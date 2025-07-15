Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Dynamite | Tagged: diamond, Simon & Schuster

Dynamite Signs With Simon & Schuster For Bookstore Comics Distribution

Dynamite Entertainment has announced an ongoing distribution deal with Simon & Schuster into bookstores, libraries and Amazon. The currently troubled publisher, fresh from the greatest betrayal by Diamond Comic Distributors, will be joining the likes of Image Comics, Oni Press, and others across multiple retail channels, especially handy with their recent Disney and Warner Bros. licensed titles, ThunderCats, Zootopia, Space Ghost, Stitch and much more as well as more prose, children's, and instructional books.

"Dynamite Entertainment is one of the most dynamic publishers of comics and graphic novels, and we are thrilled to welcome them to our family of client publishers," said Michael Perlman, Senior Vice President, Simon & Schuster Publishing Services. "We look forward to working with them to expand the reach of their tremendous list into the worldwide book market."

"We've recently celebrated 20 years of publishing at Dynamite, and this industry poses unique challenges at times, though such moments also can serve as great opportunities", said Nick Barrucci, Dynamite CEO and Publisher. "Partnering with Simon & Schuster is exciting and key for our business, to make sure that our books continue to get into as many hands as possible. With our deep range of titles including hits like The Boys, Red Sonja, Vampirella, Project Superpowers, James Bond, our ever-expanding partnerships with both Disney (DuckTales, Lilo & Stitch, Disney Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas) and Warner Bros. Discovery (ThunderCats, The Wizard of Oz, The Powerpuff Girls), and many others. The timing could not be better as we are expanding our line with children's titles such as Nickelodeon's PAW Patrol, Blue's Clues & You!, USPS' Mr. ZIP and more, with high profile instructional books to be announced. We expect the strength of our new releases and backlist to continue to grow in the marketplace, and allying with Simon & Schuster will help both parties, as well as retailers and the wider publishing industry."

Dynamite Entertainment's distribution in the direct market of specialty comic retailers will continue to be handled by Lunar Distribution, Universal Distribution, and Diamond UK.

