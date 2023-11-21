Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Fantagraphics, Marvel Comics, Stan Lee | Tagged: atlas, fantagraphics, love and rockets

Fantagraphics Teams Up With Marvel For Stan Lee & Free Comic Book Day

Fantagraphics is offering a Marvel crossover for Free Comic Book Day with Stan Lee, as part of their February 2024 solicitations.

FCBD 2024 MARVEL & FANTAGRAPHICS PRSNT ATLAS COMICS LIBRARY

FANTAGRAPHICS BOOKS

DEC230021

(W) Joe Maneely, Basil Wolverton, Gene Colan, Russ Heath, Bill Everett (A) Joe Maneely, Basil Wolverton, Gene Colan (A / CA) Bill Everett

The ultimate Marvel team-up! Fantagraphics' new Atlas Library collaboration with Marvel, presenting classic comics from the pre-Marvel Atlas era, began in the Fall of 2023 and continues in 2024, as evidenced in this 32-page showcase of primo pre-Code gems from the House of Ideas. Included stories represent a range of genres from the series, including Adventures Into Terror and Venus. Included are Stan Lee and Joe Maneely's satire on anti-comics crusader Fredric Wertham, "The Raving Maniac"; Gene Colan's horror story "The Clock Strikes"; Basil Wolverton's horror story "Where Monsters Dwell"; Maneely's gritty war story "Rain"; Maneely's Hank Ketcham parody, "Pascal the Rascal"; and Bill Everett's romantic horror story "The Kiss of Death," starring Atlas heroine Venus.

Reprint Material

Rating: Teen

In Shops: Apr 10, 2024

SRP: 0

SEARCH AND DESTROY TP VOL 01

FANTAGRAPHICS BOOKS

JUN238876

(W) Atsushi Kaneko, Osamu Tezuka

From the cinematic mind of Atsushi Kaneko (Bambi and

Her Pink Gun) comes a contemporary reimagining of the

timeless, Eisner Award-winning Dororo, by "God of Manga"

Osamu Tezuka (Buddha, Astro Boy).

This is a tale of rage. Rage against hypocrisy, injustice, exploitation, and

the wrongs done to a child who grew into a righteous killer…. Complete in

three volumes, Search and Destroy transplants the vengeful action of Dororo

from feudal Japan into a dystopian future where mercenary robots known

as "creatures" serve the human elite and victimize the city's scrabbling,

desperate masses. The violent death of one of these creatures connects an

orphaned thief named Doro with a mysterious girl in a stinking animal hide

that conceals deadly cybernetic implants. Who is this mysterious girl? How

is she killing, one by one, the city's most twisted and powerful creatures?

Originally serialized from 2019-2021 in the Japanese manga monthly

TezuComi, Search and Destroy is a brilliantly-crafted thriller about an outsider

looking for meaning and vengeance in the unjust world that took everything

away from her. Kaneko populates a stunning, high-contrast setting that echoes

postwar Cuba as much as Tokyo with an unforgettable cast of scrappy heroes and

skin-crawling monsters on a nonstop ride full of action and suspense. This authorized

retelling updates the rebellious '60s spirit of the original Dororo for the equally

tumultuous 2020s, mixing Tezuka's signature dark yet playful storytelling sense

with Kaneko's own wide range of influences, which include Western cartoonists

like Daniel Clowes and Charles Burns as well as filmmakers like David Lynch. The

result is not only one of the best sci-fi manga of recent years, but also one of the most

visually rich and distinctive works of graphic storytelling in any genre or language.

Atsushi Kaneko is a Japanese manga artist from Sakata, Yamagata Prefecture. His

two books, Bambi and Her Pink Gun and Soil, have both been published in France.

Bambi has also been published in English and Soil has been adapted into a television

drama series. Osamu Tezuka (1928-1989) was a Japanese manga artist, cartoonist,

and animator. His prolific output, pioneering techniques, and innovations in genre

storytelling earned him such titles as "the Father of Manga," "the Godfather of Manga,"

and "the God of Manga."

