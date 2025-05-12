Image Comics/Skybound To Publish Marvel Team-Up… If You Are Lucky

Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: battle beast, invincible

Image Comics/Skybound to publish Marvel Team-Up on Wednesday... if you are lucky

I kept it out of the headlines for spoiler issues, but Image and Skybound have now pulled the Band-Aid on that particular aspect. As Bleeding Cool previously reported, and Lunar tied to put back in the box, this week's upcoming Blind Bag editions of Battle Beast #1. Most bagged comics will feature a random, possibly rare, variant cover. Others will also include one of three additional comics, foil editions of Invincible #19 with the first appearance of Battle Beast, foil editions of Battle Beast #2, and a foil reprint of Marvel Team-Up #14, also written by Robert Kirkman, that teamed up Spider-Man and Invincible. It's not often that Image Comics reprints a Marvel Comics title, especially one owned by Marvel. But a deal has been done…

"With every launch we do at Skybound we always try to roll out the red carpet and do something special, but I'll be honest, I never knew we'd be able to do something THIS special!" said Robert Kirkman. "Reprinting Invincible issue #19, cool. Releasing an advance version of Battle Beast issue #2 on the same day, crazy! But actually reprinting a Marvel comic, especially one as rare and sought after as Marvel Team-Up 14… well, it's so amazing I can hardly believe it actually happened!"

"Even with nearly 400,000 copies ordered by fans worldwide, Invincible Universe: Battle Beast #1 sold out at the distributor level well in advance of today's release. A new printing will be released in June and feature three new covers by superstars Ryan Ottley, Jason Howard, and Ryan Sook.

"Perfect for longtime fans and new readers alike, the new ongoing series promises to reveal the secret story of crowd favorite Battle Beast in what is the most demanded Invincible story of all time!

"Cursed with an unquenchable thirst for violence that threatens those he loves, Battle Beast searches the universe for the one warrior mightier than him…so that he may die before harming anyone else. But even in a universe of mighty Viltrumites like Invincible and Omni-Man, it seems that no one may be able to stop the galaxy's deadliest warrior…unless he does the unthinkable.

"Created by Robert Kirkman and Cory Walker, Invincible #1 debuted to critical acclaim on January 22, 2003. Ryan Ottley joined soon after on issue #8 in late 2003 as the new series artist and contributing creator. Throughout its fifteen-year run at Image Comics, Invincible not only continued for a historic 146 issues, but also spawned multiple spin-off series and even an inter-company crossover with a certain friendly neighborhood superhero. In 2021, the Invincible animated series arrived on Prime Video and quickly became one of the most popular new streaming series, earning praise worldwide for its fresh storytelling that has now continued through its third season. With a fourth season on the way, Invincible remains a cornerstone of the pop culture landscape that continues to grow in popularity every year.