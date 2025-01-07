Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Emily Tetri, graphic novel

Emily Tetri's Upcoming Middle-Grade Graphic Novel Small Magics

Tiger vs Nightmare creator Emily Tetri's upcoming middle-grade graphic novel Small Magics will be published by First Second in 2026

Emily Tetri's Small Magics graphic novel set for 2026, published by First Second with Tess Banta editing.

The story follows a girl on a summer adventure on a magical island, featuring characters like Sara and Sits.

Emily Tetri, known for Tiger vs Nightmare, shares excitement on social media showcasing snippets of Small Magics.

First Second is a New York-based publisher known for hits like American Born Chinese and invests in diverse genres.

Small Magics is Emily Tetri's upcoming middle-grade graphic novel about a girl who spends her summer on a magical island. Mark Siegel at First Second has bought world rights to Small Magics and Tess Banta will also edit. Publication is planned for 2026 and Emily Tetri's agent Leon Gladstone at GladstoneWeisberg ALC negotiated the deal.

Emily Tetri posts to social media, "Finally posting about my next graphic novel – Small Magics, coming in 2026! Check out some little snippets on the following slides. I'll be posting more about it from here on out. It's been a really fun project, and I'm excited for everyone to meet Sara, Sits, Whatar, and the aunts.

I've been working with the folks over at First Second once again, which has been great."

Emily Tetri graduated with a Bachelor of Arts – Animation from the USC School of Cinematic Arts. She has worked as a Visual Development Artist for Dreamworks Animation, Color Supervisor on Dogs In Space at Atomic Cartoons, Background Paint on Infinity Train at Cartoon Network, Visual Development Artist and Design and Color Supervisor on Cleopatra in Space at Dreamworks Television Animation, Background Design and Paint and Physical Set Design on The Epic of Captain Underpants, Background Paint on Dawn of the Croods, Background Paint on Mike Tyson Mysteries and Background Paint on Legend of Korra. She also created the Tiger vs Nightmare graphic novel published by First Second Books in 2018, and made a Theodor Seuss Geisel Honor book, aKirkus Reviews Best Picture Book of the Year and a School Library Journal Best Graphic Novel.

First Second Books is an American graphic novel publisher based in New York City that launched in 2006, an imprint of Roaring Brook Press, part of Holtzbrinck Publishers, and distributed by Macmillan, with Editorial & Creative Director Mark Siegel and Editorial Director Calista Brill. First Second publishes fiction, biographies, personal memoirs, history, visual essays, and comics journalism. It also publishes graphic non-fiction for young readers, including the Science Comics and History Comics collections, and for adults, including the World Citizen Comics, a line of civics graphic books, and biographical works such as The Accidental Czar. Some of First Second's biggest hits include the seven-figure print runs of the InvestiGators series and the Real Friends trilogy, as well as the Adventure Zone graphic novel series, The Dam Keeper by Robert Kondo and Daisuke Tsutsumi, Delilah Dirk by Tony Cliff, Demon by Jason Shiga, Cucumber Quest by Gigi D.G., American Born Chinese by Gene Luen Yang, the first graphic novel ever nominated for a National Book Award, and the first ever to win the American Library Association's Michael L. Printz Award. and This One Summer by Jillian and Mariko Tamaki, the first book in any nominated as a finalist for both the American Library Association's Randolph Caldecott Award and the American Library Association's Edward L. Printz Award.

