Dynamite Entertainment Full Solicits & Solicitations August 2021

Dynamite Entertainment launches their August 2021 solicitation schedule with a new KISS comic book and Elvira Meets Vincent Price series – which makes me want to look through the contractual paperwork to see how that was arranged. Of course, Dynamite loves paperwork. Here's their full solicits & solicitations list for the month.

KISS PHANTOM OBSESSION #1 CVR A LEE

DYNAMITE

(W) Ian Edginton (A) Celor (CA) Jae Lee

KISS Comics are back! Dynamite Proudly presents the best, because you wanted the best… KISS in "Phantom Obsession"!

Darius Cho is the richest man in existence and the most reclusive. To many, he's a ghost, a phantom… whilst other believe he doesn't exist and is actually a front for a maze of companies and consortiums. Truth is, he does exist and he's a KISS fan! KISS are hired by Cho to play a private party and from there, Cho's obsession takes center stage and it's the fight of the band's life!

Featuring the most metal of heavy metal covers by super star artist Jae Lee, Stuart Sayger, Tim Seeley, series artist Celor and a special photo cover featuring the one-and-only legends of Rock and/or Roll – KISS!

Ian Edginton is a British comic book writer, known for his work on such titles as X-Force, Scarlet Traces, H. G. Wells' The War of the Worlds and Iron Maiden: Legacy of the Beast. Celal Koc aka Celor is based in Ankara, Turkey. He worked as an animator for several years before working as sequential artist for Action Lab Entertainment (2016). An incredible talent with a dynamic and striking style, artist Jae Lee has worked for every major publisher drawing every major character and team! Hack/Slash: Resurrection (2017) from Image Comics and then Hack/Slash vs Chaos! (2018) from Dynamite. They all rock and roll all night and party every day.

In Shops: Aug 04, 2021

SRP: $3.99

ELVIRA MEETS VINCENT PRICE #1 CVR A ACOSTA

DYNAMITE

(W) David Avallone (A) Juan Samu (CA) Dave Acosta

The two titans of horror and comedy untie in comics for the very first time! Dynamite Entertainment Proudly Presents… Elvira Meets Vincent Price!

Elvira is back, with her most historic AND greatest costar ever! The ghost of Vincent Price is a spirit with a mission, and only the Mistress of the Dark can help! The Apocalypse is coming, and it's going to be live-streamed for binge-watching, but a long-lost movie can save the world… if only the movie star specter and the horror hostess with the mostest can find it in time! Thrills, chills, and all sorts of terrible puns!

Issue #1 features an all-star cast of cover artists, including fan favorites Dave Acosta, John Royle, series artist Juan Samu and a stunning photo of the gorgeous lady herself – Elvira: Mistress of the Dark!

Things You Didn't Know About Elvira

-Screenrant.com

Her mother owned a costume shop.

Elvis gave her career advice.

She worked with Federico Fellini.

She's An Award-Winning Actress

She's A Well-Established Author

Fascinating Facts About Vincent Price

-MentalFloss.com

Vincent Price initially studied for a master's degree in fine arts.

A museum in East Los Angeles is named after Vincent Price.

Vincent Price was a major foodie.

Tim Burton's Vincent Price documentary remains incomplete and unreleased to this day.

Vincent Price's voice is featured on a Disneyland attraction.

David Avallone is Dynamite's ghastly and fantastic Elvira scribe, having recently and successfully completed several arcs of the horror hostess with the mostest's adventures and joined for the first time by artist Juan Samu, fresh from drawing the great adventures of Hasbro's comics universe at IDW.

In Shops: Aug 04, 2021

SRP: $3.99

ELVIRA LITHO ACOSTA SGN

DYNAMITE

(A) Dave Acosta

Elvira has teamed up with comic artist Dave Acosta to create this "quarantine special" image now being offered to stores for the first time as a limited-edition lithograph. Printed on thick, high-quality paperstock.

