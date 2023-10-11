Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Dynamite | Tagged: 2024, vampirella

Dynamite Adds Up Vampirella #666 For 2024- Can You Check Their Maths?

Christopher Priest is now on Vampirella #666 with Ergün Gündüz for the character's 55th birthday, adding up all her lead appearances.

Christopher Priest, for my mind, is one of the greatest comic book writers that the industry has. And with the likes of Alan Moore, Neil Gaiman and Grant Morrison dropping off somewhat, Priest is still kicking it, And doing so in the hidden corners of the comic book industry, relatively, as well. Such as the Vampirella line at Dynamite, which he has been writing for four years, and has included some of the most searing and raw analysis of racial politics in America. More so than other series who are more willing to wear it on their sleeve.

And Priest has two (at least) announcements for NYCC from Dynamite Entertainment. First, working with Don Lee and Jae Lee, and now on Vampirella #666 with Ergün Gündüz for the character's 55th birthday. Apparently, 666 will reflect the number of comic books that Vampirella has appeared in, like the Marvel and DC legacy numbers occasionally do. What are the Marel maths that have led to #666?

Christopher Priest shares, "Ergün and I are having a blast with this, a Groundhog's Day murder mystery that flips the script of our debut story and shakes up the premise of our Vampirella saga: a single girl trying to make it in the big city who just happens to be a vampire from outer space. Vampirella's story arc has always embodied a universal theme of belonging, the pursuit of community — friends, family, love — which have all been denied or stolen from her. In this new vision, Vampi literally has everything, every happiness, she has sought since her arrival on Earth, but inevitably must be willing to lose it all in order to save her soul."

"If you've never read our book before, #666 is the perfect jumping-on point. If you've been with us all along, #666's many Easter eggs will be an added layer of humor, mystery and poignancy as we explore even farther into the endless possibilities of this classic character. Ergün and I thank everyone who has supported our super-unorthodox, humorous, poignant, and often tragic take on this character and franchise, and invite everyone to come along with us to the next chapters of Vampi's journey."

Many aspects seem idyllic. The Daughter of Drakulon finds herself happily married, long-dead friends are now alive again, her usually toxic mother Lilith is a nurturing part-time super agent. The only asterisk is the evil blonde who stalks Vampi, murders her at the end of every issue, and the cycle repeats ad infinitum… In this new arc subtitled "Beyond," reality itself has reset, but in a twisted way. Wrongs are righted, loved ones are back — including the memory of Vampirella's murdered child (see: Vampirella/Dracula: Rage). But she's also lacking the memory of her sinister sister Draculina. She must ultimately choose to set things right again to save the world, even if it means losing paradise, the love and community she's sought her whole life. This hallmark Vampirella epic seeks to be a funny, emotional, gut-wrenching exploration of the true meanings of bonds of family and community. What makes love so important, and can a single woman alone in the big city away from her home like Vampirella ever truly find it? Vampirella #666 brings together every thread and theme all the way from Vampirella #0 from Free Comic Book Day 2019 to the recent Vampirella/Dracula: Rage #6, tying together the nearly 70 total issues Priest has written in his tenure, as well as elements from adjacent spinoffs like Victory, Nyx, and the 665 previous key appearances of the character.

S0 what do we have to add up?

112 issues of Warren's initial Vampirella magazine

26 issues of Vengeance of Vampirella under Harris

26 of Vampirella "The New Monthly" under Harris from 1997 with Mark Millar, Grant Morrison, Amanda Conner and Jimmy Palmiotti.

22 of the 2001 relaunch spearheaded by Mark Millar and Mike Mayhew from Harris.

10 of a 2003 magazine revival, from Harris.

Dynamite's initial title in 2010 with 38 issues, beginning with Jeph Loeb, Eric Trautman and Tim Sale.

Nancy A. Collins Vampirella 15 issue run from 2014

More runs from Kate Leth, Paul Cornell, and Jeremy Whitley

Team-up titles with Red Sonja and others

Priest's 50th anniversary series making 25 issues, and its follow-ups

The modern returns of Vampirella Vengeance and Vampirella Strikes,

Recent releases of Vampirella Rage and Vampirella Dead Flowers



And Vampirella #666 for January will be followed by Vampirella #667 in February. Vampirella #666 will also include the wordless short story that Christopher Priest did with Alan Davis for Vampirella nearly 25 years ago. originally published in Vampirella "The New Monthly" #19 in September 1999.

