Gonzalo Mayo (CA) Bob Larkin

Born in ancient Egypt, the high priestess Sekhmet was cursed by the sun god Ra to walk the Earth forever as the feline heroine Pantha! Dynamite proudly presents her very best tales from Vampirella Magazine, reprinting her every appearance from the classic horror anthology where it all began. From her first appearances in solo adventures through her inclusion into the regular cast of the ongoing Vampirella storyline, The Best of Pantha captures all the magic, mystery, and malevolence of the immortal were-panther's early publishing history. Featuring tales by legendary horror writers Steve Skeates, Budd Lewis, and Bill Dubay, and brought to life by the incomparable artistic talents of Auraleon, Jose Gonzalez, Esteban Maroto, Ramon Torrents, and Jeff Jones!

In Shops: Oct 13, 2021

SRP: 29.99

VAMPIRELLA 2021 HOLIDAY SP CVR A LINSNER

DYNAMITE

SEP210546

(W) Will Robson (A) Will Robson (CA) Joseph Michael Linsner

WRECK THE HALLS! Vampirella is hunted (haunted?) by THE SPIRITS OF CHRISTMAS, hunters whose holiday tradition is to hunt a mythical creature every Christmas Eve! Is Vampirella prepared for an evening against the battle-ready manifestations of The Past, The Present and The Future!? By writer/artist WILL ROBSON (Fantastic Four)!

In Shops: Nov 17, 2021

SRP: 4.99

VAMPIRELLA 2021 HOLIDAY SP CVR B ROBSON

VAMPIRELLA 2021 HOLIDAY SP CVR C COSPLAY

VAMPIRELLA 2021 HOLIDAY SP CVR D 10 COPY INCV COSPLAY VIRGIN

VAMPIRELLA 2021 HOLIDAY SP CVR E 20 COPY INCV LINSNER VIRGIN

RED SONJA 2021 HOLIDAY SP CVR A COSPLAY

DYNAMITE

SEP210551

(W) Mirka Andolfo, Luca Blengino (A) Zulema Lavina (CA) Cosplay

An all-new She-Devil tale, from ongoing Red Sonja architect MIRKA ANDOLFO and a cavalcade of creators! The grim Sonja is not one for ebullient festivities. But her recent "adoption" of the mysterious child Sitha has (temporarily) melted her defenses, just in time for revelry. But will outside forces aiming to prod and pillage put a pause on the party? By MIRKA ANDOLFO (Sweet Paprika)!

In Shops: Nov 24, 2021

SRP: 4.99

RED SONJA 2021 HOLIDAY SP CVR B LINSNER

RED SONJA 2021 HOLIDAY SP CVR C ANDOLFO

RED SONJA 2021 HOLIDAY SP CVR D 10 COPY INCV COSPLAY VIRGIN

RED SONJA 2021 HOLIDAY SP CVR E 20 COPY INCV ANDOLFO VIRGIN

PURGATORI #2 CVR A FUSO

DYNAMITE

SEP210563

SEP210564 – PURGATORI #2 CVR B PAGULAYAN – 3.99

SEP210565 – PURGATORI #2 CVR C FOX – 3.99

SEP210566 – PURGATORI #2 CVR D COSPLAY – 3.99

SEP210567 – PURGATORI #2 CVR E 10 COPY INCV PAGULAYAN LINE ART – 3.99

SEP210568 – PURGATORI #2 CVR F 15 COPY INCV FOX LINE ART – 3.99

SEP210569 – PURGATORI #2 CVR G 20 COPY INCV FOX VIRGIN – 3.99

SEP210570 – PURGATORI #2 CVR H 25 COPY INCV PAGULAYAN VIRGIN – 3.99

SEP210571 – PURGATORI #2 CVR I FUSO LTD VIRGIN – 50

(W) Ray Fawkes (A) Alvaro Sarraseca (CA) Antonio Fuso

Purgatori! She's the girl with the great horns and the biggest body count. Now she's fighting battles inside and out — monsters trying to kill her in the trackless forests of Europe, and witches trying to take control of her one-track mind. And through it all, one central question nags her over and over – How the hell did she end up in Norway?! She'd better figure things out, or someone's gonna get gored in the fjord.