In Shops: Feb 14, 2024

SRP: 0

READING LOVE AND ROCKETS TP

FANTAGRAPHICS BOOKS

MAR238127

(W) Marc Sobel

A deep dive into the first 50 issues of the Hernandez

Brothers' acclaimed comic series, this scholarly book

seeks to answer the question: What makes Love and

Rockets such an enduring classic of the medium?

Love and Rockets by Gilbert, Jaime, and Mario Hernandez is one

of the greatest comic series ever created. However, running consistently

for 40 years and encompassing a diverse array of characters,

settings, and cultural influences, this literary universe can be

daunting to explore. With Reading Love and Rockets, writer Marc

Sobel offers an accessible entry point into L&R, an invaluable

resource to both new readers and fans who want to deepen their

understanding of the series.

Reading Love and Rockets hones in on the first 50 issues of the

series, tracking the evolution of the characters and storylines, as

well as the Hernandez Brothers' growth as artists and writers across

this 15-year span of creation. Breaking down each issue in sequence, Sobel blends

together his own sharp-eyed observations with analysis from a variety of scholars,

critics, and fans to provide a well-rounded perspective on the series. Plus, explorations

into topics as wide-ranging as magical realism, women's wrestling, and

the Southern California punk scene reveal the fascinating influences at the heart

of these stories. Readers daring enough to embark on this illuminating journey

through Palomar and Hoppers 13 will return with a richer appreciation for this

masterpiece of graphic literature. Luxuriously illustrated throughout with scenes

from the comic.

In Shops: Jan 24, 2024

SRP: 0

WALT DISNEYS MICKEY & DONALD HC MICKEYS CRAZIEST ADV

FANTAGRAPHICS BOOKS

JUN238878

(W) Lewis Trondheim (A) Nicolas Keramidas

Beloved French cartoonists Lewis Trondheim and

Nicolas Kéramidas (Donald's Happiest Adventures)

return for another epic saga sending Mickey and

Donald on the Beagle Boys' globetrotting trail!

When Peg Leg Pete and the Beagle Boys shrink and steal Scrooge

McDuck's Money Bin, Mickey and Donald must track them

down… across lost cities, ancient lands, under the sea, in the

air, and…into space?!? In a hilarious satire that will entertain

all ages, Mickey's Craziest Adventures introduces its epic tale as

if it were a rare 1965 Disney classic, deemed too wild for publication

and saved only in fragments – but in fact, modern comics

masters Lewis Trondheim and Nicolas Kèramidas have created an exciting all-new

album-length stand-alone Disney thriller, drawn in a kinetic indie-comics style and

presented like a classic vintage work, hiding the fact that it's actually shamelessly

spoofing Silver Age comics clichés!

Lewis Trondheim, one of the co-founders of the comics collective L'Association, lives

and works in Montpellier, France. Nicolas Kéramidas studied animation at the

Gobelins School of Images, then went on to nine years of animation work at Disney's

Montreuil studio.

In Shops: Feb 28, 2024

SRP: 0

ADVENTURES OF THE GUMMI BEARS A NEW BEGINNING HC

FANTAGRAPHICS BOOKS

JUN238864

(W) Bobbi J. G. Weiss (A) Anibal Uzal, Ruben Torreiro

Bounce into epic quests and comedy in the kingdom of Dunwyn: Disney's original Gummi Bears lead a classicDisney Afternoon comics collection which also includes Darkwing Duck, DuckTales and more!

From Disney Adventures and its Gen-X sister magazines come tales of epic thrills and chills! In "A New Beginning," find out how the Gummi Bears first forged an uneasy alliance with humans to defend the land of Dunwyn from evil Duke Igthorn, his stinky ogres, and his devastating giant catapult! In "The Legend of Silverhorn," Chip 'n Dale and the Rescue Rangers follow a shipwrecked sailor into a world of high-seas piracy. Then, in DuckTales' "The Arcadian Urn," Scrooge McDuck and the gang find a lost world of ancient Greeks…

and Donald Duck and Launchpad face off with a city-stomping kaiju! Plus Darkwing

Duck, TaleSpin and more!

