James Tynion IV's Aggressive Tiny Onion Plans With Lyrical Media Money

Lyrical Media put the seed investment behind James Tynion IV's Tiny Onion, now launched as an independent multimedia production company.

Article Summary James Tynion IV launches Tiny Onion, a bold new indie production firm.

Lyrical Media backs Tiny Onion, eyeing film, TV, and comics synergy.

Tiny Onion to creatively package titles, not publish, partnering with top publishers.

Eric Haburn, Courtney Menard, and Jazzlyn Stone join the Tiny Onion team.

Lyrical Media is a film production company best known for producing films Bruiser, How to Blow Up a Pipeline, and Mother, Couch. They have now put the seed investment behind James Tynion IV's Substack publisher Tiny Onion, now launched as an independent multimedia production company. Which they state have "aggressive plans for the new independent production house across the publishing, film, television, and animation industries." Aggressive plans? Taking publishers, broadcasters and streaming services down back alleyways with a baseball bat covered in rusty nails?

"Over the last twelve years, I've watched the comics industry from the inside, working alongside its best talent and biggest publishers, seeing the exciting ways that it can connect to other media spaces, and I've managed to work my way to some prominence. Now I have the chance to take everything I've learned and test out every way to make it work even better. Not just for me, but for the generation of creators coming up behind me" says James Tynion IV, now with the title of CEO & Founder, Tiny Onion.

"In the comics space, Tiny Onion is bringing together the brightest minds in behind-the-scenes comic book production to staff up a full-service independent editorial and design team. Following the principles that have brought Tynion's work success in the comics market, the team will seek to identify creative partners and elevate them, curating and packaging the titles before bringing them to the company's publishing partners across the industry. Tiny Onion will not operate as a publisher itself, but rather an independent creative services company with a footprint across many publishers, including BOOM! Studios, Dark Horse Comics, DSTLRY, and Image Comics."

Former Marvel intern, Lionsgate post production assistant and editor then executive editor at Boom Studios for 13 years where he edited both Tynion's Something Is Killing The Children and Keanu Reeves' Brzrkr. Eric Haburn is the new Director of Editorial at Tiny Onion

Courtney Menard, formerly the Production and Creative director at Z2 Comics, overseeing the Gorillaz, Weird Al, and Tori Amos graphic novels, is the new Tiny Onion Director of Production

Jazzlyn Stone, COO of Bombsheller and comics and game marketing freelancer is the new Tiny Onion Director of Communications.

The company will manage a significant portion of Tynion's backlist of intellectual property and is in the process of developing a slate of new projects across the film, television,

and animation industries. Currently in development is previously announced The Department of Truth at entertainment group, SISTER, with Tynion attached as Executive Producer. UTA, who represents James Tynion IV and Lyrical Media, will now represent Tiny Onion in media rights, where it will help the production company grow its producing profile across film and television.

"The benefit of independence is flexibility," said Tynion. "I know what my big aggressive move in the comic book direct market next year is going to look like, but there are other ideas we're cooking that I'm thinking up as medium neutral. We're going to develop worlds on the scale of what we did with Something is Killing the Children, and then we're going to decide how to bring them into each of the verticals our company is touching. It's incredibly exciting to be able to think and move that way."

"I'm not leaving any of the books that I'm on. All of the deals that have been announced are in place, and we're going to make some amazing books. But the credit you'll see across all of our different titles, even the titles outside of the books that I do, is 'packaged by Tiny Onion." The company's first credited work is packaging Somna Book 2 by Becky Cloonan and Tula Lotay for new publisher DSTLRY, where Tynion has signed on as a founding creator.

"We are going to be able to bring in other creators, help them with their titles and help them navigate the system of publishers, which is really the Wild West right now. Comic book companies can be a little rough behind the scenes these days. We want to support editors by making sure deadlines get met, files are sent in the right formats, and creative teams are coordinated. Comics marketing is especially difficult right now. How do you get messages out in a fragmented social media space? We have a system that we are going to build and replicate, by bringing those skills in from the outside."

"We've had a number of conversations with other creative industries. We're hopefully going to be making movies, being a film studio, making inroads into animation, maybe dealing with other entities interested in making an artful, beautiful comic. The creative autonomy is the core principle of what we are doing. That's why we lean into the term 'production house,' because we're covering a lot of bases here."

"I've been working in comics since my 20s. I want the industry to be here when I'm in my 40s, 50s, 60s, and I'm trying to put in the work to make sure that it is." And if you don't like it, say hello to his little friend…

