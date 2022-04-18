Thor: Love and Thunder Teaser Trailer & Key Art Poster Drop

Thor: Love and Thunder, the fourth solo film for the God of Thunder, just dropped its teaser trailer and poster. We kinda knew this would happen before the debut of the new Doctor Strange film in a couple of weeks, since Thor is up next, but many were getting pretty antsy about it. Chris Hemsworth returns as Thor, most of the Guardians of the Galaxy, Korg, King Valkyrie, Sif, a debuting Russell Crowe and Christian Bale, and most importantly, Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, Lady Thor. Check out the trailer below.

Thor Looks Bright & Colorful

"Well, just between [me and] you and the readers, I've done some crazy sh*t in my life. I've lived, like, ten lifetimes. But it's the craziest film I've ever done," Waititi shared. "If you wrote down all the elements of this film, it shouldn't make sense," he added, "It's almost like it shouldn't be made. If you walked into a room and said, 'I want this and this and this.' Who's in it? These people. What are you going to call it? Love And Thunder. I mean, you'd never work again. Maybe I won't after this. It's very different from Ragnarok," Waititi continued. "It's crazier. I'll tell you what's different. There'll be far more emotion in this film. And a lot more love. And a lot more thunder. And a lot more Thor" director Taika Waititi said to Empire recently. Taika has made his little Thor corner of the MCU look so much more different than the rest, and I love him for it. I cannot wait to see what he has in store for us with this one, or see what Bale does with Gor, one of the best characters in recent Thor memory. This one is going to be exciting folks. A+ use of Guns and Roses as well.

Thor: Love and Thunder premieres on July 8th.