Erica Slaughter: Year One For Something Is Killing The Children

2024 is the fifth year anniversary of James Tynion UV’s biggest hit, Something Is Killing The Children, with co-creator Werther Dell’Edera.

Hot off the announcement of Tiny Onion's seed funding and expansion into a production company, at ComicsPro's Annual Industry Meeting, Boom Studios is promoting the 10th anniversary of creator James Tynion IV's debut as an original author at the publisher with The Woods. In a first for Boom, they are centring one of their Free Comic Book Day offerings around a single creator… but is that the only thing they have planned for Tynion and The Woods? We suspect not.

2024 also happens to be the fifth year anniversary of Tynion's biggest hit, Something Is Killing The Children, with co-creator Werther Dell'Edera, and based on Boom's presentation earlier today, it's going to be a landmark year for the modern franchise.

Already announced, the titular series returns in April with issue #36 and kicks off an arc that Boom is referring to as "Erica Slaughter: Year One" with retailers at the conference. Each issue in the five-issue arc will be a self-contained story revealing a formative mission in Erica's past that made her the monster hunter fans adore. With each issue an ideal jumping-on point for new readers, is 2024 the year we see SIKTC buck industry trends and grow readership… again?

Meanwhile, the spinoff series, House Of Slaughter, is returning next month with The Butcher's War, which promises to tell Jace Boucher's final story, culminating in the landmark 25th issue of the series that broke sales records when it debuted in 2021. Where will the series go from there?

We know that the actual 5th anniversary of the Slaughterverse is in September, so what additional announcements can we expect before then? A character debut? A death? A new comic? Or are there new developments on the Something Is Killing The Children series at Netflix?

We'll keep our ear to the ground in Pittsburgh and throughout the year to bring you the latest news as it breaks. In the meantime, stay tuned to our ongoing coverage of ComicsPRO 2024 with this handy tag.

