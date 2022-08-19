Evanescence: Echoes from the Void #2 Preview: Careful What You Wish For

Evanescence: Echoes from the Void #2 is coming up on final order cutoff on Monday, and Opus Comics has given Bleeding Cool a seven-page preview of the book. This issue is inspired by the songs Wasted on You and Imaginary and will be in stores on September 21st. Check out the preview below, and Opus's just-released November solicitations here.

Evanescence: Echoes from the Void #2

Blake Northcott (W) Abigail Larson, Siya Oum (A) • Abigail Larson (CA)

From Grammy Award-winning rock band Evanescence, Echoes From the Void features adaptations of the band's musical catalog in short stories created by an all-star cast of graphic artists, animators, illustrators, fine artists, screenwriters, novelists and more. This issue is inspired by the singles "Wasted on You" and "Imaginary" by Blake Northcott, Abigail Larson and Siya Oum!

*Retailers: See your order form for incentive information.

$4.99 • 32 pages • Cardstock cover

In shops: Sept. 21, 2022

*Retailer incentives:

For every 5 copies ordered, retailers may purchase one Angels & Devils variant cover by Claudia Gironi

For every 10 copies ordered, retailer may purchase one variant cover by Siya Oum