Bill Sienkiewicz, Liam Sharp And Walter Simonson Help Sherlock Holmes

Sherlock Holmes and The Empire Builders, the first graphic novel by Joel Meadows and Andy Bennett brings a fair few famous friends with them.

Sherlock Holmes and The Empire Builders: The Gene Genie is the first of a new graphic novel series by Tripwire creator Joel Meadows and artist Andy Bennett, and are bringing a fair few famous friends along with them. The comic has covers by Walter Simonson and Mark Chiarello as well as pin-ups from Barry Kitson, Liam Sharp, Bill Sienkiewicz and Shawn Martinbrough, also available as prints as add-ons as part of the Zoop campaign which concludes today, So you'll have to hurry up.

The crowdfunding has currently raised $10,279 against a goal of $5,000 from 142 supporters and 19 hours to go.

And since it has it $10,000 stretch goal just under its belt, every customer will get the 2020, 2021 and 2022 issues of Tripwire Magazine free, in digital form.

Sherlock Holmes and The Empire Builders is an epic alternate world sci fi adventure featuring The World's Greatest Detective as people have never seen him before. When Watson leaves Holmes to help Crick unravel the DNA helix and finds himself in the employ of England's most evil man, Holmes is forced to team up with an unlikely group to defeat this monstrous figure and return England to its status quo. With your support here we can get the first part of this exciting graphic novel out to readers! Testing the waters with three shorts which ran in Tripwire magazine, we felt that now was the time to debut this in its own graphic novel series. This will be a hardcover with a dust jacket running at 88 pages with 68 pages of story (much of which will be new material) plus character sketches, script pages and an interview offering extra information on the series.

Oh, and he has some notable creator quotes to drop as well…

"When you think there is nothing more to be said or done with Sherlock Holmes, along come Meadows and Bennett to breathe fresh life into the great detective. Bravo! I'm thoroughly enjoying this original tale!" – Michael Moorcock 'Drawing from the wonderful classic that is Sherlock Holmes, Joel Meadows and Tripwire have once again delivered an electrifying story in a dynamically driven comic spread'. – Richard Taylor, Wētā Workshop "As a lifelong Sherlock Holmes devotee I'm very happy to add this to my collection of the master of 221 B Baker street's adventures! Meadows and Bennett have accomplished a small(but important!) miracle in capturing the spirit and mystery of Conan Doyle's Holmes in their great imagining in this new story with the eccentric and brilliant private consulting detective. Meadows has written a tale full of mystery and he draws you in with his mastery of the detective tale. Bennett's art is just wonderful as it has all the atmosphere a Holmes tale would require and yet has a fresh approach and graphic charm that makes this an instant classic. If you love Holmes you will love this, if you are new to Sherlock Holmes you could have no better introduction." – Kelley Jones, "Holmes. Watson. Dark conspiracies. And, of course, mysteries to be solved. Sherlock Holmes and The Empire Builders promises to be an intriguing twist on the classic Doyle stories, in the hands of two enthusiastic and capable creators."- J.M. DeMatteis