Pop culture writer and children's author Bobbi JG Weiss has written hundreds of books

and comics featuring Disney, Warner Bros., and DreamWorks properties. Doug Gray

has worked as an animator and storyboard artist for clients such as Nickelodeon, Film

Roman, and Comedy Central. Argentinian cartoonist Anibal Uzál began his career

working with animation studios and writing classic Disney and non-Disney comics,

including the Disney Goofy Classics satire series and numerous DuckTales adventures.

Artist Rubén Torreiro has worked for decades as an inker and occasional pencil

artist on Disney and Looney Tunes properties for DC, Egmont, and others.

In Shops: Feb 07, 2024

SRP: 0

BLESSED BE HC

FANTAGRAPHICS BOOKS

JUN238867

(W) Rick Altergott (A / CA) Rick Altergott

Small-town weirdness scales new comedic heights

in Altergott's long-awaited graphic novel.

When Tom "The Acid King" Cottonwood is sentenced to prison

for dealing, he vows to exact revenge on the judge and all of Flowertown,

U.S.A. One year later, when hillbilly Henry Hotchkiss

violates the single principle binding the members of the local

men's group, the 40 Acres Club – preserving his virginity – he

proactively excommunicates himself to the woods in shame,

prompting his distraught best friend, Doofus Anderssen (he of

straw boater and Beatle haircut over a permanent five-o'clock

shadow), to organize a community search. But little does he

know that Cottonwood has been paroled and is making plans in

those same woods to fulfill his destiny as "The Acid King" – in

the form of a deadly act of terrorism he calls "Scorpio Rising."

Altergott's farcical earnest cast of smalltown bums, outlaws,

hippies, bikers, and babes – with names like Father John

Beggarweed, Stink Hair Stu, Rubberneck Nelson, Muttonchop

O'Rourke, et. al. – intertwine in a web of crime and mystery involving satanic ritual,

religious tracts curiously popping up around town, naked fishermen, and psychedelic

drugs, driving the narrative to ever-greater depths of hilarity (even though

none of his characters are in on the jokes).

Blessed Be reads like an R-rated Mad magazine parody of Our Town written by

John Waters and drawn by Mort Drucker and Wally Wood. Altergott both skewers

and celebrates an eerie realm of '70s men's magazines and small-town conservatism.

A cult favorite since the 1990s amongst intellectuals and philistines alike for his

impeccably crafted brand of lowbrow humor, cartoonist Rick Altergott has never

crafted a full-length graphic novel – until now.

Rick Altergott lives in Rhode Island with his wife and son.

In Shops: Feb 21, 2024

SRP: 0

ANNA TP

FANTAGRAPHICS BOOKS

JUN238865

(W) Mia Oberlander (A / CA) Mia Oberlander

This debut graphic novel by an up-and-coming

star of the German comics scene is an audacious

allegory of female resistance and radical

acceptance.

In the sleepy German countryside live the Annas, cursed to be

too tall for their small town. Laughably long-limbed and gangly,

their bodies refuse to conform with societal norms of delicate

femininity, and the trauma of being different ripples across generations.

And yet, there may be a blessing to their burden; like

the mighty mountains surrounding their town, they find that

there is resilience and strength to be gained from their heightened

perspective.

Drawn with delightful exaggeration and formal inventiveness,

Anna is a tongue-in-cheek, modern-day fairy tale about

being "too big" for a narrow-minded world.

In Shops: Jan 31, 2024

SRP: 0

RETURN TO EDEN HC

FANTAGRAPHICS BOOKS

JUN238875

(W) Paco Roca (A / CA) Paco Roca

The celebrated Spanish cartoonist's most

ambitious work yet is a touching homage to

his mother and a bittersweet depiction of life

in post-war Spain.

