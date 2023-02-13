Envoy, Circuit Breaker & Chainsaw Nun, New to DC with Lazarus Planet New characters with new superpowers coming to DC Comics this week in Lazarus Planet: Dark Fate - spoilers within.

Tomorrow's Lazarus Planet: Dark Past is the latest look at the various superheroes and supervillains being created or recreated by Lazarus Planet. Here's a look at a few of them. With one, The EnvOy, destined to be the star of a revival of a new series of Spirit World from DC Comics in 2023.

Or will that be Cassandra Cain as Batgirl?

Spirit World No. 1 is yet to be announced. Chainsaw Nun however, has been. One of a number of Alters of Crazy Jane, the new leader of the Doom Patrol.

As to what happened to The Chief?

She steps up to that role as well. Well, the original one does have a history of betraying everyone, all the time. This version of the Chief may be a little more reliable.

The Unstoppable Doom Patrol will be launching next month from DC Comics.

We also find a couple of actors staging superhero events…

…but also trying to find a new way to appeal to jaded audiences, by dressing in green. But they also get hit with the Lazarus juices falling from the sky.

And we get a brand new identity in the process.

A new hero who can use the Slow Force to control and manipulate energy.

Meet Jules Jourdain, the new Circuit Breaker, a transmasculine superhero who will next appear in DC Pride 2023 in June, from A.L. Kaplan.

LAZARUS PLANET DARK FATE #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR A DAVID MARQUEZ & ALEJANDRO SANCHEZ

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) David Marquez, Alejandro Sanchez

NEW THREATS WILL RISE! Written by Tim Seeley, Joshua Williamson, Dennis Culver, A.L. Kaplan, and Alyssa Wong Art by Baldemar Rivas, Chris Burnham, A.L. Kaplan, and Haining When the Lazarus storm touches down, people from every walk of life stand to be affected. People who are kind, people who are good…and people who are evil. This epic issue will spotlight the many disastrous new villains created by the Lazarus event and the heroes who stand ready to stop them from doing harm to others! What sinister threat brings a new chapter to the Doom Patrol saga? Can a new hero channel the inexorable Still Force energy to fend off evil? What lurks in the corners of the Spirit World for new character Xanthe? And what early clue to the new direction in Arkham Tower will spell disaster for Gotham City? Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 02/14/2023