Eric Powell, Mike Mignola, Becky Cloonan & James Harren's Christmas

Eric Powell, Mike Mignola, Becky Cloonan & James Harren are spending Christmas together in this new graphic anthology from Dark Horse.

This December, Dark Horse Books will publish Four Gathered on Christmas Eve, four stories from four renowned comics creators: Eric Powell, Mike Mignola, Becky Cloonan, and James Harren. Powell will be illustrating his story and James Harren's with the rest of the writers illustrating their own stories. Eric Powell and Dave Stewart will be colouring the anthology with letters by Richard Starkings.

That's the creators of The Goon. Hellboy, BPRD, American Virgin, Demo, Southern Cross, Rumble and UltraMega all under one cover. But Mike Mignola is careful to clarify, "The is ERIC POWELL'S baby and I was just very happy he invited me to be a part of it–Along with the great Becky Cloonan and James Harren. A hell of a lineup–So thank you, Eric!" Happy to take note of it, Mike!

"Four beloved comics storytellers come together to continue the Victorian tradition of sharing ghost stories on Christmas Eve. They will spin tales of the bizarre and terrifying to keep readers company on a cold Yule night. This is a unique approach to the ghost story format where the creators themselves become part of the story, presented in a deluxe hardcover designed by the award-winning Phil Balsman." "As someone who unapologetically loves Christmas and spooky stories, I've always been intrigued that telling ghost stories used to be a regular part of the tradition," said Eric Powell. "I've been kicking around the idea of doing a Victorian Christmas Ghost book for a while and was thrilled when three of my favorite comic creators agreed to join me."

Four Gathered on Christmas Eve (72 pages, 6.25 x 9.25") arrives in bookstores on the 12th of December, 2023 and into comic shops on the 13th. It is now available to pre-order. Christmas seems so far away right now, right?

