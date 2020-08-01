Eric Gapstur Sells Sort Of Super Graphic Novel For Six Figures.

Eric Gapstur is known for drawing Anomisity: Evolution, the Flash and Batman Beyond digital comics, James Bond comics and working as an inker with Phil Hester on Family Tree and Shipwreck. But now he's done his own deal.

Publisher's Weekly reports that he has sold world rights to a new graphic novel and its sequel, called Sort Of Super. And that Liesa Abrams at Aladdin bought the project for a six-figure sum before anyone else had the chance to look at it. The middle-grade graphic novel, Sort Of Super, is about a boy whose accidental superpowers become the first clue in solving his mother's disappearance. Eric tweeted the news out, with an additional credit, saying "Really excited to be working with dearbhla kelly on SORT OF SUPER – she adds a bright, exuberant feel that elevates everything". And we got to see some artwork as well.

Sort Of Super will be published in the Spring of 2022, and Eric's agents Uwe Stender and Brent Taylor at Triada US negotiated the deal.

Aladdin Books is an imprint of US book publisher Simon And Schuster Publishing that states they "publish for a diverse community of readers with books that are enduring and culturally relevant. From picture books to chapter books to middle-grade, both fiction and nonfiction, we create books that provide readers with mirrors in which to see themselves and windows into understanding others." And now they have one – or two – graphic novels to add to that list.

The Triada US Literary Agency was founded by Dr. Uwe Stender and also represents actor Melody Thomas Scott, In Christi Paul, Eric Deggans, composer Lalo Schifrin, Stacy Tornio, Bob Delaney, Elizabeth LaBan, and Kate Hattemer.