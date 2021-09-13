E.M.Press – A New Publisher From Gary Erskine & Paul M Mathews

E.M.Press Publications is a new publisher that, apparently, evolved from a chance meeting between Gary Erskine and Paul L. Mathews at 2019's MCM London Comic Con. And it is now a reality with funding by businessman Andrew Fielden.

E.M.Press logo

Gary Erskine is a longstanding comic book creator, co-creator of Knights Of Pendragon and Warheads from Marvel Comics, as well as work including Wolverine Vs Punisher, Star Wars and The Mask. Paul L Mathews is a tabletop game creator  And now E.M.Press are developing their first titles. with the kickstarter for First Men On Mars about to launch.

E.M.Press – First Men On Mars
E.M.Press – First Men On Mars

Written in the spirit of Wells and Verne, First Men on Mars details a failed Victorian mission to Mars. With art by some of the U.K.'s finest comicbook artists — including Gary Erskine (MARVEL, DC Comics, IMAGE), Simon Fraser (Nikolai DanteDoctor WhoJudge Dredd), Paul McCaffrey (AdlerPenny DreadfulCaptain Scarlet) and Mike Collins (MARVEL, DC Comics, 2000AD) — this steampunk mini-series promises wonder, intrigue and excitement. 1890. Lady Lilian Wells-Cavendish investigates the failure of a British military expedition to Mars. She uncovers not only a fantastical tale of Britain's flying machines, wartomatons and battery-driven tanks, but also the Martian warriors which opposed them. Meanwhile, she fights her own battle to reveal the truth as her superiors attempt to silence her.

And it will be followed from E.M.Press by Rivals: The Loyalty Of Sago Astar.

Rivals from E.M.Press

A warrior scours a dystopic world for a stolen potion in this visceral mini-series. Created by Paul Gerrard (HellboyDungeons & DragonsIndiana Jones) and Mike Clarke (KarliThe Jade FlowerFive Hells for a Thief), RIVALS combines frenetic combat with the disturbing artwork of Dave Kendall (Magic the Gathering, 2000AD,World of Warcraft). For centuries Kuhiro, the Planet of the Seven Swords, has been divided by war and ravaged by famine and disease. When Sword Dorn Haath, the ruler of Jaan City, learns the cure to the planet's deadliest disease has been stolen from his labs, he instructs his best soldier — the ambitious Sago Astar — to locate the missing vial and return it to his city. Along with the bumbling pugilist Laiso, Astar embarks on a journey across dangerous lands to complete his mission. Along the way, he and Laiso will encounter strange creatures, warring factions and deadly battles in this fantasy epic. It is co-produced by E.M.PRESS Publications and Final Impact Comics.

There are all sorts of voices in comic books getting themselves together as their own publisher, in print and in digital. Time to prepare a welcome for E.M.Press…

