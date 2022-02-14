Eternals Foreshadow X-Men, Apocalypse and Judgment Day

There are the "Foreshadowing" variant covers from Avengers and Eternals that foreshadow what will be coming in the Judgment Day crossover event from Kieron Gillen and Valerio Schiti. With Avengers featuring Ikaris blasting Wolverine, who is in hand to hand combat with Iron Man. While the Eternals foreshadowing cover sees Apocalypse striking the planet of Arakko, with Cyclops, Storm, Magneto and Nightcrawler buffeted in the wake.

We noted that Apocalypse's dealings with Judgment War were set up in the flashback retro series X-Men Legends by his co-creators Walter and Louise Simonson. On the Forbidden Planet TV podcast talking to Andrew Sumner, Marvel Senior Executive Editor Tom Brevoort has been talking about upcoming plans, including the Judgment Day crossover series. He said;

"Kieron Gillen and Esad Ribic's Eternals, they will be embroidered in a conflict with the Avengers in issues 10, 11, and 12. And that is a conflict that will have, greater, more lasting ramifications throughout the Marvel Universe. We'll see a little bit more of that as we move into uh our release for Free Comic Book Day which will give people a clear sign post as to exactly where that story and where the Marvel Universe as a whole is headed but I can't reveal anything more about it yet we're not ready to announce exactly what all of that is and what it's all about."

But of course, we can make guesses.

ETERNALS #10

(W) Kieron Gillen (A/CA) Esad Ribic

ETERNALS VS. AVENGERS! The Eternals are on a pilgrimage together. Well, depends on who you ask – for it's not so much a pilgrimage…and more like breaking and entering into Avengers Mountain. But what the Avengers don't know won't hurt them…right? ETERNALS #11

(W) Kieron Gillen (A/CA) Esad Ribic

• The Avengers are done with secrets and demand the Eternals explain themselves!

• But the Eternals have other plans, as Ajak has made contact with her Celestial god!

• But will she receive the answers she's been searching for?

• Doesn't look like it…

RATED T+In Shops: Apr 13, 2022 SRP: $3.99