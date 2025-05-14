Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: Exquisite Corpses, james tynion iv

Exquisite Corpses Rewrites American History And The Thirteen States

James Tynion IV & Michael Walsh's Exquisite Corpses #1 rewrites American history and the thirteen states that began it all

Spoilers! There's a lot of rewriting of American history going on right now. I wonder why. Tom King recently rewrote American history in Wonder Woman so that the Sovereign had always been the monarch of America, since the days of the founding fathers, working behind the scenes, controlling all. Now, James Tynion IV and Michael Walsh have done something similar with Exquisite Corpses, which is launching from Image Comics today. The original solicitation reads, "Every five years on Halloween, the wealthiest families in America play a game. Twelve of the deadliest people in the world are dropped into a small town with just one goal: the last killer standing wins. For the citizens of Oak Valley, Maine, this year's unlucky arena, the goal is much simpler. They must survive the night. Experience a comics event like no other, from the minds of JAMES TYNION IV & MICHAEL WALSH, as they lead a group of the most exciting voices in the industry. Over thirteen blood-soaked chapters, these creators will collaborate and compete to determine who wins and who dies- and the games begin in this triple-sized debut!"

But who are those rich families? And what is their history?

I figured there was something I was missing and some Googling revealed history that every American known and no one else does, that the United States was initially formed from thirteen British colonies, Connecticut, Delaware, Georgia, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia and they declared their independence in 1776. And in Exquisite Corpses, the richest family of each state has been ruling the roost since. Democracy is a sham.



Instead, there is mass violence on the streets of one town every five years. Sorry, I presumed it would be four…

It's a spite fight! Cue Larry David!

