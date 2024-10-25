Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Dynamite, Solicits | Tagged: Silverhawks, thundercats

Dynamite January 2025 Solicits Has Both SilverHawks AND ThunderCats

In their January 2025 solicits, Dynamite launch SilverHawks #1, continuing ThunderCats #12 and launches for Zootopia.

Article Summary Dynamite issues SilverHawks #1 and continues ThunderCats with thrilling new adventures.

New Zootopia comic by Jeff Parker explores high-tech intrigue and Officer Judy Hopps.

Vampirella #675 delves into a gripping mental institution mystery with chilling events.

Classic characters like DuckTales, Powerpuff Girls, and Red Sonja return with dynamic stories.

In their January 2025 solicits and solicitations, Dynamite Entertainment launches SilverHawks #1 by Ed Brisson and George Kambadais, continuing ThunderCats #12 from Declan Shalvey and Drew Moss, and more launches for Zootopia by Jeff Parker and Alessandro Ranaldi, and Vampirella #675…

SILVERHAWKS #1 CVR A PARRILLO

DYNAMITE

NOV240118

NOV240119 – SILVERHAWKS #1 CVR B LEE & CHUNG

NOV240120 – SILVERHAWKS #1 CVR C STOKOE

NOV240121 – SILVERHAWKS #1 CVR D BORGES

NOV240122 – SILVERHAWKS #1 CVR E SHALVEY

NOV240123 – SILVERHAWKS #1 CVR F LEIRIX

NOV240124 – SILVERHAWKS #1 CVR G SILVERHAWKS SYMBOL

NOV240125 – SILVERHAWKS #1 CVR H MANIX

NOV240126 – SILVERHAWKS #1 CVR I SILVERHAWKS SYMBOL FOIL SILVER

NOV240127 – SILVERHAWKS #1 CVR J SILVERHAWKS SYMBOL FOIL SILVER VIRGIN (

NOV240128 – SILVERHAWKS #1 CVR K PARRILLO FOIL

NOV240129 – SILVERHAWKS #1 CVR L PARRILLO FOIL VIRGIN

NOV240130 – SILVERHAWKS #1 CVR M BLANK AUTHENTIX

NOV240131 – SILVERHAWKS #1 CVR N SILVERHAWKS SYMBOL METAL PREMIUM

NOV240132 – SILVERHAWKS #1 CVR O MANIX METAL PREMIUM

NOV240133 – SILVERHAWKS #1 CVR P PARRILLO METAL PREMIUM

NOV240134 – SILVERHAWKS #1 CVR Q PARRILLO LTD VIRGIN

NOV240135 – SILVERHAWKS #1 CVR R 10 COPY INCV COUSENS BATTLE DAMAGE

NOV240136 – SILVERHAWKS #1 CVR S 10 COPY INCV STOKOE FOIL

NOV240137 – SILVERHAWKS #1 CVR T 10 COPY INCV SHALVEY FOIL

NOV240138 – SILVERHAWKS #1 CVR U 15 COPY INCV STOKOE FOIL VIRGIN

NOV240139 – SILVERHAWKS #1 CVR V 15 COPY INCV SHALVEY FOIL VIRGIN

NOV240140 – SILVERHAWKS #1 CVR W 20 COPY INCV SYMBOL VIRGIN

NOV240141 – SILVERHAWKS #1 CVR X 20 COPY INCV SYMBOL FOIL GOLD

NOV240142 – SILVERHAWKS #1 CVR Y 25 COPY INCV MANIX VIRGIN

NOV240143 – SILVERHAWKS #1 CVR Z 25 COPY INCV LEIRIX VIRGIN

NOV240144 – SILVERHAWKS #1 CVR ZA 30 COPY INCV STOKOE LINE ART

NOV240145 – SILVERHAWKS #1 CVR ZB 30 COPY INCV BORGES VIRGIN

NOV240146 – SILVERHAWKS #1 CVR ZC 40 COPY INCV COUSENS BATTLE DAMAGE VIR

NOV240147 – SILVERHAWKS #1 CVR ZD 40 COPY INCV STOKOE VIRGIN

NOV240148 – SILVERHAWKS #1 CVR ZE 50 COPY INCV LEE LINE ART

NOV240149 – SILVERHAWKS #1 CVR ZF 60 COPY INCV SHALVEY VIRGIN

NOV240150 – SILVERHAWKS #1 CVR ZG 75 COPY INCV LEE & CHUNG VIRGIN

NOV240151 – SILVERHAWKS #1 CVR ZH 100 COPY INCV SYMBOL FOIL GOLD VIRGIN

(W) Ed Brisson (A) George Kambadais (CA) Lucio Parrillo

In the nearby galaxy of Limbo, the deadly mob boss Mon*Star has escaped from his confinement on Penal Planet 10 – and he's looking to take revenge on everyone who put him there!

