Eight Hours To Go For Dean Haspiel's Antimatter Kickstarter

Article Summary Eight hours left to back Dean Haspiel's Antimatter Kickstarter, already past its $9,000 goal.

Antimatter collects creator-owned comics like Covid Cop, Billy Dogma, The Red Hook, and Chest Face.

Inspired by classic anthologies like EIGHTBALL and ARTBABE, but with Haspiel's own superheroes.

Rewards include signed comics, exclusive art, prints, consultations, and deep-cut collections.

Comic book creator and gadfly Dean Haspiel reminds us that two years ago, he launched his self-publishing line featuring his personal pantheon of creator-owned characters. Next year, he will take that further with one title, Dean Haspiel's Antimatter, which will encompass everything. Currently on Kickstarter, here are the characters in question, according to Dean.

COVID COP is my response to a pandemic that never found its cure and has wiped out 98% of mankind. By steeping in the toxins of Brooklyn's Gowanus Canal, can Covid Cop become the antidote that might save what's left of humanity and rekindle romance with his ex-wife, Fate Majeure?

BILLY DOGMA + JANE LEGIT is a psychedelic romance gone galactic between a dumb-luck bruiser and his knock-'em-dead dame. This oversized comic book offers 48 pages of erotic comix noir.

THE RED HOOK x DEAN HASPIEL: New Brooklyn bartender Sam Brosia, aka The Red Hook, faces an existential crisis: is he wearing the superhero mask or is the superhero mask wearing him? Who is Unmarked Bill? And how does Dean Haspiel fit into his own Ringo award-winning comix series?

CHEST FACE is a pulp noir satire about a stand-up comedian workshopping his first comedy special while being hunted by the evil corporation that put his face on his chest.

2026 will launch an exciting new publishing era for me as I navigate the retail waters while delivering fresh new tales to your front door and in-person events near you.

With eight hours left to go on Kickstarter if you want it. It has made its goal… but only just.

"Dean Haspiel's ANTIMATTER" is inspired by groundbreaking one-person comix anthologies by the likes of Dan Clowes' EIGHTBALL, Jessica Abel's ARTBABE, and Adrian Tomine's OPTIC NERVE but with a twist. Imagine if Jack Kirby owned all the characters he created and co-created for Marvel and DC Comics. From Captain America and The Hulk to The Fantastic Four and the New Gods. Now imagine Kirby launching a series called "Kirby Krackle," featuring new stories from any combination of his characters. Imagine picking up an issue featuring The Thing, Captain Victory, Mister Miracle and Big Barda. How cool would that be? The debut of ANTIMATTER will feature "Covid Cop Insurrection." While battling Admiral Amok's horrific hybrids of America's most coveted icons in Times Square, Lincoln Bio and Fate Majeure recruit what's left of humanity, including the only two people immune to the deadly virus, to storm the United States Capitol to end President Pestilence's evil reign, in hopes of starting a new society only to discover the world's weirdest escape plan. ANTIMATTER will also showcase the rise of AI Joe, the street beat of The Red Hook – and more!"

Rewards come with both a digital and a signed print copy of ANTIMATTER #1 as well as;

a signed cardboard Red Hook head sketch

a signed "No Kings" 8.5×11 print

a signed "Billy Dogma + Jane Legit" 8.5×11 print

a one-on-one virtual comix consultation (50 minutes)

a guest appearance on the VITO x DINO podcast

a head + shoulders illustration of your favorite character in B&W (9×12)

a full figure drawing of your favorite character in B&W (9×12)

"No Kings" 8.5×11 signed print.

"Billy Dogma + Jane Legit" 8.5×11 signed print.

Interested in a Dean Haspiel Deep Cut COLLECTION? Look no further than the PANTHEON, GAMMA RAY and COSMIC RAY rewards featuring digital and/or signed print editions of Antimatter #1, Chest Face, The Red Hook x Dean Haspiel, Billy Dogma + Jane Legit, and Covid Cop.

It ends at 9pm ET tonight. Dean Haspiel's Antimatter currently has donations of $11,780 against a goal of $9,000, with 308 backers so far. Eight hours to go…

