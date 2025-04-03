Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News | Tagged: diamond, udon

Udon Entertainment Leaves Diamond Books For Simon & Schuster

Udon Entertainment leaves Diamond Books for Simon & Schuster for bookstore distribution

Article Summary Udon Entertainment partners with Simon & Schuster, ending their distribution deal with Diamond Books.

Udon's transition follows Diamond Books' Chapter 11 bankruptcy and sale to Alliance Entertainment.

Michael Perlman of Simon & Schuster welcomes Udon, aiming to expand their global reach and accessibility.

Udon ensures a seamless transition, with books available through various distributors, including Lunar and Universal.

Today, comic book publisher Udon Entertainment, best known for its Street Fighter and Mega Man comic book adaptations, announced that it has entered into a new book market distribution agreement with Simon & Schuster. This deal is effective as of the beginning of the month and marks Udon's departure from its previous book market distribution arrangement with Diamond Book Distributors. This comes after Udon Entertainment also began offering its titles to the comic book store direct market through Lunar Distribution rather than just through Diamond Comic Distributors as a result of Diamond's decision to enter Chapter 11 bankruptcy measures, and recently was sold to Alliance Entertainment.

"We're delighted to be working with Udon Entertainment to expand their reach and connect with more consumers around the world," said Michael Perlman, Senior Vice President of Simon & Schuster Publishing Services.

"Likewise, we are very excited to begin this next step of our publishing adventure with Simon & Schuster," said Udon's Chief of Operations Erik Ko. "With this new partnership we are aiming to enhance the availability and accessibility of our many titles, to ensure readers can easily find their favorite UDON books on bookstore shelves. We would also like to thank Diamond Book Distributors and their hardworking crew for all of the support they have offered us for the past 20 years, helping us secure a solid footing in the book market."

Udon states that "retailers and readers can expect a seamless transition, with Simon & Schuster handling new releases and backlist titles for all Udon books for the book trade worldwide (where licenses permit). Retailers can place orders for new titles and backlist items through Simon & Schuster starting today. For comic book specialty retailers, aka the Direct Market, Udon Entertainment titles will also be available through Lunar Distribution, Universal Distribution, and Diamond Comics Distribution. For customers, all pre-orders through your favourite retail outlets should be filled as normal."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!