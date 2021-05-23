Every Time He Thinks He's Out… Reptil #1 [Preview]

Reptil #1 is in stores from Marvel Comics on Wednesday, kicking off a new four-issue mini-series starring the titular teen hero. Reptil is trying to get out of the superhero business, but as he quickly learns in this preview, that's easier said than done. Of course, that's probably a good thing, as there wouldn't be a whole lot of action in this series if we were just watching Reptil chill at home and take care of his sick grandpa. Check out the preview below.