In Shops: Nov 17, 2021

SRP: 3.99

JENNIFER BLOOD #2 CVR A PARRILLO (MR)

DYNAMITE

SEP210572

SEP210573 – JENNIFER BLOOD #2 CVR B LINSNER (MR) – 3.99

SEP210574 – JENNIFER BLOOD #2 CVR C LI (MR) – 3.99

SEP210575 – JENNIFER BLOOD #2 CVR D YOON (MR) – 3.99

SEP210576 – JENNIFER BLOOD #2 CVR E COSPLAY (MR) – 3.99

SEP210577 – JENNIFER BLOOD #2 CVR F 10 COPY INCV PARRILLO TINTED (MR) – 3.99

SEP210578 – JENNIFER BLOOD #2 CVR G 15 COPY INCV LINSNER B&W (MR) – 3.99

SEP210579 – JENNIFER BLOOD #2 CVR H 20 COPY INCV YOON VIRGIN (MR) – 3.99

SEP210580 – JENNIFER BLOOD #2 CVR I 25 COPY INCV LI VIRGIN (MR) – 3.99

SEP210581 – JENNIFER BLOOD #2 CVR J PARRILLO LTD VIRGIN (MR) – 50

SEP210582 – JENNIFER BLOOD #2 CVR K LINSNER LTD VIRGIN (MR) – 50

(W) Fred Van Lente (A) Vincenzo Federici (CA) Lucio Parrillo

There's a new sheriff in the criminal-run town of Bountiful, and it's Giulietta Romeo, Europe's top hitwoman!

Giulietta's hot on the trail of Jennifer Blood, and needs to get her hands on the legendary vigilante's "war journal" to help her–but the crooked judge who has it wants to strike a deadly bargain for it!

It's the annual Fourth of July celebration in Bountiful, and you can bet Jennifer Blood is bringing the fireworks!

By FRED VAN LENTE (Wolverine) and VINCENZO FEDERICI (Red Sonja)!

In Shops: Nov 03, 2021

SRP: 3.99

JAMES BOND HIMEROS #2 CVR A FRANCAVILLA

DYNAMITE

SEP210583

SEP210584 – JAMES BOND HIMEROS #2 CVR B GUICE – 3.99

SEP210585 – JAMES BOND HIMEROS #2 CVR C 10 COPY INCV FRANCAVILLA B&W – 3.99

SEP210586 – JAMES BOND HIMEROS #2 CVR D FRANCAVILLA LTD VIRGIN – 50

SEP210587 – JAMES BOND HIMEROS #2 CVR E GUICE LTD VIRGIN – 50

(W) Rodney Barnes (A) Antonio Fuso (CA) Francesco Francavilla

Issue #2 continues the comic book adventures of the world's most famous spy – James Bond! While the setting exudes the allure of sun, sand and fun, this deadly island is no playtime retreat! Its sun, sand and misery for all those who visit, and up to Bond to put an end to the deadly circle once and for all!

Featuring two amazing covers: Francesco Francavilla and the legendary Jackson Guice!

In Shops: Nov 10, 2021

SRP: 3.99

THE BOYS #3 DYNAMITE ED (MR)

DYNAMITE

SEP210588

(W) Garth Ennis (A / CA) Darick Robertson

A special printing of The Boys #3 – featuring the first appearance of Starlight! This issue has never before been printed by Dynamite and is available for the first time, making this important issue, as part of a limited offering. Don't miss out!

Written by Garth Ennis; Art and cover by Darick Robertson. Things heat up as Wee Hughie gets his first taste of action with the Boys when Butcher throws him into the deep end. Meanwhile, meet the planet's mightiest heroes, The Seven, and the young superheroine who would join them.

