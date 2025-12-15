Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, X-Men | Tagged: doug ramsey, X-Men Age Of Revelation

Everyone Guns For Doug Ramsey In This Week's X-Men Age Of Revelation

This week's X-Men Age Of Revelation titles: Rogue Storm, Book Of Revelation, Omega Kids, Last Wolverine, Radioactive Spider-Man

Article Summary Five final X-Men Age Of Revelation titles drop, setting the stage for major changes in the mutant world.

Doug Ramsey and Revelation face betrayal, chaos, and threats from both mutant and human adversaries.

Omega Kids, Radioactive Spider-Man, Rogue Storm, and Last Wolverine reach explosive conclusions.

Ancient evils, mind viruses, mutant dragons, and devastating betrayals shake the fate of X-Men forever.

Marvel loads up the X-Men Age Of Revelation titles this week as five print titles drop with their final titles before everything goes back (kinda) to normal (ish) with Rogue Storm #3 by Murewa Ayodele, Roland Boschi, X-Men: Book of Revelation #3 by Jed MacKay, Netho Diaz, Omega Kids #3 by Tony Fleecs, Andres Genolet, The Last Wolverine #3 by Saladin Ahmed, Edgar Salazar, and Radioactive Spider-Man #3 by Joe Kelly, Kev Walker. Emphasis on the "men" in X-Men.

In this far-off future, as Quentin Quire's progeny are setting automatic brain switch-offs for thought crime…

Spider-Man has turned to Doctor Octopus to save his aunt from turning into a massive mutant dragon…

Storm is challenging the very power of the gods…

Nightcrawler is out cold as the Wendigo Wolverine is up against Guardian…

And Vurta The Subtle is calling on Apocalypse at his behest, she will be his plant on Earth, to help destabilise Revelation before Apocalypse returns to Earth…

Though it seems that Quentin's kids are doing a lot of that just by themselves and without him, on the psychic plane…

And Aunt May is doing it to the physical infrastructure.

While Storm is doing her best Hellboy impression, bringing destruction too. How will Revelation Vs Earth's Mightiest Mutant go?

As Guardian is looking to take down Revelation's most committed enforcer and her former husband… but the X-Virus keeps doing funny things…

More mutants are getting taken out by the mind virus…

…more people by the May dragon…

Guardian goes to take down Revelation…

As Virta gets used for the exact same thing…

Rogue Storm #3 (of 3) by Murewa Ayodele, Roland Boschi

CHAPTER THREE: THE DEVOURER! X YEARS LATER, as a result of the actions of ROGUE and STORM, an ancient evil has been let loose upon the world. Sorcerers are meeting their brutal ends. Magical defenses from DOCTOR DOOM, DAIMON HELLSTROM, THE SCARLET WITCH, DOCTOR STRANGE and many Marvel mystics prove futile. With the help of the disgraced sorcerer DANIEL DRUMM (DOCTOR VOODOO's ghost twin brother, who died in his very first appearance), ROGUE and STORM will face the ancient evil one final time.

THE END? X YEARS LATER, Revelation's court is in an uproar as plots are revealed and betrayals laid bare. But the greatest betrayal of all is yet to come, and the world will never be the same.

YOU CAN'T STAY A KID FOREVER. X YEARS LATER, Quentin Quire discovers exactly what he's created for Revelation. Has Kid Omega become a throwback? Or does the age of Omega Kids need to end?

LAST WOLVERINE STANDING! X YEARS LATER, WOLVERINE has tracked down LOGAN. But when student meets teacher on the field of battle, who will remain standing as the LAST WOLVERINE? A heartbreaking tale of betrayal and broken promises, this issue will remain a touchstone in WOLVERINE storytelling!

SPIDER-MAN VERSUS…SPIN! X YEARS LATER, when push comes to X-Gene-infected, monster-riddled, postapocalyptic wasteland, who does a RADIOACTIVE Spider-Man have a greater responsibility toward, the people of NYC or the people he loves most in the world?! EX-Spider-Man, Miles Morales and Ghost-Spider know the answer – and they'll go THROUGH Peter Parker to do the right thing!

