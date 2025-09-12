Posted in: Comics, Image, Preview | Tagged: Exquisite Corpses

Exquisite Corpses #5 Preview: Love, Death, and Killer Beats

Exquisite Corpses #5 brings murder to the mosh pit as psychopathic paramours find romance amidst the carnage at a NoLife concert.

Article Summary Exquisite Corpses #5 explodes into stores September 17th with murder, romance, and a killer concert backdrop.

Psycho lovers unleash chaos at the NoLife show, blending bloodlust and twisted romance in perfect harmony.

Brought to life by Jordie Bellaire, James Tynion IV, Claire Roe, and Michael Walsh for the ultimate deadly meet-cute.

It's murder on the dance floor as killers converge at the NoLife concert…but can the sparks of young love between two incendiary psychopaths win out over bloodlust and bounties? Heads will roll as Eisner Award-winning multi-hyphenate JORDIE BELLAIRE (REDLANDS) and red-hot artist CLAIRE ROE (Dark Spaces: The Hollywood Special) join JAMES TYNION IV and MICHAEL WALSH for the most terrifying meet-cute of the year!

EXQUISITE CORPSES #5

Image Comics

0725IM323

0725IM324 – Exquisite Corpses #5 Claire Roe Cover – $4.99

0725IM325 – Exquisite Corpses #5 Michael Walsh Cover – $6.99

0725IM326 – Exquisite Corpses #5 TBA Cover – $4.99

(W) Jordie Bellaire, James Tynion IV (A) Claire Roe, Michael Walsh (CA) Michael Walsh

It's murder on the dance floor as killers converge at the NoLife concert…but can the sparks of young love between two incendiary psychopaths win out over bloodlust and bounties? Heads will roll as Eisner Award-winning multi-hyphenate JORDIE BELLAIRE (REDLANDS) and red-hot artist CLAIRE ROE (Dark Spaces: The Hollywood Special) join **JAMES TYNION IV **and MICHAEL WALSH for the most terrifying meet-cute of the year!

In Shops: 9/17/2025

SRP: $4.99