In Shops: Nov 03, 2021

SRP: 4.99

WOMEN DYNAMITE SHEENA QUEEN CAMPBELL B&W STATUE

DYNAMITE

SEP210595

(A) J. Scott Campbell

There's something thrilling emerging from the jungle! For years, Dynamite has been the "home" of Sheena, publishing her greatest adventures to date, and now, the "Queen of the Jungle" makes a new home on collectors' shelves. Inspired by the legendary artwork of superstar artist, J. Scott Campbell, Sheena comes to life in 3-D with her very first limited-edition statue developed by Dynamite Entertainment and sculpted by Steve Kiwus. This 1/6 Scale statue, standing approximately 10" tall and featuring a beautifully detailed jungle environment, is Campbell's unique interpretation of Sheena and a one-of-a-kind piece. It makes a striking addition to Dynamite's collection of other, amazing J. Scott Campbell statues.

In Shops: Nov 24, 2021

SRP: 225

DAWN LINSNER B&W ED BUST

DYNAMITE

SEP210596

(A) Joseph Michael Linsner

Dawn is celebrating her 30th anniversary and Vampirella is one of Joe's favorite characters to draw, so Dynamite is celebrating both characters with this limited-edition resin bust set. These beautiful busts are strictly limited in quantity and each copy is hand-numbered. The "Black & White" and "Costume" variants are further limited to just 299 pieces worldwide, making this series an instant rare collectible!

In Shops: Nov 24, 2021

SRP: 175

VAMPIRELLA JG JONES TRADE DRESS B&W CVR

DYNAMITE

SEP210597

(W) Forrest J. Ackerman, T. Casey Brennan (A) Jose Gonzalez, Tom Sutton

Special edition with a B&W variant of the brand new full color painted cover by artist extraordinaire JG Jones. Representing classic origin and seminal stories from Vampirella's blood-soaked past!

In Shops: Nov 24, 2021

SRP: 50

VAMPIRELLA JG JONES VIRGIN CVR

DYNAMITE

SEP210598

(W) Forrest J. Ackerman, T. Casey Brennan (A) Jose Gonzalez, Tom Sutton

Special edition with a brand new full color painted cover by artist extraordinaire JG Jones. Representing classic origin and seminal stories from Vampirella's blood-soaked past!

In Shops: Nov 24, 2021

SRP: 50

REANIMATOR ETERNAL LIE CVR C HERBERT WEST

DYNAMITE

SEP210599

(W) Cullen Bunn (A) Blacky Shepherd

The mad scientist, West, has returned, and with his glowing reanimation serum stolen by an insidious cult, he must travel to the infamous New England town of Innsmouth to search for his magical elixir. The haunted township is home to degenerate townsfolk lurking in the dark and nefarious elder gods that West has to navigate around to achieve his goal. This story connects West's unholy experiments to Lovecraft's greater Cthulhu mythology and launches a fresh cycle of Reanimator tales.

In Shops: Nov 24, 2021

SRP: 50

REANIMATOR ETERNAL LIE CVR D SKULL

DYNAMITE

SEP210600

(W) Cullen Bunn (A) Blacky Shepherd

The mad scientist, West, has returned, and with his glowing reanimation serum stolen by an insidious cult, he must travel to the infamous New England town of Innsmouth to search for his magical elixir. The haunted township is home to degenerate townsfolk lurking in the dark and nefarious elder gods that West has to navigate around to achieve his goal. This story connects West's unholy experiments to Lovecraft's greater Cthulhu mythology and launches a fresh cycle of Reanimator tales.

In Shops: Nov 24, 2021

SRP: 50

RED SONJA GREG HILDEBRANDT SP ED METAL CVR

DYNAMITE

SEP210601

(W) Roy Thomas, Clara Noto (A) Ernie Chan, Esteban Maroto, Neal Adams, Frank Thorne

A brand new Greg Hildebrandt masterfully rendered Metal cover for two classic origin tales represented in one comic, "Blood of the Unicorn" and "Red Sonja"! Reprints RED SONJA #1 (1977) plus a bonus story from MARVEL FEATURE #1.

