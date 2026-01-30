Posted in: Comics, Image | Tagged: bryan hitch, gary frank, geiger, geoff johns, Ghost Machine, Redcoat

Executives Out At Ghost Machine, Revealed By Indicia & April Solicits

Sometimes you can work out what's going on in comic book companies purely by looking at the indicia of the comic books. Because a) important people at comic companies who don't write, draw, colour, letter or even edit comic books still want to be credited for them and are powerful enough to make sure it happens. And b) the second they go, the company in question can't wait a second longer to get their names off the book.

And it seems that Ghost Machine has had two unpublicized senior leadership departures within the last year, the termination of its head of development in early 2025, followed by the resignation earlier this month of the executive overseeing development, who had been promoted from business development last year.

Jamie Iracleanos was a producer on the Swamp Thing TV series as well as Hogan Knows Best, My Big Redneck Vacation, and Comic Book Men. He was at DC Comics for over six years as Creative Director, Creative Affairs and then Director of Development, joined Geoff Johns as VP of Development at Mad Ghost Productions for over five years, which predated Ghost Machine, which he joined in 2023 as SVP Development & Production. However, his credit disappeared between Geiger #12 and #13, around March 2025. Bleeding Cool hears that his departure was not at his own doing.

While Cory Salter, Senior Vice President of Ghost Machine since January 2023, previously VP Creative & Business Development and the executive overseeing development, is now demoted as of this month on his Linkedin to Senior Adviser. Bleeding Cool heard that he resigned his position.

Here's Ghost Machine's April 2026 solicits kicking off with the Ghost Machine Official Guidebook. I wonder what the indiccia will reveal?

GHOST MACHINE: THE OFFICIAL GUIDEBOOK #1 (OF 5)

MINISERIES PREMIERE

2026-04-01 | 24 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR) | T | $3.99 US

SUPERHEROES, ACTION/ADVENTURE, SCI-FI

How hot does Geiger burn? What is the Committee on Spectral Affairs? Did George Washington really die? This new limited series collects all-new entries teasing tantalizing stories to come, as well as updated goods on Ghost Machine's characters from across its hit titles beginning with The Unnamed Universe from GEIGER, JUNKYARD JOE, and REDCOAT! With interior character art from Ghost Machine's all-star artists, don't miss the outstanding classic homage covers that let you decide what '80s inspired guidebook look you want to collect! This initial volume covers the first half of the world of The Unnamed from Albert Einstein to the High Plains Zoo!

STORY: GEOFF JOHNS, BRAD MELTZER, PETER J. TOMASI, FRANCIS MANAPUL

ART: GARY FRANK, BRYAN HITCH, ANDREW CURRIE, BRAD ANDERSON

COVER A: GARY FRANK, BRAD ANDERSON

COVER B: BRYAN HITCH, BRAD ANDERSON

COVER C: IVAN REIS, DANNY MIKI, BRAD ANDERSON

OFFERED AGAIN: GEIGER DELUXE EDITION, VOL. 1-2 HC • JUNKYARD JOE DELUXE EDITION HC • REDCOAT DELUXE

GEIGER #23

2026-04-08 | 32 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR) | T+ | $3.99 US

DYSTOPIAN, ACTION/ADVENTURE

THE NORTHERNER: DEAD AMERICA, CONCLUSION. The wild conclusion to the Geiger-Northerner team-up that asks more questions about what started the Unknown War…and how they could potentially go back in time to prevent it. But when they finally reach Detroit to get answers from the Department of Historical Preservation, what they discover is shocking…

STORY: GEOFF JOHNS

ART: GARY FRANK, BRAD ANDERSON

COVER A: GARY FRANK, BRAD ANDERSON

COVER B: FRANCIS PORTELA, BRAD ANDERSON

COVER C: LEE FERGUSON, BRAD ANDERSON

REDCOAT #18

2026-04-15 | 32 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR) | T+ | $3.99 US

ACTION/ADVENTURE, HISTORICAL FICTION

It's 1909, and Simon Pure has long hoped that his fellow immortal nemesis Benedict Arnold drifted out to sea and turned to ash when they last tangled in 1892. But such was not to be, and Arnold has returned…but not for revenge, he claims, but to help Simon's family become immortal like him. The truth is, Arnold has changed…just in ways Simon would never expect.

STORY: GEOFF JOHNS

ART: BRYAN HITCH, ANDREW CURRIE, BRAD ANDERSON

COVER A: BRYAN HITCH, BRAD ANDERSON

COVER B: LEONARDO COLAPIETRO

SISTERHOOD: A HYDE STREET STORY TP

2026-04-01 | 192 PAGES • FC (FULL COLOR) | T+ | $16.99 US

HORROR, SATIRE

Lifelong friends Sophie and Violet were practically sisters. Now at college, they've been slowly drifting apart. But when Violet accidentally drowns at a sorority hazing, a devastated Sophie pleads with the psychic SISTER HOOD to contact her dead friend. Sometimes you get what you wish for…but on Hyde Street, there's always a cost, and it's a killer. PLUS: Collected for the first time, the 52-page IT HAPPENED ON HYDE STREET: DEVOUR one-shot by ZCHUT and LEIZ. In this weight loss nightmare, you can look thin…or die trying!

STORY: MAYTAL ZCHUT

ART: LEILA LEIZ, ALEX SINCLAIR

COVER A: GARY FRANK, BRAD ANDERSON

