Esad Ribić, The Cheapest Possible Designer For Thor: Love And Thunder

The Thor: Love And Thunder trailer has caused much discussion, but possibly none more than this scene featuring Thir and Korg above a mountain top, looking down upon a great defeated ice god.

Because that scene is directly recreated from the comic books, as drawn by Esad Ribić and described by Jason Aaron, as Thor speaking "Falligar The Behemoth, a patron god of the galactic frontier, champion of the tournament of immortals for five centuries straight. They say he wrestled black holes for fun." The sequence is so close, it will have had to have been deliberately and precisely recreated from the original. Designers will have had to have pored over this panel for weeks to get it right. Something that Esad Ribic will have drawn in hours.

I was having a chat with a BBC producer looking to adapt comic books into possible TV projects that, by using a comic book, she would be betting so much of the design work, even storyboarding, provided as part of the deal. Of course, she would be expected to pay for that, as part of the deal. For this – and all of his work that gets reproduced in this fashion – Esad Ribić will get a "Special Thanks" at the end of the credits after all the film's designers, effects creators, best boys, grips, makeup assistants and babies born to the cast and crew during production. He will be paid an optional $5000, which can be used to attend the premiere of the movie, to which he will be invited. And that's it.

Esad Ribić is a big man in many ways, universally liked for his sanguine perspective and easy-going nature, he will no doubt take this on his shoulders with good humour, and just get on with the work, a brush in one hand, a pint in the other. Unlike David Aja, he won't be posting about this on social media. But it would be no less a valid cause. Hopefully, I'll get to hear his thoughts on the matter at Lake Como Comic Art Festival…