*Please note, always use caution handling metal covers as edges can be sharp.

In Shops: Nov 24, 2021

SRP: 100

RED SONJA HYRKANIAS LEGACY BOARD GAME

DYNAMITE

SEP210602

Red Sonja: Hyrkania's Legacy is a cooperative, modular-adventure board game for 1-4 players, expandable to 6.

The game allows players to participate as one of their favorite Red Sonja Comic Book characters ranging from the Barbarian Osin, the famous Red Sonja herself. These heroes will champion all that is the Hyborian good in 90 minutes as the players travel across the realm of Hyrkania and face dangerous warriors, mythical beasts and the walking souls that haunt the lands.

Collect lore-enriched relics, artifacts, weapons and special awards under a heated deadline while re-telling some of Red Sonja's best adventures in comic book and open source fictions history!

This game will challenge you and excite you. Everything you need is provided at the gaming table, just bring your friends, your love of Red Sonja (knowledge of Red Sonja lore optional), and your thirst for adventure! Onward to a world of high adventure!

In Shops: Oct 13, 2021

SRP: 39.99

ARMY OF DARKNESS 1979 #3 CVR A MATTINA

DYNAMITE

SEP210605

SEP210606 – ARMY OF DARKNESS 1979 #3 CVR B SUYDAM – 3.99

SEP210607 – ARMY OF DARKNESS 1979 #3 CVR C YOON – 3.99

SEP210608 – ARMY OF DARKNESS 1979 #3 CVR D SAYGER – 3.99

SEP210609 – ARMY OF DARKNESS 1979 #3 CVR E 10 COPY INCV SUYDAM B&W – 3.99

SEP210610 – ARMY OF DARKNESS 1979 #3 CVR F 15 COPY INCV SAYGER B&W – 3.99

SEP210611 – ARMY OF DARKNESS 1979 #3 CVR G 20 COPY INCV YOON B&W – 3.99

SEP210612 – ARMY OF DARKNESS 1979 #3 CVR H 25 COPY INCV MATTINA B&W – 3.99

SEP210613 – ARMY OF DARKNESS 1979 #3 CVR I SUYDAM LTD VIRGIN – 50

SEP210614 – ARMY OF DARKNESS 1979 #3 CVR J SAYGER LTD VIRGIN – 50

SEP210615 – ARMY OF DARKNESS 1979 #3 CVR L MATTINA LTD VIRGIN – 50

(W) Rodney Barnes (A) Tom Garcia (CA) Francesco Mattina

The streets of New York City are in a panic! Awash with Deadites and rival gangs seeking to control the power of the Necronomicon! The big apple has only one hope… Ash Williams. Good knowing you, NYC!

The mayhem continues by Rodney Barnes and Tom Garcia and an undead who's-who of cover artists: Mattina! Suydam! Yoon! Sayger!

Did you know: Deadites are a species of parasitic demons that seek to possess the bodies of mortals and feast on the souls of living creatures.