At the top of that list is Commander Stargazer, the grizzled space cop who personally took Mon*Star down the last time he went on a rampage. To recapture Mon*Star and his gang of super-criminal associates, Stargazer must put his retirement on hold and assemble a new team of his famed bionically enhanced law enforcers – the SilverHawks!

Recruited from every corner of known space by the Federal Interplanetary Force, the SilverHawks were engineered to be the first line of defense against Limbo's ruthless agents of chaos. But during Mon*Star's long incarceration, the program went dormant, and its state-of-the-art tech has drifted towards obsolescence. Now, as they take on the galaxy's deadliest lawbreakers, Stargazer's new team of untested cyborgs – including Quicksilver, Bluegrass, Hotwing, Steelwill, Steelheart, and The Copper Kidd – will face the ultimate trial by fire!

Rising star writer ED BRISSON (ThunderCats: Apex, The Uncanny X-Men) and acclaimed artist GEORGE KAMBADAIS (Gargoyles, Hercules) open up an all-new entry in the FIF's legendary case files with SilverHawks #1 – featuring beautifully polished covers from KAMBADAIS, LUCIO PARRILLO, JAE LEE & JUNE CHUNG, JAMES STOKOE, IVAN TAO, DECLAN SHALVEY, MANIX, GERALDO BORGES, and DAVID COUSENS!

In Shops: Jan 29, 2025

THUNDERCATS #12 CVR A PARRILLO

DYNAMITE

NOV240297

NOV240298 – THUNDERCATS #12 CVR B SHALVEY

NOV240299 – THUNDERCATS #12 CVR C LEE & CHUNG

NOV240300 – THUNDERCATS #12 CVR D TAO

NOV240301 – THUNDERCATS #12 CVR E MANIX

NOV240302 – THUNDERCATS #12 CVR F ACTION FIGURE

NOV240303 – THUNDERCATS #12 CVR G PARRILLO FOIL

NOV240304 – THUNDERCATS #12 CVR H PARRILLO FOIL VIRGIN

NOV240305 – THUNDERCATS #12 CVR I MANIX FOIL

NOV240306 – THUNDERCATS #12 CVR J MANIX FOIL VIRGIN

NOV240307 – THUNDERCATS #12 CVR K PARRILLO METAL PREMIUM

NOV240308 – THUNDERCATS #12 CVR L PARRILLO LTD VIRGIN

NOV240309 – THUNDERCATS #12 CVR M 10 COPY INCV ACTION FIGURE VIRGIN

NOV240310 – THUNDERCATS #12 CVR N 10 COPY INCV LEE & CHUNG FOIL

NOV240311 – THUNDERCATS #12 CVR O 15 COPY INCV SHALVEY LINE ART

NOV240312 – THUNDERCATS #12 CVR P 15 COPY INCV LEE & CHUNG FOIL VIRGIN (

NOV240313 – THUNDERCATS #12 CVR Q 20 COPY INCV MANIX VIRGIN

NOV240314 – THUNDERCATS #12 CVR R 20 COPY INCV TAO VIRGIN

NOV240315 – THUNDERCATS #12 CVR S 25 COPY INCV SHALVEY LINE ART VIRGIN (

NOV240316 – THUNDERCATS #12 CVR T 30 COPY INCV LEE & CHUNG VIRGIN

NOV240317 – THUNDERCATS #12 CVR U 40 COPY INCV SHALVEY VIRGIN

(W) Declan Shalvey (A) Drew Moss (CA) Lucio Parrillo

When Calica stole the Eye of Thundera from the Sword of Omens and fled into the wilderness of Third Earth, she seems to have betrayed everyone she had come to know during her stay in the Cat's Lair. But why would she throw away such hard-won trust? What did she have to gain? And most important: Where has she been, and what has she done with the Eye?

Now, Calica will face all of these hard questions and more when she unexpectedly returns to the scene of the crime – but her answers may not be what Lion-O or any of his comrades want to hear!

Talented co-conspirators DECLAN SHALVEY and DREW MOSS deepen the mystery with ThunderCats #12 – aided by apropriately atmospheric covers from MOSS, SHALVEY, LUCIO PARRILLO, JAE LEE & JUNE CHUNG, IVAN TAO, and MANIX!

