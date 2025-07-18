Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Dynamite | Tagged: black bag, die!namite, vampirella

Dynamite Unveils Blind-Item Black Bag Variant Comics Line

Dynamite Entertainment unveils their Blind-Item Black Bag variant comics line with Vampirella and Die!Namite

From October, Dynamite Entertainment is taking a leaf out of Skybound Entertainment, Vault Comics and now DC Comics' plans to launch blind-item black bag variants of their comic books, which have been doing rather well on Whatnot, eBay and other direct-to-consumer platforms. And they will be launching this new publishing initiative for comic book stores with the new Die!Namite: Blood Red #1 and Vampirella #8. They state;

"Dynamite Entertainment is excited to announce an exciting new offering for collectors beginning this October, featuring two of the publisher's top titles — black bags are here! As an industry leader in collectible comics, variant covers, and more, alongside sister company Dynamic Forces, Dynamite is excited to offer a new kind of limited edition premium for fans. Select titles moving forward will be offered with a black bag edition. These versions of the issues will be encased in an opaque plastic bag, with a mystery variant inside for fans to discover. The books inside the bags could include virgin variants typically valued at $50, line art covers, foil editions, and a limited number of metal covers. These black bag comics will be offered at just $10. The two books kicking off this program are DIE!NAMITE: Blood Red #1 and Vampirella #8. These books feature a range of spectacular cover artists, whose brilliant work will shine even more in unique variations included in the black bag releases. Dynamite's black bagged comics will ship shortly following the main release of their respective titles. Further updates on which titles will have black bagged releases will be disclosed in Dynamite's Dispatches solicitations catalog each month moving forward."

So also, Dynamite has a new separate solicitations catalogue called Dynamite's Dispatches as well? Post Diamond Previews ever fashionable comic book publisher can't be seen without one of those hanging around the comic book store…