In Shops: Nov 17, 2021

SRP: 3.99

BARBARELLA #5 CVR A PARRILLO

DYNAMITE

SEP210616

SEP210617 – BARBARELLA #5 CVR B CHEW – 3.99

SEP210618 – BARBARELLA #5 CVR C COHEN – 3.99

SEP210619 – BARBARELLA #5 CVR D KIRCHNER – 3.99

SEP210620 – BARBARELLA #5 CVR E COSPLAY – 3.99

SEP210621 – BARBARELLA #5 CVR F 10 COPY INCV PARRILLO B&W – 3.99

SEP210622 – BARBARELLA #5 CVR G 15 COPY INCV KROME ORIG ART – 3.99

SEP210623 – BARBARELLA #5 CVR H 20 COPY INCV COHEN B&W – 3.99

SEP210624 – BARBARELLA #5 CVR I 25 COPY INCV CHEW B&W VIRGIN – 3.99

SEP210625 – BARBARELLA #5 CVR J PARRILLO LTD VIRGIN – 50

SEP210626 – BARBARELLA #5 CVR K CHEW LTD VIRGIN – 50

SEP210627 – BARBARELLA #5 CVR L COHEN LTD VIRGIN – 50

(W) Sarah Hoyt (A) Madibek Musabekov (CA) Lucio Parrillo

The dominos keep falling, but still, there are more to tumble as Barbarella seeks the source of a malevolent evil that enslaves, mutilates, and now can add mass kidnappings to the list. And so, Barbarella brings the love — and the outrage — to the pleasure planet, Rio, 'cause there's nothing pleasurable about being kidnapped — or on the wrong end of a Vix scorned!

In Shops: Nov 24, 2021

SRP: 3.99

DEJAH THORIS VS JOHN CARTER OF MARS #5 CVR A PARRILLO

DYNAMITE

SEP210628

SEP210629 – DEJAH THORIS VS JOHN CARTER OF MARS #5 CVR B LINSNER – 3.99

SEP210630 – DEJAH THORIS VS JOHN CARTER OF MARS #5 CVR C MIRACOLO – 3.99

SEP210631 – DEJAH THORIS VS JOHN CARTER OF MARS #5 CVR D COSPLAY – 3.99

SEP210632 – DEJAH THORIS VS JOHN CARTER OF MARS #5 CVR E 10 COPY INCV MI – 3.99

SEP210633 – DEJAH THORIS VS JOHN CARTER OF MARS #5 CVR F 15 COPY INCV PA – 3.99

SEP210634 – DEJAH THORIS VS JOHN CARTER OF MARS #5 CVR G 20 COPY INCV CO – 3.99

SEP210635 – DEJAH THORIS VS JOHN CARTER OF MARS #5 CVR H 25 COPY INCV LI – 3.99

SEP210636 – DEJAH THORIS VS JOHN CARTER OF MARS #5 CVR I PARRILLO LTD VI – 50

SEP210637 – DEJAH THORIS VS JOHN CARTER OF MARS #5 CVR J LINSNER LTD VIR – 50

(W) Dan Abnett (A) Alessandro Miracolo (CA) Lucio Parrillo

John and Dejah continue to fight IMPOSSIBLE odds! Having escaped into the random folds of time, our favorite alien power couple wage war against decaying emissaries of evil that are searching for a perfect host, and may have found one in…JOHN CARTER!?

The epic continues, from DAN ABNETT (Justice League Odyssey) and ALESSANDRO MIRACOLO (Red Sonja)!

In Shops: Nov 24, 2021

SRP: 3.99

ELVIRA MEETS VINCENT PRICE #4 CVR A ACOSTA

DYNAMITE

SEP210638

SEP210639 – ELVIRA MEETS VINCENT PRICE #4 CVR B SAMU – 3.99

SEP210640 – ELVIRA MEETS VINCENT PRICE #4 CVR C MARQUES & BONE – 3.99

SEP210641 – ELVIRA MEETS VINCENT PRICE #4 CVR D PHOTO – 3.99

SEP210642 – ELVIRA MEETS VINCENT PRICE #4 CVR E 10 COPY INCV PHOTO B&W – 3.99

SEP210643 – ELVIRA MEETS VINCENT PRICE #4 CVR F 15 COPY INCV SAMU B&W LI – 3.99

SEP210644 – ELVIRA MEETS VINCENT PRICE #4 CVR G 25 COPY INCV ACOSTA LINE – 3.99

SEP210645 – ELVIRA MEETS VINCENT PRICE #4 CVR H ACOSTA LTD VIRGIN – 50

(W) David Avallone (A) Juan Samu (CA) Dave Acosta

Amunet reads The Spell of the Final Day, and Amun-Ra returns, bringing death and destruction with him! And everyone's invited to watch on their favorite streaming service! Can they be stopped? Can the Mistress of the Dark save the world from a pair of ancient gods… armed only with a DVD of an unreleased horror movie from the seventies? Sure, it sounds crazy when you put it like that, but you won't know just how crazy 'til you read "Inglorious Bastet," the thrilling conclusion of Elvira and Vincent Price's first adventure together… brought to you by writer David Avallone (Bettie Page, Drawing Blood) and artist Juan Samu.

