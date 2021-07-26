Etrigan Gets Involved in Batman Superman #20 [Preview]

Batman Superman #20 is in stores from DC Comics on Tuesday, and… oh jeeze, is this story still going on? Well, Auteur.io continues to terrorize the titular Batman and Superman, and this time he's bringing in the rapping demon, Etrigan. Can Batman and Superman withstand the sick rhymes and smooth flow of this demonic OG? Check out the preview below.

BATMAN SUPERMAN #20

DC Comics

0521DC051

0521DC052 – BATMAN SUPERMAN #20 CVR B JENNY FRISON CARD STOCK VAR – $4.99

(W) Gene Luen Yang (A) Ivan Reis (CA) Ivan Reis, Danny Miki

The Man of Steel and the Dark Knight need time to recover from their manic melee through the Archive of Worlds, but the heroes won't rest for long! Despite the efforts of new friends El Diablo and Alanna, Auteur.io, the cybernetic architect of these alternate realities, seems to have the upper hand! And to make matters worse, the Archive of Worlds unleashes its most horrific story ever put to magic-infused celluloid: the dark and twisted tale of that demon from the depths: Etrigan!

In Shops: 7/27/2021

SRP: $3.99