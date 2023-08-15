Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Edenwood, Toy S Daniel

Everything Explodes & Gets Ripped To Shreds in Tony Daniel's Edenwood

Tony Daniel of Nocterra and Batman is to launch an all-new fantasy series titled Edenwood from Image Comics in September.

Tony Daniel of Nocterra and Batman is to launch an all-new fantasy series titled Edenwood from Image Comics in September, coloured by Natália Marques. Daniel has written and drawn comics solo before, such as Humankind, Adrenalynn, Weapon Of War, Silke and F4, but it has been some time, and his artwork has dramatically improved since then as well. Nocterra was a big jump for him, and it looks like Edenwood will be as well. We have a bunch of pages to show off courtesy of Tony, which should give you a flavour of what's coming, starting with a double-page splash.

Daniel writes on Instagram, "This is a new ongoing series three years in the making and I'm excited to finally bring it to life. I'm writing and drawing this series and partnered with Natalia Marquez (Rogue Sun) for this series set in a sci-fi fantasy battleground that has taken over Midwest America. The world's greatest demon hunters throughout history are assembled by our young hero, Rion, to stop the demon expansion. I'm very excited to be writing and drawing my own stories and characters and can't wait to share more of this huge world (and universe) I've been building."

An eons-long series of multiverse wars between demons and witches has found earth as its latest battleground. The battle pits Necronema, the demonic land which supplanted the Midwest twenty years ago, against Edenwood, the witchcraft controlled area of land that protects the rest of the U.S. In the first story arc of this ongoing series readers are introduced to Rion, a young man born during the apocalyptic events of southern Illinois, who is thrust into the role of hero and leader after killing a Gather, a transient demon with the powers to cross any barrier or dimension.

"Edenwood is a series three years in the making, one that I was beginning to craft right before Scott Snyder and I crossed paths in NYC and fate took me in another direction, co-creating Nocterra with one of comics' finest writers," said Daniel. "This series represents what I love most about comics: excitement, drama, big action, heroes we can relate to and fall in love with, and villains we'll love to despise. This series is very high concept—yet its characters remain relatable and grounded in reality—all while we have an epic, large-scale battleground of demonic tanks, floating battleships and demon soldiers pitted against witchcraft-infused weaponry and armored soldiers. And away from all of the violent magic and mayhem between Edenwood and Necronema, we have the 'Open Lands' (the rest of the United States) where just as much evil is happening but in a quiet, deliberate way, to further the demon expansion. All of this is the backdrop for our hero, Rion, and his cast of fun and exciting demon hunters. So to say that I'm excited to be working on this new series would be one of the biggest understatements of my career!"

Summoned by the Witch War Council, Rion must assemble an elite team of demon hunters tasked with infiltrating Necronema with a list of targets to annihilate. The men and women he selects happen to all be the most famous and revered demon hunters of all time, dating back to the 1700s. But Rion has his sights set on a young and powerful witch being held prisoner deep within Necronema. The mission is one of search and destroy… however Rion feels he's been chosen for more than that.

There's another cover from Tony and a variant from Jorge Molina… here are the solicits hitting your comic book store shortly.

EDENWOOD #1 CVR A DANIEL (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

JUL230420

(W) Tony S. Daniel (A/CA) Tony S. Daniel

SERIES PREMIERE An eons-long series of multiverse wars between demons and witches has found Earth as its latest and final battleground. The battle pits NECRONEMA, the ever-expanding demonic land that supplanted the Midwest twenty years ago, against EDENWOOD, the witchcraft-controlled land that acts as a barrier against the war zone and the rest of the U.S.RION, a young DEMON HUNTER, is thrust into the role of hero and leader after defeating a magical demon called a GATHER, a transient demon with the power to cross any barrier or dimension. Summoned by the WITCH WAR COUNCIL, Rion must assemble an elite team of DEMON HUNTERS tasked with annihilating a list of targets within the demon-controlled lands. The men and women he selects happen to be the most famous and revered demon hunters of all time, dating back to the 1700s. In Shops: Sep 27, 2023 SRP: $3.99

EDENWOOD #2 CVR A DANIEL (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

AUG230476

(W) Tony S. Daniel (A/CA) Tony S. Daniel

Rion finds himself deep inside Edenwood and immediately on the run from the demon military, which consists of armored tank divisions and patrolling beasts with razor-sharp teeth. Rion sees the beauty and the horrors of this magical place before meeting powerful allies who question how he acquired the armor of one of the greatest demon killers in history.In Shops: Oct 25, 2023 SRP: $3.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!