And the mistress of the dark has never looked better under this busty bevy of covers: Acosta! Samu! Marques/Bone and a photo of the lady herself!

In Shops: Nov 17, 2021

SRP: 3.99

KISS PHANTOM OBSESSION #3 CVR A LEE

DYNAMITE

SEP210646

SEP210647 – KISS PHANTOM OBSESSION #3 CVR B SAYGER – 3.99

SEP210648 – KISS PHANTOM OBSESSION #3 CVR C SEELEY – 3.99

SEP210649 – KISS PHANTOM OBSESSION #3 CVR D CELOR – 3.99

SEP210650 – KISS PHANTOM OBSESSION #3 CVR E PHOTO – 3.99

SEP210651 – KISS PHANTOM OBSESSION #3 CVR F 10 COPY INCV LEE B&W LINE AR – 3.99

SEP210652 – KISS PHANTOM OBSESSION #3 CVR G 20 COPY INCV SAYGER B&W LINE – 3.99

SEP210653 – KISS PHANTOM OBSESSION #3 CVR H 25 COPY INCV SEELEY B&W LINE – 3.99

SEP210654 – KISS PHANTOM OBSESSION #3 CVR I 30 COPY INCV LEE B&W LINE AR – 3.99

SEP210655 – KISS PHANTOM OBSESSION #3 CVR J SAYGER LTD VIRGIN – 50

SEP210656 – KISS PHANTOM OBSESSION #3 CVR K LEE LTD VIRGIN – 50

(W) Ian Edginton (A) Celor (CA) Jae Lee

The KISS Army has its marching orders – read this comic series! The band has its marching orders – survive this comic series!

Led by Jae Lee, this issue also features amazing covers by Tim Seeley, Series artist Celor and another glorious photo of the bad itself – KISS!

In Shops: Nov 10, 2021

SRP: 3.99

GEORGE RR MARTIN A CLASH OF KINGS #16 CVR A MILLER (MR)

DYNAMITE

SEP210657

SEP210658 – GEORGE RR MARTIN A CLASH OF KINGS #16 CVR B RUBI (MR) – 3.99

SEP210659 – GEORGE RR MARTIN A CLASH OF KINGS #16 CVR C 10 COPY RUBI VIR – 3.99

SEP210660 – GEORGE RR MARTIN A CLASH OF KINGS #16 CVR D 20 COPY RUBI B&W – 3.99

SEP210661 – GEORGE RR MARTIN A CLASH OF KINGS #16 CVR E 25 COPY MILLER V – 3.99

(W) George R. R. Martin, Landry Walker (A) Mel Rubi (CA) Mike Miller

The battle for King's Landing is over, yet far to the North a new danger marches southward and only Jon Snow stands left to defy them. Meanwhile, Bran and Rickon's true fates within the tombs of Winterfell are revealed. There is little left of hope now for the scattered children of Ned Stark… for the balance of power is in the hands of their enemies and winter is truly coming. Join us, for this final chapter as we conclude the epic comic book adaptation of George R.R. Martin's A Clash of Kings.

