Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Dynamite | Tagged: arancia studios, Dynamite Originals, Mirka Andolfo, vampirella

Dynamite Originals, New Creator Imprint From Dynamite & Mirka Andolfo

Dynamite Originals is a New Creator Imprint with Mirka Andolfo's Arancia Studios, launching Vampirella: Black, White & Blood on Kickstarter.

Dynamite is turning to Kickstarter to launch their latest imprint, Dynamite Originals with Mirka Andolfo and her Arancia Studios and more on Vampirella: Black, White & Blood, with Greta Xella, Steve Orlando, Alessandro Amoruso, Tim Seeley with Zulema Scotto Lavina, Stjepan Sejic, Jae Lee, Joseph Michael Linsner and more.

"This prestige anthology project is a close collaboration with Arancia Studio, known for its juggernaut leader Mirka Andolfo (Sweet Paprika, Mercy, Harley Quinn). Some of the most exciting rising stars of the Italian studio join today's biggest names in American comics on this star-studded special release. The whole book sports a stunning black-and-white palette, with splashes of red to really show off the artwork in these three tantalizing tales. It's the ultimate spotlight on the character and an international team-up of the comics craft. "I couldn't be more thrilled about this book," said creator Mirka Andolfo. "Vampirella is such an iconic character…I had the pleasure of drawing her before, but this is my first time writing her. And I really hope it's not my last, because I had a lot of fun, also because I was surrounded by phenomenal creators! You're going to see some great things…"

Andolfo's creative and business partner Davide G.G. Caci added, "When, with our friends at Dynamite, we started talking about a Black, White & Blood special for Vampirella, we knew right away that we were on the same page. It was amazing to see how everyone — their team, our team, our editor Davide Morando, and of course, all the creators — were on the same page. At Arancia, we love to create creative bridges, and this special issue is something to be proud of: extraordinary American and European artists and writers teaming up to tell some stories starring a unique character." Andolfo leads the way with a fascinating fable with a meta twist. In "Redefining Shadows," she and artist Greta Xella depict the most unlikely team-up for the Daughter of Drakulon. She finds in her path a group of talented female artists, writers, and creatives, setting out to redefine their approach to fiction and challenging the dominant male narratives and gaze in the comics industry. This story not only reimagines Vampirella's story, which originally broke boundaries, but emphasizes the importance of diverse voices in storytelling.

In "Undercover" by Tim Seeley (Nightwing, Hack/Slash) and Zulema Scotto Lavina the Drakulonian antiheroine is accused of a series of violent murders. To clear her name, she goes undercover, embedding herself in a gang of vicious vampire hunters. In her quest to track down the mystery killer and protect her own kind, she may discover the culprit could be someone close to her heart. Last but certainly not least, "The Ballad of Blind Love" features the work of Steve Orlando (Wonder Woman, Midnighter) and Alessandro Amoruso, and depicts a love story like no other. A powerful mob boss is desperately in love with Vampirella and will do anything to win her over. Misinterpreting her character and reactions, he starts bringing increasingly heinous sacrifices to garner her affection. It will take a dark turn when she demands of him the ultimate sacrifice…"

With cover art from Stjepan Šejić, Jae Lee, Joseph Michael Linsner and more. And those who just sign up for Dynamite Originals updates on the campaign ahead of time will receive a free digital download of 2019's Vampirella #1 that kicked off the Christopher Priest era on the character.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!