In Shops: Jan 22, 2025

ZOOTOPIA #1 CVR A FORSTNER

DYNAMITE

NOV240152

NOV240153 – ZOOTOPIA #1 CVR B RANALDI

NOV240154 – ZOOTOPIA #1 CVR C ROUSSEAU COLOR BLEED

NOV240155 – ZOOTOPIA #1 CVR D STORYBOOK ART

NOV240156 – ZOOTOPIA #1 CVR E MOVIE CHARACTERS

NOV240157 – ZOOTOPIA #1 CVR F FORSTNER FOIL

NOV240158 – ZOOTOPIA #1 CVR G FORSTNER FOIL VIRGIN

NOV240159 – ZOOTOPIA #1 CVR H BLANK AUTHENTIX

NOV240160 – ZOOTOPIA #1 CVR I FORSTNER METAL PREMIUM

NOV240161 – ZOOTOPIA #1 CVR J FORSTNER LTD VIRGIN

NOV240162 – ZOOTOPIA #1 CVR K 10 COPY INCV MOVIE CHARACTERS FOIL

NOV240163 – ZOOTOPIA #1 CVR L 10 COPY INCV RANALDI FOIL

NOV240164 – ZOOTOPIA #1 CVR M 15 COPY INCV MOVIE CHARACTERS FOIL VIRGIN

NOV240165 – ZOOTOPIA #1 CVR N 15 COPY INCV RANALDI FOIL VIRGIN

NOV240166 – ZOOTOPIA #1 CVR O 20 COPY INCV MOVIE CHARACTERS VIRGIN

NOV240167 – ZOOTOPIA #1 CVR P 30 COPY INCV STORYBOOK ART VIRGIN

NOV240168 – ZOOTOPIA #1 CVR Q 40 COPY INCV ROUSSEAU VIRGIN

NOV240169 – ZOOTOPIA #1 CVR R 50 COPY INCV RANALDI VIRGIN

(W) Jeff Parker (A) Alessandro Ranaldi (CA) Trish Forstner

It's another beautiful day in the bustling city of Zootopia, where every animal is free to strive to realize their full potential – and one of the most successful of those strivers is Tripp Zebrando, owner of the PB&J cell phone company.

PB&J's high-tech devices are the must-have accessories for every species in town, and Tripp is about to launch their latest model with a huge publicity event timed for the arrival of the first shipment of phones at the airport.

Unfortunately, somebody has it in for PB&J, or Tripp (or both), and the resulting sabotage threatens to bring the house down – right on top of the unsuspecting crowd!

Luckily, ZPD's finest – in the form of Officers Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde – are on the scene, ready to keep the peace (or at least contain the chaos). But what they're about to discover in the aftermath of this seemingly isolated incident will lead them into a much larger and more complicated case!

Acclaimed author JEFF PARKER (Negaduck, Batman '66) partners up with renowned artist ALESSANDRO RANALDI (Disney Villains: Hades) to bring the captivating world of Disney's Zootopia to comic-book life with this all-new mystery adventure – featuring courtroom-quality covers from RANALDI, TRISH FORSTNER, CRAIG ROUSSEAU, and more!

In Shops: Jan 08, 2025

DUCKTALES #3 CVR A BIGARELLA

DYNAMITE

NOV240170

NOV240171 – DUCKTALES #3 CVR B TOMASELLI

NOV240172 – DUCKTALES #3 CVR C LAURO

NOV240173 – DUCKTALES #3 CVR D QUAH

NOV240174 – DUCKTALES #3 CVR E RONDA

NOV240175 – DUCKTALES #3 CVR F BIGARELLA FOIL

NOV240176 – DUCKTALES #3 CVR G BIGARELLA FOIL VIRGIN

NOV240177 – DUCKTALES #3 CVR H TOMASELLI METAL PREMIUM

NOV240178 – DUCKTALES #3 CVR I BIGARELLA LTD VIRGIN

NOV240179 – DUCKTALES #3 CVR J 10 COPY INCV TOMASELLI FOIL

NOV240180 – DUCKTALES #3 CVR K 15 COPY INCV TOMASELLI FOIL VIRGIN

NOV240181 – DUCKTALES #3 CVR L 20 COPY INCV RONDA VIRGIN

NOV240182 – DUCKTALES #3 CVR M 25 COPY INCV QUAH VIRGIN

NOV240183 – DUCKTALES #3 CVR N 30 COPY INCV LAURO VIRGIN

NOV240184 – DUCKTALES #3 CVR O 40 COPY INCV TOMASELLI VIRGIN

(W) Brandon Montclare (A) Tommaso Ronda (CA) Ivan Bigarella

For as long as Scrooge McDuck has been a successful tycoon, he's had to deal with swindlers, burglars, and every other kind of chiseler who wants to get their hands on his hard-earned fortune. And leading the pack of scheming miscreants that hound his every step are the infamous Beagle Boys – most of whom are now cooling their heels in Duckburg's jail.

As he leads his nephews Huey, Dewey, and Louie into the city, Uncle Scrooge tells them about an early encounter he had with the Boys' criminal matriarch, Ma Beagle – and how that has lead directly to their new mission: infiltrating the prison that the gang now calls home!

The convicted creative team of writer BRANDON MONTCLARE and artist TOMMASO RONDA set the scene for a new Great Escape with DuckTales #3 – complete with file-filled cakes baked by cover artists IVAN BIGARELLA, FRANCESCO TOMASELLI, CARLO LAURO, and ALAN QUAH!

