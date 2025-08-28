Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Dynamite | Tagged: blind bags, vampirella

Dynamite Vampirella Blind Bag Exclusives Through Kickstarter For $100

Dynamite debuts Vampirella Blind Bag Exclusives through Kickstarter for $100 a bag

Article Summary Dynamite launches $100 Vampirella Blind Bag Exclusives on Kickstarter packed with rare comics and bonuses.

Each blind bag guarantees six comics, including metal, holofoil, and never-before-released variants.

Look for signed "buy back books," rare ashcans, trading cards, and original sketch opportunities inside.

Top artists like J. Scott Campbell, Alex Ross, and Peach Momoko featured across these limited bags.

Everyone in comic books is doing Blind Bag variants. Some with imagination and excitement, Image and Skybound with Battle Beast. Some with mind-numbing boredom, like Batman #1 from DC Comics. It doesn't matter; it still works like gangbusters. Now, Dynamite, trying its best to raise a lot of money to stay in business after the Diamond chapter 11 debacle, has announced a limited-time Kickstarter offering fans and collectors Vampirella blind bags filled with surprises and exclusives. What's in them? Well, we don't know, but we can make some good guesses. But price-wise, they are not for the faint of heart.

Priced at $100 each, these mystery bags are packed with six comics guaranteed to have a minimum street value of $250, and they could exceed upwards of $500 with rare variants, premiums, ashcans, trading cards, and more. With items pulled from across the landscape of Vampirella's publishing history at Dynamite.

Each bag is guaranteed to have at least one high-end book; either a metal, foil, or rainbow holofoil variation on a cover from a top artist, including J. Scott Campbell , Alex Ross , Frank Cho , Jenny Frison , Lucio Parrillo , Joe Madureira , Mark Spears , Peach Momoko , and many others.

, , , , , , , , and many others. Then, each bag features a cover by Emanuela Lupacchino , originally done for Vampirella #21 but never actually circulated, recovered from the archives. Four versions of this cover exist: a full trade dress, a virgin, one with Emanuela's inks showcased, and a black-and-white virgin variant.

, originally done for Vampirella #21 but never actually circulated, recovered from the archives. Four versions of this cover exist: a full trade dress, a virgin, one with Emanuela's inks showcased, and a black-and-white virgin variant. Each blind bag will contain a "buy back book," which contains back issues recovered from the secondary market by Dynamite and is now stamped and signed by CEO and Publisher Nick Barrucci .

. Blank covers from Dynamite's Authentix line will be added, and a few lucky fans will receive ones featuring sketches by Ken Haeser .

. Each bag will also contain a hard-to-find ashcan for Vampirella #1 from March 2025, with behind-the-scenes details and a process on the new phase of Christopher Priest 's run on the character. Multiple versions of the ashcan exist, with covers by Mark Spears and Lucio Parrillo and "virgin" editions without trade dress. Some of these ashcans sell for over $100 alone on eBay and other channels.

's run on the character. Multiple versions of the ashcan exist, with covers by and and "virgin" editions without trade dress. Some of these ashcans sell for over $100 alone on eBay and other channels. Finally, each bag also gets a limited edition collectors' promo trading card, with metal and enhanced editions possible. Blank sketch cards ready to be drawn on may also be included.

Currently, Dynamite has sold 243 of them and has raised almost $40,000 so far.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!