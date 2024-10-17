Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, IDW | Tagged: logo, Nathan Widick

Even IDW Logo Designer Nathan Widick Is Now Clowning On His Design

Even IDW Logo Designer Nathan Widick is now clowning on his own logo design, after the comic industry showed their issues with it.

Article Summary Nathan Widick mocks his own controversial, unreadable IDW logo design, hinting at internal discontent.

Widick reveals IDW explored hundreds of logo concepts, including a classic lightbulb redesign option.

Speculation grows on whether IDW will reverse its decision on the criticized logo soon.

Anticipation builds for IDW's New York Comic Con panel announcements and possible logo discussion.

Nathan Widick, Director of Design at IDW Publishing, is the man that IDW credited with the new logo, which has caused so much controversy and discussion in the comic book industry for being, well, utterly unreadable. But we noted that in the PR quote he gave, Widick hinted at some disquiet amongst IDW over the choice and that there were many alternatives that he had designed. He said "During the process, we went through hundreds of different designs, concepts, and ideas, including a big push to retool our classic lightbulb logo. Ultimately, we decided that rather than looking back, it was time for us to look forward and show the world the new and bold direction of IDW with a dynamic and innovative identity." Our conclusion was that this was a top-down decision, and Widick was just going along with it. But maybe not any more? On social media, he posted the following take on his own IDW logo design with the line, "Come on guys, it's right there!"

When the designer of your logo mocks the readability of the logo which he designed, it has to just be a matter of time before the publisher performs a reverse-ferret on the decision, doesn't it? At this point, I am tempted to buy a lettuce and see which lasts longer: the lettuce or the IDW logo. Because, yes, this is the Liz Truss of comic book publisher logos.

Either way, I am very much looking forward to the Q&A part of the IDW Publishing: The Next 25 Years Fears panel tomorrow on Friday, the 18th of October at 2:15pm EST in Room 1C03 as part of New York Comic Con. Where it is very likely they will be announcing much of the following…