In Shops: Jan 15, 2025

ALTERED PURGATORI GRINDHOUSE ONE SHOT CVR A LINSNER

DYNAMITE

NOV240191

(W) Ray Fawkes (A) Alvaro Sarraseca (CA) Joseph Michael Linsner

Welcome to Altered States… Dynamite Entertainment's parallel reality in the vein of DC's Elseworlds and Marvel's What If! In the summer of 1976, Tori Sachs and her friends went to an innocent beach party to celebrate the end of high school… and wandered into a scene of satanic carnage that would shock the world! Now the truth can be told: Why were the teens targeted for slaughter that night… and what unholy creature did they fall victim to?

In Shops: Jan 01, 2025

ALTERED PURGATORI GRINDHOUSE ONE SHOT CVR B PARRILLO

ALTERED PURGATORI GRINDHOUSE ONE SHOT CVR C ROOTH

ALTERED PURGATORI GRINDHOUSE ONE SHOT CVR D COSPLAY

ALTERED PURGATORI GRINDHOUSE ONE SHOT CVR E ATLAS ED

ALTERED PURGATORI GRINDHOUSE ONE SHOT CVR F 10 COPY INCV LIN

ALTERED PURGATORI GRINDHOUSE ONE SHOT CVR G 10 COPY INCV COS

ALTERED PURGATORI GRINDHOUSE ONE SHOT CVR H 15 COPY INCV ROO

ALTERED PURGATORI GRINDHOUSE ONE SHOT CVR I 20 COPY INCV LIN

ALTERED PURGATORI GRINDHOUSE ONE SHOT CVR J 20 COPY INCV PAR

VAMPIRELLA #675 CVR A FRISON

DYNAMITE

NOV240201

NOV240202 – VAMPIRELLA #675 CVR B PARRILLO

NOV240203 – VAMPIRELLA #675 CVR C LINSNER

NOV240204 – VAMPIRELLA #675 CVR D CHATZOUDIS

NOV240205 – VAMPIRELLA #675 CVR E COSPLAY

NOV240206 – VAMPIRELLA #675 CVR F FRISON LTD VIRGIN

NOV240207 – VAMPIRELLA #675 CVR G 10 COPY INCV PARRILLO MATURE BLACK BAG

NOV240208 – VAMPIRELLA #675 CVR H 10 COPY INCV COSPLAY VIRGIN (MR)

NOV240209 – VAMPIRELLA #675 CVR I 10 COPY INCV PARRILLO ULTRAVIOLET VIRG

NOV240210 – VAMPIRELLA #675 CVR J 15 COPY INCV LINSNER LINE ART (MR)

NOV240211 – VAMPIRELLA #675 CVR K 15 COPY INCV PARRILLO TINT (MR)

NOV240212 – VAMPIRELLA #675 CVR L 20 COPY INCV LINSNER LINE ART VIRGIN (

NOV240213 – VAMPIRELLA #675 CVR M 20 COPY INCV CHATZOUDIS VIRGIN (MR)

NOV240214 – VAMPIRELLA #675 CVR N 25 COPY INCV LINSNER VIRGIN (MR)

NOV240215 – VAMPIRELLA #675 CVR O 30 COPY INCV PARRILLO VIRGIN (MR)

(W) Christopher Priest (A) Aaron Felizmenio (CA) Jenny Frison

In a special coda to the shattering events of "The Dark World," Vampirella's analyst, Doc Chary, is brought before a review board to explain his "enabling" of Ella Normandy's "vampire fetish"-inspired paracosm.

In defending his actions, Chary reveals a never-before-seen episode of Vampirella's life in which the Daughter of Drakulon was committed to a mental institution for a 72-hour observation period – over the course of which several people wound up being murdered!

Legendary comics author CHRISTOPHER PRIEST and acclaimed artist AARON FELIZMENIO ring in the New Year with a chilling winter's tale of blood and madness in Vampirella #675 – featuring drop-dead gorgeous covers from JENNY FRISON, LUCIO PARRILLO, JOSEPH MICHAEL LINSNER, ELIAS CHATZOUDIS, and cosplay by RACHEL HOLLON!

In Shops: Jan 29, 2025

BARBARELLA #4 CVR A LINSNER

DYNAMITE

NOV240226

NOV240227 – BARBARELLA #4 CVR B WU

NOV240228 – BARBARELLA #4 CVR C PACE

NOV240229 – BARBARELLA #4 CVR D COSPLAY

NOV240230 – BARBARELLA #4 CVR E LINSNER LTD VIRGIN

NOV240231 – BARBARELLA #4 CVR F 7 COPY INCV MOROZOVA ORIGINAL

NOV240232 – BARBARELLA #4 CVR G 10 COPY INCV COSPLAY VIRGIN

NOV240233 – BARBARELLA #4 CVR H 10 COPY INCV LINSNER LINE ART

NOV240234 – BARBARELLA #4 CVR I 10 COPY INCV MOROZOVA VIRGIN

NOV240235 – BARBARELLA #4 CVR J 15 COPY INCV PACE VIRGIN

NOV240236 – BARBARELLA #4 CVR K 15 COPY INCV LINSNER LINE ART VIRGIN

NOV240237 – BARBARELLA #4 CVR L 15 COPY INCV WU VIRGIN

(W) Blake Northcott (CA) Joseph Michael Linsner

With the population of an entire planet hot on her stylish heels, Barbarella and Vix desperately search for allies now that everyone – including her own ship – has been brainwashed against her! And as if that isn't enough to deal with, an old enemy suddenly emerges with a shocking revelation!

