Every Time He Thinks He's Out… Reptil #1 [Preview]
Reptil #1 is in stores from Marvel Comics on Wednesday, kicking off a new four-issue mini-series starring the titular teen hero. Reptil is trying to get out of the superhero business, but as he quickly learns in this preview, that's easier said than done. Of course, that's probably a good thing, as there wouldn't be a whole lot of action in this series if we were just watching Reptil chill at home and take care of his sick grandpa. Check out the preview below.
REPTIL #1 (OF 4)
MARVEL COMICS
MAR210553
MAR210554 – REPTIL #1 (OF 4) DEL MUNDO VAR – $3.99
(W) Terry Blas (A) Enid Balam (CA) Paco Medina
REPTIL ON THE BRINK OF EXTINCTION!
In the wake of Kamala's Law and his Grandfather's worsening health, Humberto Lopez, A.K.A. Reptil, has taken a step back from crime-fighting to refocus on his family. Perhaps its a sign that he should give up on becoming a hero and finally come to terms with his parents' mysterious disappearance…or perhaps not! When a mysterious figure ambushes Humberto, what unravels will shake the core of everything Humberto thought he knew about his past and will either change the course of his future-or end it forever! Don't miss out on this breakout series from rising stars Terry Blas (HOTEL DARE, DEAD WEIGHT: MURDER AT CAMP BLOOM) and Enid Balám (OMNI)!
Rated T
In Shops: 2021-05-26
SRP: $3.99