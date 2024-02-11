Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: chuck dixon, Horseman, joe bennett

Former Batman Writer Chuck Dixon Creates Horseman With Joe Bennett

At Florida comic convention Megacon earlier this month, Eric D July announced Horseman, a new comic book from Chuck Dixon and Joe Bennett.

At the Florida comic convention Megacon earlier this month, Eric D July announced Horseman, a new comic book from Chuck Dixon and Joe Bennett, to follow their Alphacore series from Rippaverse, which saw its first issue released last month. Horseman is intended to be published this summer.

I think Joe Bennett has yet to go French on us, that's a typo, and Bleeding Cool loves a typo. Talking of Horseman, Chuck Dixon said, "Joe Bennett had this idea and he presented it to me, he said what the Rippaverse really needs is a street level crime fighting character guy without any superpowers, a self-made man and so Joe and I together created the Horseman and we presented the idea to Eric and thank God he liked it. So we're creating a one-shot presenting the Horsemen. Just super action the way only Joe Bennett can deliver it's going to be a lot of fun, I promise."

Chuck Dixon used to write Batman, Birds Of Prey, Nightwing, Robin and Punisher comic books for Marvel and DC Comics. Co-creator of Bane, he is also known for everything from Crossgen to Airboy to The Expendables. Of late, his published work has cleaved to right-wing politics and polemics including the graphic novel adaptation of Clinton Cash, Trump's Space Force and the Vox Day comic Alt-Hero. His claims that he was blacklisted from Marvel and DC over his politics have been denied and subseqernt to making those claims, he wrote a Bane series for DC.

Joe Bennett got into trouble at Marvel, first for a scene in Immortal Hulk in which he was accused of anti-semetism but looked accidental, then for his cartoon support for Jair Bolsonaro, then-President of Brazil, on horseback, wielding a sword to behead political opponents. Might this be a partial inspirational reference for Horseman at all?

Previously, Bennett expressed support for a Bolsonaro-supporting journalist who assaulted journalist Glenn Greenwald, though he deleted it and apologised to Greenwald afterwards. But Al Ewing, writer of the comic that Bennett had drawn forfour years, Immortal Hulk, publically boycotted working with him. As a result of the fuss, Marvel dropped Bennett from the high-profile one-shot Timeless, along the lines of what prebiously happened to Chuck Wendig over his politics. Since then, Joe Bennett has also been working for a Florida-based Christian-focused publisher Kingstone Comics, publishing a Christianity-themed history of America from the Plymouth Rock setlement called America Part One, and then Alphacore, and now Horseman came along.

Eric D July's Rippaverse Studios line entered the culture wars itself, as previous titles got a boost with considerable coverage from Eric D July's employer, the Blaze Network, Fox News and other right-wing media. Doixon and Bennett's first comic together, Alphacore #1 reported over 13,000 orders.