Chief Pilot BLAKE NORTHCOTT (Vampirella, Catwoman, Heavy Metal Magazine) and Navigator ANNA MOROZOVA (Judge Dredd, 2000 AD) strap in for a bumpy reentry in Barbarella #4 – complete with cover commentary from backseat drivers JOSEPH MICHAEL LINSNER, ANNIE WU, RICHARD PACE, and cosplay by RACHEL HOLLON!

In Shops: Jan 22, 2025

POWERPUFF GIRLS #7 CVR A GANUCHEAU

DYNAMITE

NOV240238

NOV240239 – POWERPUFF GIRLS #7 CVR B RANALDI

NOV240240 – POWERPUFF GIRLS #7 CVR C STAGGS

NOV240241 – POWERPUFF GIRLS #7 CVR D QUALANO

NOV240242 – POWERPUFF GIRLS #7 CVR E 10 COPY INCV HEASER ORIGINAL

NOV240243 – POWERPUFF GIRLS #7 CVR F 10 COPY INCV HAESER VIRGIN

NOV240244 – POWERPUFF GIRLS #7 CVR G 15 COPY INCV QUALANO VIRGIN

NOV240245 – POWERPUFF GIRLS #7 CVR H 15 COPY INCV STAGGS VIRGIN

NOV240246 – POWERPUFF GIRLS #7 CVR I 20 COPY INCV RANALDI VIRGIN

NOV240247 – POWERPUFF GIRLS #7 CVR J 25 COPY INCV GANUCHEAU VIRGIN

(W) Amanda Deibert (A) Silvia De Ventura (CA) Paulina Ganucheau

Everyone knows that the Powerpuff Girls are the best super-powered defenders a city could ever dream of – but that doesn't mean there isn't any room for improvement! And at the end of a busy year of thwarting monsters and malefactors, what better way to try and do better than to come up with some really solid New Year's resolutions?

For Bubbles, Blossom, and Buttercup, though, the trick is finding a quiet moment to think about what resolutions they ought to make – something that's easier said than done when a never-ending stream of villains keep attacking the town and breaking their concentration!

Acclaimed author AMANDA DEIBERT kicks off her tenure in Townsville with The Powerpuff Girls #7, featuring irresistible interiors by SILVIA DE VENTURA and captivating covers by PAULINA GANUCHEAU, ALESSANDRO RANALDI, CAT STAGGS, and PASQUALE QUALANO!

In Shops: Jan 22, 2025

RED SONJA 2023 #18 CVR A PARRILLO

DYNAMITE

NOV240248

NOV240249 – RED SONJA 2023 #18 CVR B BARENDS

NOV240250 – RED SONJA 2023 #18 CVR C LINSNER

NOV240251 – RED SONJA 2023 #18 CVR D GEOVANI

NOV240252 – RED SONJA 2023 #18 CVR E COSPLAY

NOV240253 – RED SONJA 2023 #18 CVR F 10 COPY INCV FRISON MODERN ICON

NOV240254 – RED SONJA 2023 #18 CVR G 10 COPY INCV COSPLAY VIRGIN

NOV240255 – RED SONJA 2023 #18 CVR H 15 COPY INCV LINSNER VIRGIN

NOV240256 – RED SONJA 2023 #18 CVR I 15 COPY INCV GEOVANNI VIRGIN

NOV240257 – RED SONJA 2023 #18 CVR J 15 COPY INCV BARENDS VIRGIN

NOV240258 – RED SONJA 2023 #18 CVR K PARRILLO LTD VIRGIN

(W) Torunn Gronbekk (A) Walter Geovani (CA) Lucio Parrillo

In this issue: It all ends here! Lingering between life and death, Sonja watches as her world is consumed by moving shadows, its creatures condemned to suffer deaths beyond death. Kulan Gath has assumed a new form and, with it, a terrifying power that bends reality to his will. Once an observer, Gath is now an unstoppable force of destruction, and he drives the world into a final battle between gods, men, and devils alike!

Woven in cloth-of-gold by TORUNN GR NBEKK and expertly tailored by WALTER GEOVANI, the closing chapter of Red Sonja #18 arrives in the afterlife bedecked in shimmering covers from GEOVANI, LUCIO PARRILLO, BJORN BARENDS, JOSEPH MICHAEL LINSNER, and cosplay by ELEONORA DELACY!