In Shops: Oct 27, 2021

SRP: $69.99

ELVIRA MINI TRADING CARD SET WITH ENVELOPE

DYNAMITE

This rare set of 5 promo cards features some amazing photos of our favorite horror icon, Elvira! This complete set of cards comes packaged in a custom printed Elvira envelope and a very small print run means its first time being offered in stores may be its last!

In Shops: Oct 27, 2021

SRP: $40.00

ELVIRA COLL HALF DOLLAR COIN

How do you increase the value of a half-dollar? Put Elvira's fabulous face on it! This real, uncirculated U.S. half dollar coin has Elvira painted on one side, with the original coin sculpt showing on the other. Each limited edition coin comes in an acrylic protective case and includes a certificate of authenticity.

In Shops: Oct 27, 2021

SRP: $29.99

RED SONJA BLACK WHITE RED #2 CVR A PARRILLO

JUN210884

(W) Jonboy Meyers, Jeff Parker, David F. Walker (A) Jonboy Meyers, Jeff Parker, David F. Walker (CA) Lucio Parrillo

The greatest tales! The most amazing storytellers! Red Sonja, like you've NEVER seen before…all presented in beautiful black, white, and red!

JONBOY MEYERS (Teen Titans) presents an aging Queen Sonja, face-to-face with a long-forgotten foe who threatens to change the world for the worse…

JEFF PARKER (Aquaman) and NATALIE NOURIGAT (Disney) toss Sonja into a living sentient fungus bog, with no easy exit out…

DAVID F. WALKER (Naomi, Bitter Root) and WILL ROBSON (Fantastic Four) feature a creature from myth, with a craving for the blood of a She-Devil…

In Shops: Aug 11, 2021

SRP: $4.99

BARBARELLA #2 CVR A PARRILLO

JUN210897

(W) Sarah Hoyt (A) Madibek Musabekov (CA) Lucio Parrillo

Mystery abounds on the planet Camelot, and it's up to Barbarella to unravel it all in order to save a secretly enslaved populace in what's supposed to be a literal paradise. Answers will be forthcoming, but getting there will be half the fun-at least for you, gentle reader! And those answers may just bring down paradise…and lead to an even greater galactic evil! Love, lasers and liberty-this one's got it all, courtesy of acclaimed novelist SARAH HOYT and visionary artist MADIBEK MUSABEKOV!

In Shops: Aug 18, 2021

SRP: $3.99

BETTIE PAGE & CURSE OF THE BANSHEE #3 CVR A MYCHAELS

JUN210911

(W) Stephen Mooney (A) Jethro Morales (CA) Marat Mycheals

The pin-up queen… of adventure is back! Dynamite Entertainment proudly presents: Bettie Page in "The Curse of the Banshee!"

An all-new Bettie Page series under the guidance of writer Stephen Mooney, ably assisted by artist Jethro "Jet" Morales and a host of incredible covers artists, cosplay goddesses and the queen of the pin-up herself – Bettie Page!

In issue 3 Bettie and the Banshee seem to become as one as the curse unfolds all around our hero in high heels (or sensible flats!) Plus: more clues as to the whereabouts of the Key Artefact.

Covers by: Marat Mychaels, Joseph Michael Linsner, Stephen Mooney, Rachel Hollon(Cosplay) and Bettie Page (Vintage Pin-Up Photo)

Stephen Mooney has worked for DC, Marvel and a host of other publishers, but is perhaps best-known as the creator (AND writer AND artist) of Half-Past Danger!

In Shops: Aug 11, 2021

SRP: $3.99

DEJAH THORIS VS JOHN CARTER OF MARS #2 CVR A PARRILLO

JUN210927

(W) Dan Abnett (A) Alessandro Miracolo (CA) Lucio Parrillo

The epic continues! Dejah takes a calculated risk, and trusts someone that could aid in defending against the dreaded Longborn. Little did she anticipate the arrival of THE BLACK PIRATES! Sweeping sci-fi action by DAN ABNETT (Justice League Odyssey) and ALESSANDRO MIRACOLO (Red Sonja)!