It all starts with a photograph: an ordinary scene of a

young woman and her family picnicking at a Valencian

beach in 1947. Now in her twilight years, Antonia

cherishes this photo dearly; it holds the memories of

her upbringing, her family – the key to her Eden. Taking

off from this routine family outing, cartoonist Paco

Roca paints a heartfelt portrait of his mother's formative

years. This delicate portrayal of a humble family is

at once an intimate biographical story and a broader

reflection of the hardscrabble existence many faced in post-war Spain. Antonia and

her family soldier through constant hunger, the shady dealings of the black market,

traumas of war and parental abuse, and the oppressive atmosphere wrought by the

Catholic church and Franco's authoritarian regime – and yet, they find oases of joy

and wonder in cinema, imagination, and small acts of kindness.

Roca is known the world over for his quietly powerful graphic novels, from

Twists of Fate to The House, and this latest masterwork may just be his magnum opus.

In Return to Eden, Roca manages to charge quotidian life with rare poignancy, in

all its daily struggles and daydreams, and readers will come away deeply affected.

Paco Roca is an award-winning graphic artist and a cartoonist from Valencia, Spain.

Fantagraphics has published English editions of many of his graphic novels, and

several of his works have been adapted to TV and film.

In Shops: Feb 28, 2024

SRP: 0

TONGUES 6

FANTAGRAPHICS BOOKS

DEC231471

(W) Anders Nilsen (A / CA) Anders Nilsen

Tongues 6 follows Astrid's journey deeper underground with Gyges and the Chicken where she encounters one familiar face and some new powers, and is utterly changed. Rodney I.O. tracks his Humvee to the site of its demise, and we travel back a couple of days to meet a couple of prospective Rings recruit before their own stories are altered. Issue 6 drops the curtain on the first half of the Tongues story.

In Shops: Feb 14, 2024

SRP: 0

N-WORD OF GOD HC

FANTAGRAPHICS BOOKS

JUN238873

(W) Mark Doox (A / CA) Mark Doox

A dazzlingly illustrated postmodern epic of social

commentary by ordained iconographer of the

Coltrane Church, Mark Doox, who explores the

story of Saint Sambo and Black existential wonder

through the prism of his Byzantine and early Italoreligious

style.

The N-Word of God is a literary graphic novel of interconnected

illustrated stories of social insight, cognitive surprise, wry mirth,

and Black existential wonder. Artist Mark Doox transports readers

back to the beginning of the universe when God fatefully

declared Light and Darkness as opposing forces. Doox then

follows this theme through a religious and societal retelling of

his own gospel-like myth. With a devil figure that advocates for

John Coltrane's philosophy of 'A Love Supreme,' The N-Word of

God challenges binary racial ideas making a case for the commonality

and the dignity of all human beings.

The striking art combines Christian iconography with caricatures and terms

that have been used against Black people through which Doox artfully recontextualizes

them as religious symbols of resilience, protection, counter-truth, agency,

and new and pertinent revelation.

With satirical wit and stunning illuminated manuscript-like illustrations, Doox

has created a metamodern masterpiece of African American storytelling and Black

signifyin' wisdom. While Doox's focus is always on the empathic center of his illuminating

truths, The N-Word of God challenges the reader with unexpected ideas

and connections in a must-have work of Black art and Black literature.

Mark Doox is a conceptual artist, writer, and long-time iconographer. He is interested

in exploring sequential art and issues of life, psyche, race, and spirituality. Born in

Columbus, Ohio, his work has been internationally exhibited, collected, and featured

in articles in periodicals such as The New Yorker, The Wall Street Journal, The New York

Times Magazine, Oxford's Black Theology Journal, and Spin.

In Shops: Feb 07, 2024

SRP: 0