In Shops: Jan 22, 2025

SPACE GHOST #9 CVR A MATTINA

DYNAMITE

NOV240266

NOV240267 – SPACE GHOST #9 CVR B LEE & CHUNG

NOV240268 – SPACE GHOST #9 CVR C BARENDS

NOV240269 – SPACE GHOST #9 CVR D MARQUES

NOV240270 – SPACE GHOST #9 CVR E MATTINA METAL PREMIUM

NOV240271 – SPACE GHOST #9 CVR F MARQUES LTD VIRGIN

NOV240272 – SPACE GHOST #9 CVR G 10 COPY INCV BARENDS VIRGIN

NOV240273 – SPACE GHOST #9 CVR H 15 COPY INCV LEE LINE ART

NOV240274 – SPACE GHOST #9 CVR I 20 COPY INCV MARQUES LINE ART

NOV240275 – SPACE GHOST #9 CVR J 25 COPY INCV LEE LINE ART VIRGIN

NOV240276 – SPACE GHOST #9 CVR K 30 COPY INCV MARQUES LINE ART VIRGIN (C

NOV240277 – SPACE GHOST #9 CVR L 40 COPY INCV LEE & CHUNG VIRGIN

NOV240278 – SPACE GHOST #9 CVR M 50 COPY INCV MATTINA VIRGIN

(W) David Pepose (A) Jonathan Lau (CA) Francesco Mattina

In this issue: With his old foe Space Ghost on the ropes, Metallus surveys the destruction he has wrought – and deems it good. Now it's all up to Jan, Jace, and Blip to somehow pull victory from the jaws of defeat – and help their mentor take Metallus down once and for all!

Award-winning author DAVID PEPOSE and artist extraordinaire JONATHAN LAU shine a light into the darkness with Space Ghost #9 – backed up by high-wattage covers from FRANCESCO MATTINA, JAE LEE & JUNE CHUNG, BJORN BARENDS, and ANTHONY MARQUES!

In Shops: Jan 15, 2025

TERMINATOR #4 CVR A SHALVEY

DYNAMITE

NOV240279

NOV240280 – TERMINATOR #4 CVR B GALMON

NOV240281 – TERMINATOR #4 CVR C STAGGS

NOV240282 – TERMINATOR #4 CVR D COUSENS

NOV240283 – TERMINATOR #4 CVR E SHALVEY FOIL

NOV240284 – TERMINATOR #4 CVR F SHALVEY FOIL VIRGIN

NOV240285 – TERMINATOR #4 CVR G SHALVEY METAL PREMIUM

NOV240286 – TERMINATOR #4 CVR H 10 COPY INCV STAGGS FOIL

NOV240287 – TERMINATOR #4 CVR I 10 COPY INCV SHALVEY LINE ART

NOV240288 – TERMINATOR #4 CVR J 15 COPY INCV STAGGS FOIL VIRGIN

NOV240289 – TERMINATOR #4 CVR K 15 COPY INCV SHALVEY LINE ART VIRGIN

NOV240290 – TERMINATOR #4 CVR L 20 COPY INCV COUSENS VIRGIN

NOV240291 – TERMINATOR #4 CVR M 20 COPY INCV STAGGS VIRGIN

NOV240292 – TERMINATOR #4 CVR N 25 COPY INCV GALMON VIRGIN

NOV240293 – TERMINATOR #4 CVR O 25 COPY INCV SHALVEY VIRGIN

(W) Declan Shalvey (A) David O'Sullivan (CA) Declan Shalvey

The year is 1986, and the Cold War is at its height. Across the globe, American and Soviet submarines play a deadly game of cat and mouse, hidden deep beneath the surface of the world's oceans. Armed with enough firepower to destroy a continent, these vessels are among the remote and secure locations on the planet.

They're also one of the most tempting targets imaginable for an enemy who can see the future – particularly one that wants more than anything to set off a nuclear holocaust!

The unstoppable comics machine that is DECLAN SHALVEY and LUKE SPARROW open a deadly new front in the war against the machines with The Terminator #4 – securely enveloped in sonar-absorbing covers by SHALVEY, EDWIN GALMON, CAT STAGGS, and DAVID COUSENS!

In Shops: Jan 15, 2025

TERMINATOR #1 SHALVEY CVR A CGC GRADED

DYNAMITE

NOV240294

A limited number of pristine copies of The Terminator #1 Cover A featuring Declan Shalvey's series-defining cover art have been officially graded by CGC at 9.8 or higher, and are now available for order in the Direct Market!

In Shops: Jan 08, 2025

TERMINATOR #1 ROSS BURNING EARTH ICON METAL CVR DE EXC VAR (

DYNAMITE

NOV240295

Previously available only on the Dynamite website, this special metal edition of The Terminator #1 featuring Alex Ross's Burning Earth Icon cover art is now available to the Direct Market!

In Shops: Jan 08, 2025

TERMINATOR #1 SHALVEY METAL EMBOSSED CVR DE EXC VAR

DYNAMITE

NOV240296

Previously available only on the Dynamite website, this special edition of The Terminator #1 featuring an embossed metal cover showcasing Declan Shalvey's iconic cover art free of trade dress is now available to the Direct Market!

