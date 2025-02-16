Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Oni Press | Tagged: Elyse Castro, Summoning

Elyse Castro's The Summoning Now A Series Of Oni Press Graphic Novels

Elyse Castro's cartoon The Summoning, is now to be a series of Oni Press graphic novels, launching in Octover 2025.

Australian artist Elyse Castro is creating a new series of graphic novels, The Summoning, based on Elyse Castro's 2017 animated short film of the same name produced by FredFilms and Sony Animation. The original short appeared on Cartoon Hangover's YouTube channel in 2017, and has been watched six million times in the eight years since. During that period, Elyse Castro has continued to tell tales from that world in comic book form on Instagram. And now it is coming to graphic novels. The first book is called The Art of the Craft, "a cosy, coming-of-age tale that follows young witch Claire and her kitty familiar Edgar as they seek to hone her magical abilities."

Sierra Hahn at Oni Press has picked up world rights to the first three The Summoning graphic novels, with The Art of the Craft launching in October 2025. Elyse Castro's agent Judy Hansen of the Judy Hansen Agency negotiated the deal.

"Follow Claire, a young witch, and her kitty Familiar, Edgar, as they seek to hone her magikal abilities in this cozy, coming-of-age tale based on the hit animated Frederator Studios short viewed by millions around the world! Claire specializes in the magic of manifestation, creating art pieces that are capable of coming to life! But she wants to do more, and to be more, with her magic—so when she learns that a prestigious magikal institution called the Ridgewood Coven is accepting applicants for the first time in years, she's determined to make her mark and improve her skills. But first, Claire has to pass the Coven's rigorous application process. With the help of Edgar, her curmudgeonly rabbit neighbor Flufftops, her magikal rival Swan, and host of new friends, Claire is going to make works of art, summon ghosts, battle trolls, and even befriend Death—but will it be enough to impress the Coven and secure a spot within their ranks? Or will Claire's self-doubt keep her from manifesting magikal art ever again? Through it all, the sinister secrets of the closed-off Ridgewood Coven slowly come to light. Not everything is as it seems, and difficult decisions lie ahead: Will Claire be up to the task? A wonderful world of magic, art, and friendship awaits readers in the first volume of The Summoning, the debut graphic novel from artist Elyse Castro, creator of the animated short of the same name!"

The Summoning Volume One: The Art of the Craft will be published by Oni Press on the 7th of October 2025.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!