Ed Brubaker & Sean Phillips' Fourth Reckless OGN is The Ghost In You

Monday is the Final Order Cut-Off date for the third Reckless hardcover original graphic novel, Destroy All Monsters from Ed Brubaker and Sean Phillips. And Ed Brubaker, when he's not thinking about Jed Mercurio, is happy, He writes in his newsletter.

Orders for the second book were much bigger than the first one, and initial orders for this third book have already been tracking higher than book 2, which is really the most amazing thing I've ever heard. None of us (me, Sean, our publisher) knew how these books would do, and we took a huge gamble in setting really enormous printruns, and so it's been incredible to see the reactions from readers and retailers. There are a bunch of comic shops that literally order hundreds of copies, more than they would for a new issue #1, even. Crazy… I'm pretty sure we broke the record, with three 144 page GNs released over 10 months, but I'm still waiting for the call from the Guinness book.

And they are starting on the fourth book, which gave Ed the opportunity to announce its title, The Ghost In You.

And he tells us "it takes place about a year after DESTROY ALL MONSTERS, at the very tail end of the '80s, and it's a lot different than the first three books." Here's the listing for the third book, Destroy All Monsters…

DESTROY ALL MONSTERS HC A RECKLESS BOOK (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

JUL210084

(W) Ed Brubaker (A) Jacob Phillips (A/CA) Sean Phillips

The next book in the red-hot RECKLESS series is here!

Bestselling crime noir masters ED BRUBAKER and SEAN PHILLIPS bring us a new original graphic novel starring troublemaker-for-hire Ethan Reckless.

It's 1988, and Ethan has been hired for his strangest case yet: finding the secrets of a Los Angeles real estate mogul. How hard could that be, right? But what starts as a deep dive into the life of a stranger will soon take a deadly turn, and Ethan will risk everything that still matters to him.

Another smash hit from the award-winning creators of RECKLESS, PULP, MY HEROES HAVE ALWAYS BEEN JUNKIES, CRIMINAL, and KILL OR BE KILLED-and a must-have for all BRUBAKER and PHILLIPS fans! In Shops: Oct 13, 2021 SRP: $24.99