In Shops: Jan 08, 2025

POWERPUFF GIRLS #1 BLANK CVR SET (4CT) WHITE PINK BLUE GREEN

DYNAMITE

NOV240319

Previously available only on the Dynamite website, this set of four pastel-hued Blank Authentix covers for The Powerpuff Girls #1 is now available for order in the Direct Market!

In Shops: Jan 08, 2025

POWERPUFF GIRLS #1-3 DARBOE CONNECTING CVR SET DE EXC VAR (C

DYNAMITE

NOV240320

Previously available only on the Dynamite website, this set of The Powerpuff Girls #1-3 featuring Karen S. Darboe's beautiful connecting cover art is now available for order in the Direct Market!

In Shops: Jan 08, 2025

POWERPUFF GIRLS #1-3 DARBOE CONNECTING VIRGIN SET DE EXC VAR

POWERPUFF GIRLS #1-3 DARBOE CONNECTING METAL SET DE EXC VAR

GONZALEZ VAMPIRELLA 50TH ANN PREMIUM ENAMEL PIN (O/A)

DYNAMITE

OCT240238

(CA) Jose Gonzalez

From Dynamite Entertainment. 2019 marks Vampirella's 50th year as the "ultimate queen of the vampires" and Dynamite celebrates her long history with two premium enamel pins representing her past and present. Renowned illustrator, Jose Gonzalez, created one of Vampirella's most iconic images that continues to exemplify her character to this day, making this strong and impressive pose the clear choice to represent Vampirella's origins 50 years ago.

In Shops: Nov 13, 2024

ELVIRA MEETS HP LOVECRAFT #1 ACOSTA VIRGIN ELVIRA SGN DE EXC

DYNAMITE

NOV240217

Previously available only on the Dynamite website, this virgin edition of Dave Acosta's eldritch cover for Elvira Meets H.P. Lovecraft #1 signed by the Mistress of the Dark herself is now available for order in the Direct Market!

In Shops: Jan 08, 2025

GARBAGE PAIL KIDS TRASHIN THROUGH TIME #1 REG CVRS PACK DE E

DYNAMITE

NOV240218

Previously available only on the Dynamite web- site, this complete set of all five regular covers for Garbage Pail Kids: Trashin' Through Time #1 is now available for order in the Direct Market!

In Shops: Jan 08, 2025

PUPPET MASTER 35TH ANN DLX PREMIUM TRADING CARDS DIS (12CT)

DYNAMITE

NOV240221

Say hello to our little friends! Blade, Pinhead, Tunneler, Leech Woman, Jester, Six Shooter, Torch, Decapitron – all the stars of Full Moon Features' legendary Puppet Master series are now available in an exclusive, collectible card set authorized by Full Moon impresario Charles Band himself. Focusing on the first five films, these high-quality trading cards immortalize every classic moment from the movies featuring these foot-tall masters of mayhem.

For your horror/pleasure, the set includes an 18-card base set, PLUS Dynamite chase cards that include: 6 Charles Band Signed cards, 9 Movie Photo cards, 6 Line Art cards, 9-card puzzle cards, and a special 35th anniversary box-topper pack of 3 special cards which includes a unique Ken Haeser sketch card, a metal card, and a rare Charles Band signed chase card. Also randomly inserted in select packs are 35 unique One-of-One cards. Plus, hundreds of exclusive, one-of-a-kind, hand-drawn, full-color original art signed sketch cards, each one hand-collated into the set! Every signed card features a color ink or ultra-rare gold ink signature!

It's no big thing – just the greatest collectible card set ever to showcase your favorite murderous marionettes!

The complete set will include:

• 18 Base Cards (2 per pack)

• 6 Line Art Cards or 9 Movie Photo Cards (1 per pack)

• 9 Card Art Puzzle (1 per pack)

• 6 Signed Cards (1 per pack)

• 35 "One-of-One" Cards (randomly inserted in packs)

• 30th Anniversary Special 3 Card Box Topper Chase Set (1 Special Signed Card, 1 Metal Card, and 1 Sketch Card)

• Hundreds of exclusive, one-of-a-kind, hand-drawn, full-color original art signed sketch cards (2 per pack)

Featuring art and photography from the Full Moon Archives, Ken Haeser, Andrew Mangum, and many others.

