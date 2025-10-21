Escape From Skull Island, Official Canon To Follow The Animated Series

Posted in: Comics, Titan | Tagged: MonsterVerse, skull island

Spinning off from Return To Skull Island, this series expands the Skull Island lore with new threats and mysteries.

Titan Comics has announced that the upcoming 2026 comic book series Escape From Skull Island by Simon Furman and Christopher Jones is to be an official canon continuation of Skull Island: The Animated Series in the Monsterverse continuity. And it will also spin off from the Return To Skull Island comic book series. Escape From Skull Island #1 will be published on the 28th of January, 2026, as part of Titan Comics' January 2026 solicits and solicitations.

Here's how it all lines up so far…

ESCAPE FROM SKULL ISLAND #1 (OF 4)

(W) Simon Furman (A) Christopher Jones

SPINNING OUT OF RETURN TO SKULL ISLAND! AN OFFICIAL CONTINUATION OF THE SKULL ISLAND ANIMATED SERIES! OFFICIAL CANON STORY SET IN THE MONSTERVERSE! Trapped on Skull Island, a desperate band of survivors struggles against the land's relentless horrors while an ancient threat rises from below. But as chaos unfolds, flashbacks reveal Kong's turbulent youth: his battles, losses, and the primal instincts that shaped him into the island's sovereign. Now, as hordes of monstrous beasts close in on the stranded humans, the most dangerous enemy of all regains strength to once more challenge Kong's throne. FC, 32pp, $4.99, On Sale January 28, 2026

COVER A: MARIA WOLF

COVER B: CHRISTOPHER JONES

COVER C: SUNGHAN YUNE

COVER D: SERG ACUNA

COVER E: COLOR BLANK SKETCH ($5.99)

COVER F: MARIA WOLF FOIL TRADE ($14.99)

COVER G: SUNGHAN YUNE VIRGIN

RETURN TO SKULL ISLAND VOL. 1

(W) Simon Furman

(A) Christopher Jones

Return to Skull Island collects the thrilling official continuation comic of the hit Netflix Kong: Skull Island animated series, adapting the intense, monster-filled world.

This enthralling comic continues the story of a diverse group of explorers on the perilous Skull Island. They're constantly in danger, not only from the gargantuan creatures that tower over the treetops, but also the enemies that lurk in the island's shadows. The survivors face deadly, life-threatening challenges, as they uncover the island's dark secrets and fight for survival in a land where every creature is a threat, including Kong himself. On sale: Feb 3, 2026 FC, 112pp, $17.99

