Wonder Woman #1 Exposes The Founding Of The USA As A Lie (Spoilers)

Today's relaunch of Wonder Woman #1 by Tom King and Daniel Sampere from DC Comics represents a radical reinvention of the DC Universe.

A common narrative in the United States of America is that the government is lying to its people, and it needs to go back to the principles established by the founding Fathers. But what if that was just as much a lie, and the government has always acted in that fashion since its earliest days? That's the narrative established by Wonder Woman #1 by Tom King and Daniel Sampere to today's relaunch of the series from DC Comics. spoilers ahead of course.

Wonder Woman #1 sees a mistreated Amazon kill someone harassing her in an American pool hall. And then eighteen other men in the pool hall around her. Just the men. There is a visceral public and government reaction to this. All Amazons begin to receive prejudiced reactions to their presence, both from individuals, the media, and government figures. The Amazons having an "anti-male agenda" is highlighted. And too many people say the words "pool hall". Sergeant Steel, rival to Amanda Waller, who is coming for all of America's superheroes, is there to enforce the mandatory detention and deportation of all Amazons in the USA.

Wonder Woman #1 takes place in modern-day America, where there are Amazons living among us. It is not just Diana who lives amongst the world of men; since her first journey before World War II, many other Amazons have also followed her example. Some have emigrated, some have married, and some have work visas. They are hard-working immigrants among us. Until now.

All Amazons are banned from American soil until a determination can be made about their threat to the US. And yes, this absolutely mirrors the reaction in the US to Muslims after 9/11 and specifically then President Donald Trump's attempts to impose a Muslim ban "until we can work out what's going on". The same language is used here. A government task force AXE is established, the Amazon Extraction Unit, who will also take their naturalised children into custody. The parallel to ICE is clear. Over three hundred Amazons are captured this way… or killed. Because, yes, AXE is fitted with anti-Amazonian weapons led by Sergeant Steel. Wonder Woman isn't leaving, however. She has a battle to fight. And she is going to take on the entire American Army to prove a point. Literally.

But who is really behind this? Just as the Iraq War against Saddam Hussein needed 9/11 to justify it, so this action against Amazons needed the pool hall incident to justify it. People were just waiting for it. Because America is a lie, and behind the facade, there is something, someone, pulling all the strings and has done for centuries. In the previous future-set story by the same creative team for Wonder Woman #800, we saw the future 19-year-old daughter of Wonder Woman, Trinity, use the future Superman, Jon Kent and future Batman, Damian Wayne, to make her way through a mystical prison in the Greek legend style to confront a certain prisoner. Who she refers to as "his majesty", while wielding a second lasso of power, the black lasso. One of three that she is known to wield, hence her name, Trinity.

Because this is a king… but a king of who? Of what? Or when? And how does he tie in with the Amazon's own royal structure?

Because we learn that the original Wonder Woman defeated hin, but at what cost? This may now be that story, playing out in the present day.

A mystical power seized from Native Americans by European settlers. And who used it to establish an American monarchy, who used the Founding Fathers to give people the illusion that they were the engineers of their fate. "We the people" was a lie from the holder of the Lasso Of Lies.

Meet The Sovereign. The true king of America, the true man in charge of everything that happens. And part of a lineage that has always established this, since the earliest days of the country. And yes, that is the lasso we saw in Wonder Woman #800, the Native American power now being wielded, one of three, by Trinity. Eventually. After twenty years… Bleeding Cool previously called this the Dark Knight Returns of Wonder Woman, initially at least. This is why. Here are the solicits for Wonder Woman and its spinoff title ,Amazons Attack. With Trinity returning in Wonder Woman #4…