Sketch Card artists include; Aaron Laurich, Aaron Swafford, Adam Talley, Alperen Geçgel, Andy Bohn, Andrew Mangum, Bianca Thompson, Bill Maus, Bobby Blakey, Brett Melograno, Caesar Crawford, Cam Hayden, Carlos Ramos, Celina Hernandez, Clint Hagler, Clinton W. Yeager, Dan Lawler, Daniel Gorman, Danny Hayman, Debjit Kar, Don Kunkel, Edward Santia, Elfie Lebouleux, Gambit Melendes, Emrah Ç?ld?r, Emre Varl?ba?, Eric Medina, Ernest Romero, Fernando Jimenez, Gordon Purcell, Jackson Ong, Jaime Lopez, James Nungesser, Jason Flowers, Jason Montoya, Jason Mooers, Jeffrey C. Benitez, Jesse Lundberg, Jessica Court, Jessica Osborne, John Bruce, John Pleak, Jon Mangini, Smitty's Art Studio, Jose Fuentes, Joseph Arnold, Karl Jones, Kat Maus, Keith Farnum, Ken Haeser, Kenny Calderon, Kevin B. Cleveland, Kevin Meinert, Kirstine Danica Lim, Lee Hunt, Limuel Pinzon, Mariano Fadrilan Jr., Mariano Nicieza, Matt Buttich, Matt Stewart, Matt Maldonado, Mike LaPeruta, Mike Mastermaker, Mike Munshaw, Mikey Chiume Jr., Mauro Zapata, Miki Okazaki, Monty Anderson, Nick Gribbon, Paul Hill, Quinton Baker, Rico Dela Rosa Jr., Robert Hardy, Robert Stewart, Robin Jeanes, Rod Rodolpho, Rusty Gilligan, Sadboy, Srijan Das, Steve Crockett, Tim Levandoski, Tom Romano, Tony Barber, Tony Miello, Tracey Medina, Will Torres, Zachary Woolsey and many more!

DISPLAY CASE OF 12 MINI-BOX FOIL-PACKS

Cards 2.5" x 3.5" | Case of 12 Mini-Box Foil-Packs | $1,199.88 | Teen+ | January 2025

Every specially designed 4-color display case includes 12 mini-box foil-packs.

In Shops: Jan 08, 2025

PUPPET MASTER 35TH ANN DLX PREMIUM TRADING CARDS FOIL BOX (C

DYNAMITE

NOV240222

INDIVIDUAL MINI-BOX FOIL-PACKS

Cards 2.5" x 3.5" | Individual 7-card Mini-Box Foil-Pack | $99.99 | Teen+ | January 2025

Every individual foil-pack is enhanced-packaged in a colorful sliding-tray box to create the Foil-Pack Mini-Box. Each one includes 2 Base Cards, 2 Signed Sketch Cards, 1 Line Art Card, 1 double-sided Puzzle Card and 1 Signed Card. Plus, as an added bonus, 35 super-rare One-of-One cards randomly inserted into select Foil-Pack-Mini-Boxes.

In Shops: Jan 08, 2025

DUCKTALES #1 BIGARELLA CVR A CGC GRADED

DYNAMITE

NOV240185

A limited number of pristine copies of DuckTales #1 Cover A featuring Ivan Bigarella's exuberant cover art have been officially graded by CGC at 9.8 or higher, and are now available for order in the Direct Market!

In Shops: Jan 08, 2025

JUSTICE DUCKS STARRING DARKWING DUCK HC

DYNAMITE

NOV240186

(W) Roger Langridge (A) Carlo Lauro (CA) Roger Langridge

Foes of evil! Enemies of injustice! To the mighty heroes of the JUSTICE DUCKS, all bad guys are a total bummer and must be taken down – even if said bad-o's are from outer space!

When flying saucers descend from the skies to (maybe) wreak (possible) havoc upon the (mostly) innocent citizens of St. Canard, all that's stopping these aggressive alien agitators are STEGMUTT, GIZMODUCK, NEPTUNIA, MORGANA, and, most important (in his opinion), DARKWING DUCK!

Written by the Eisner and Harvey Award-winning ROGER LANGRIDGE and illustrated by celebrated Darkwing Duck artist CARLO LAURO, this latest chapter in the ongoing saga of St. Canard's web-footed wonders collects Justice Ducks #1-5 (along with a complete cover gallery), and is surely destined for greatness – just like DD himself!

In Shops: Jan 15, 2025

JUSTICE DUCKS STARRING DARKWING DUCK TP

GARGOYLES QUEST #1 WEISMAN SGN DE EXC VAR

DYNAMITE

NOV240188

Previously available only on the Dynamite website, these copies of Gargoyles: Quest #1 signed by writer and Gargoyles creator Greg Weisman and featuring Clayton Crain's dramatic cover art are now available to the Direct Market!

In Shops: Jan 08, 2025

HERCULES #1 RANALDI NEGATIVE SPACE FOIL VIRGIN KALAN SGN DE

DYNAMITE

NOV240189

Previously available only on the Dynamite website, copies of this trade dress-free foil variant edition of Hercules #1 signed by writer Elliott Kalan and featuring Alessandro Ranaldi's heroic art are now available to the Direct Market!

In Shops: Jan 08, 2025

JUSTICE DUCKS #1 FORSTNER B&W VIRGIN DE EXC VAR

DYNAMITE

NOV240190

Previously available only on the Dynamite website, this special variant edition of of Justice Ducks #1 featuring Trish Forstner's dramatic cover art rendered in beautiful black and white and free of trade dress is now available to the Direct Market!

In Shops: Jan 08, 2025

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!