In Shops: Aug 25, 2021

SRP: $3.99

DIE!NAMITE LIVES #3 CVR A PARRILLO

JUN210940

(W) Fred Van Lente (A) Vincenzo Carratu (CA) Lucio Parrillo

HAWAII! Surfers! Bikinis! Evil zombies! Flesh-eating superheroes! And Vampirella meets the wrong end of Ash's BOOMSTICK! Absolute batsh*t craziness from FRED VAN LENTE (Wolverine) and VINCENZO CARRATU (Zorro)!

In Shops: Aug 18, 2021

SRP: $3.99

INVINCIBLE RED SONJA #4 CVR A CONNER

JUN210954

(W) Jimmy Palmiotti, Amanda Conner (A) Moritat (CA) Amanda Conner

This issue is all out action as the Grim Reaper descends upon the kingdom of Erkhara in response to Red Sonja's actions, dangerously destabilizing the realm, and as for Sonja herself? Let's just say those glowing eyes of hers in issue #1 are a clue!

AMANDA CONNER, JIMMY PALMIOTTI and MORITAT continue to reveal an epic which will stand the test of time!

In Shops: Aug 18, 2021

SRP: $3.99

SONJAVERSAL #7 CVR A PARRILLO

DYNAMITE

JUN210969

(W) Christopher Hastings (A) Pasquale Qualano (CA) Lucio Parrillo

Welcome to the gothic steampunk world of YELLOW SONJA! You're just in time to watch YS struggle to trust her recently-resurrected vampire-hunting family. Meanwhile, Sonja Noir discovers that the roomful of mobsters she killed a SECOND time is starting to attract a bevy of paranormal weirdness. How are these two resurrecting tale connected? Find out, courtesy of CHRISTOPHER HASTINGS (Deadpool) and PASQUALE QUALANO (DIE!namite)!

In Shops: Aug 25, 2021

SRP: $3.99

VENGEANCE OF VAMPIRELLA #21 CVR A PARRILLO

DYNAMITE

JUN210982

(W) Tom Sniegoski (A) Kewber Baal (CA) Lucio Parrillo

Issue #21! Writer Tom Sniegoski continues to weave a post-apocalyptic tale featuring a literal hell on earth as a reborn Vampirella fights against the literal forces of chaos to save humanity from its ultimate destruction!

Mistress Nyx is no more, but the evil she was responsible still infects the world. Vampirella wanders a wasteland on the verge of rebirth while searching for her own, lost humanity. Will she find it, or will she succumb to the darkness that still grips the world once ruled by Chaos?

In Shops: Aug 25, 2021

SRP: $3.99

RED SONJA THE SUPERPOWERS TP

DYNAMITE

JUN210992

(W) Dan Abnett (A) Jonathan Lau (CA) Jung-Geun Yoon

The She-Devil With A Sword has battled barbarians, scuffled with sorcerers, and mangled magical creatures of all sizes. But when a collective of superheroes from THE PROJECT enter her world, will Sonja know how to adjust to their foreign ways, before they all kill each other?

…and be sure to pick up the parallel story, VAMPIRELLA: THE DARK POWERS!

In Shops: Aug 25, 2021

SRP: $19.99

RED SONJA 45TH ANNIVERSARY STATUE B&W BERZERKER

DYNAMITE

JUN211002

(A) Frank Thorne

Few artists can capture Red Sonja's strength and power like Frank Thorne! For decades, Thorne rendered some of her most iconic comic covers and Dynamite welcomes the 45th anniversary of Red Sonja with this deluxe, commemorative statue based on Thorne's striking cover for 1976's Red Sonja #4. Standing over a foot tall, Red Sonja is at the ready, with a weapon in each hand and a stylized shield base under her feet. With those almond eyes and powerful pose, there's no mistaking Thorne's artistic influence on Dynamite's 3D homage to Frank's legend. The "Black & White Berzerker" edition variant features war-ravaged paint details and is strictly limited to just 250 units.

In Shops: Oct 27, 2021

SRP: $275.00