In Shops: Nov 24, 2021

SRP: 3.99

RED SONJA (2021) #3 CVR A ANDOLFO

DYNAMITE

SEP210662

SEP210663 – RED SONJA (2021) #3 CVR B ANACLETO – 3.99

SEP210664 – RED SONJA (2021) #3 CVR C LINSNER – 3.99

SEP210665 – RED SONJA (2021) #3 CVR D DURSO – 3.99

SEP210666 – RED SONJA (2021) #3 CVR E COSPLAY – 3.99

SEP210667 – RED SONJA (2021) #3 CVR F 10 COPY INCV ANDOLFO B&W – 3.99

SEP210668 – RED SONJA (2021) #3 CVR G 20 COPY INCV DURSO VIRGIN – 3.99

SEP210669 – RED SONJA (2021) #3 CVR H 25 COPY INCV LINSNER B&W – 3.99

SEP210670 – RED SONJA (2021) #3 CVR I ANDOLFO LTD VIRGIN – 50

SEP210671 – RED SONJA (2021) #3 CVR J ANACLETO LTD VIRGIN – 50

SEP210672 – RED SONJA (2021) #3 CVR K LINSNER LTD VIRGIN – 50

(W) Mirka Andolfo (A) Giuseppe Cafaro (CA) Mirka Andolfo

MOTHER, PART THREE.

The She-Devil is in pursuit of warlocks in the swamps of the Koroths River. She will need the aid of a renegade slave, in order to battle necromancers. It is a battle of dark arts, against hardened steel.

The ongoing adventures continue, from MIRKA ANDOLFO (Sweet Paprika) and GIUSEPPE CAFARO (Sacred Six)!

In Shops: Nov 03, 2021

SRP: 3.99

SONJAVERSAL #10 CVR A PARRILLO

DYNAMITE

SEP210673

SEP210674 – SONJAVERSAL #10 CVR B LINSNER – 3.99

SEP210675 – SONJAVERSAL #10 CVR C LEE & CHUNG – 3.99

SEP210676 – SONJAVERSAL #10 CVR D YOON – 3.99

SEP210677 – SONJAVERSAL #10 CVR E COSPLAY – 3.99

SEP210678 – SONJAVERSAL #10 CVR F 10 COPY INCV LINSNER B&W – 3.99

SEP210679 – SONJAVERSAL #10 CVR G 15 COPY INCV LEE B&W – 3.99

SEP210680 – SONJAVERSAL #10 CVR H 20 COPY INCV YOON B&W – 3.99

SEP210681 – SONJAVERSAL #10 CVR I 25 COPY INCV COSPLAY B&W – 3.99

SEP210682 – SONJAVERSAL #10 CVR J LEE LTD VIRGIN – 50

SEP210683 – SONJAVERSAL #10 CVR K LINSNER LTD VIRGIN – 50

SEP210684 – SONJAVERSAL #10 CVR L PARRILLO LTD VIRGIN – 50

(W) Christopher Hastings (A) Pasquale Qualano (CA) Lucio Parrillo

Final issue! The worlds of Purple Sonja, Yellow Sonja, Sonja Noir begin collapsing on themselves. In order to save them, they must learn the humongous secret…what is HELL SONJA's grand design!?

By CHRISTOPHER HASTINGS (Deadpool) and PASQUALE QUALANO (Dejah Thoris)!

