Evan "Doc" Shaner Working On A New DC Comics Project For 2026

Evan "Doc" Shaner tells us all that he is working on a new DC Comics project for 2026 with no clues other than its not Superman

Article Summary Evan "Doc" Shaner teases a new DC Comics project for 2026, confirming it is not a Superman title.

Shaner shares this is his favorite project yet, involving collaborators he loves working with.

He marks nearly 10 years as a DC exclusive, with support from the publisher for his latest venture.

Known for retro-inspired art, Shaner's past DC work includes Future Quest, Shazam!, and Supergirl.

Evan "Doc" Shaner posted an image to social media celebrating the passing of the year. And providing further explanation of what he's working on right now. Because it's not Superman.

Metropolis citizens should be advised that giant glowing letters and numbers have been spotted floating above the city. Act accordingly. And Happy New Year.

"I used to do something like this every year around the holidays, trying to keep it contained to whatever characters or book I worked on that year. I haven't been able to talk about what I'm working on recently, so Superman seemed appropriate (I'm not working on Superman). BUT because I know some folks are going to ask, here's an update: I am currently working on a project for DC. I don't know when it'll be out or announced. It's my favorite thing I've had the chance to work on with folks I've loved working with. It's also more work than I've ever taken on in a single project, and thankfully, DC has been very patient with and supportive of me. I'm still exclusive to DC, making it 10 years next month. Which is insane. I did the odd cover here and there for fun but mostly I'm trying to stay focused on the book, and any other time goes to my family. It's been strange not having much on the stands this last year, and I could talk more about it but maybe that's a topic best kept for another time. The whole point of this was to say thanks for sticking around, I hope you're all doing alright, and here's to the year ahead. Stay safe."

Will do, Doc! Evan "Doc" Shaner, known for his clean, retro yet dynamic feel, has worked on titles including Future Quest, Tom Strange Adventures, Shazam!, Supergirl, Doom Patrol, The Terrifics and plenty of Superman.

Earlier freelance work includes Marvel's All-New, All-Different Avengers and S.H.I.E.L.D., Dynamite's Flash Gordon, IDW's Ghostbusters, and for Dark Horse.