In Shops: Nov 24, 2021

SRP: 3.99

VAMPIVERSE #3 CVR A MUSABEKOV

DYNAMITE

SEP210685

SEP210686 – VAMPIVERSE #3 CVR B SEGOVIA – 3.99

SEP210687 – VAMPIVERSE #3 CVR C SANAPO – 3.99

SEP210688 – VAMPIVERSE #3 CVR D HETRICK – 3.99

SEP210689 – VAMPIVERSE #3 CVR E COSPLAY – 3.99

SEP210690 – VAMPIVERSE #3 CVR F 10 COPY INCV SEGOVIA LINE ART – 3.99

SEP210691 – VAMPIVERSE #3 CVR G 15 COPY INCV COSPLAY VIRGIN – 3.99

SEP210692 – VAMPIVERSE #3 CVR H 20 COPY INCV HETRICK B&W – 3.99

SEP210693 – VAMPIVERSE #3 CVR I 25 COPY INCV SANAPO LINE ART – 3.99

SEP210694 – VAMPIVERSE #3 CVR J MUSABEKOV VIRGIN LTD – 50

SEP210695 – VAMPIVERSE #3 CVR K HETRICK LTD VIRGIN – 50

(W) Tom Sniegoski, Jeannine Acheson (A) Daniel Maine (CA) Madibek Musabekov

With the monstrous Bloodwing in pursuit, Vampirella, Book, and the adorable-yet-deadly Baby Prague continue their search for the missing pages from the Book of Prophecy. Along the way, they'll run into never-before-seen Vampirellas across the fabric of time and space who're to aid them in thwarting Bloodwing's plan of reshaping reality. Also: in this issue we meet The Vamp, a pulp-style crime fighter who could give the Shadow a run for his money (if he carried money)!

In Shops: Nov 10, 2021

SRP: 3.99

VENGEANCE OF VAMPIRELLA #24 CVR A PARRILLO

DYNAMITE

SEP210696

SEP210697 – VENGEANCE OF VAMPIRELLA #24 CVR B OLIVER – 3.99

SEP210698 – VENGEANCE OF VAMPIRELLA #24 CVR C SEGOVIA – 3.99

SEP210699 – VENGEANCE OF VAMPIRELLA #24 CVR D COSPLAY – 3.99

SEP210700 – VENGEANCE OF VAMPIRELLA #24 CVR E 10 COPY INCV SEGOVIA VIRGI – 3.99

SEP210701 – VENGEANCE OF VAMPIRELLA #24 CVR F 20 COPY INCV COSPLAY VIRGI – 3.99

SEP210702 – VENGEANCE OF VAMPIRELLA #24 CVR G 25 COPY INCV OLIVER B&W – 3.99

SEP210703 – VENGEANCE OF VAMPIRELLA #24 CVR H 30 COPY INCV OLIVER TINT – 3.99

SEP210704 – VENGEANCE OF VAMPIRELLA #24 CVR I PARRILLO LTD VIRGIN – 50

SEP210705 – VENGEANCE OF VAMPIRELLA #24 CVR J OLIVER LTD VIRGIN – 50

(W) Tom Sniegoski (A) Kewber Baal (CA) Lucio Parrillo

The end is nigh! The penultimate issue of Tom Sniegoski's triumphant return to the pages of Vampirella is here!

The Servants of the Danse have taken Jeannine, and in order to save her Vampirella must leave her place of solitude and travel to the mysterious walled city called Sepulchre where she will encounter the returned Danse Macabre-and a new purpose for her existence.

A continuing amazing mélange of cover artist: Parrillo! Oliver! Segovia! Cosplay!

In Shops: Nov 24, 2021

SRP: 3.99

SACRED SIX TP VOL 02 WAR OF ROSES

DYNAMITE

SEP210706

(W) Christopher Priest (A) Julius Ohta, Fritz Casas, St?phane Roux (CA) Jay Anacleto

Our second story arc begins with our women of the evening, having lost the woman who'd drawn them together, Lilith of Drakulon, but discovering a new and more powerful incentive to stay and defend the peaceful vampires of Ashthorne: cold, hard cash. Plus the non-team gets one and one-half new recruits-and they don't even realize it! Bonus: our new Nyx micro-series, drawn by fan favorite artist Stephane Roux begins here! Features Issues 7 thru 12 along with a complete cover gallery!

In Shops: Nov 17, 2021

SRP: 19.99

VENGEANCE VAMPIRELLA TP VOL 03 GHOST DANCE

DYNAMITE

SEP210707

(W) Tom Sniegoski (A) Michael Sta. Maria, St?phane Roux, Fritz Casas (CA) Kewber Baal

Vampirella struggles not only with the bestial side of her nature but with the mysterious return of Adam Van Helsing. Besieged on all sides, she and the remnants of the Danse Macabre fight on against the Lords of Chaos while the world slips that much closer towards oblivion.

Includes Issues 13 thru 19 along with a complete cover gallery!

In Shops: Nov 17, 2021

SRP: 19.99

