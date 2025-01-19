Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Preview | Tagged: fantastic four

Fantastic Four #28 Preview: When Science Meets Sorcery

Reed Richards seeks help from the Black Knight to understand magic and find Doctor Doom in this preview of Fantastic Four #28, hitting stores Wednesday.

PROLOGUE TO ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM! It's been months since Doctor Doom became Sorcerer Supreme – and disappeared. Reed Richards, the smartest man on the planet, has spent that time trying to find a way to understand magic, so he can find and stop Doom…and he's failed. But when Sue suggests there is another man who holds both a graduate degree in physics and an understanding of magic – Dane Whitman, the Black Knight! – Reed and Sue decide to see if he can offer any insights. Dane's help sends Reed and Sue's minds back in time – to possess the bodies of two people in the past, where, without their powers, they search for the one magical item that can cut through Doom's illusions! But the Black Knight has motivations of his own…and the past isn't what it used to be.

Fantastic Four #28

by Ryan North & Steven Cummings, cover by Joshua Cassara

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.63"W x 10.18"H x 0.04"D (16.8 x 25.9 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (51 g) | 240 per carton

On sale Jan 22, 2025 | 32 Pages | 75960620289802811

Rated T

$3.99

Variants:

75960620289802816 – FANTASTIC FOUR #28 FRANCESCO D'IPPOLITO BLACK AND WHITE DISNEY WHAT IF? FANTASTI C FOUR HOMAGE VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960620289802831 – FANTASTIC FOUR #28 PHIL NOTO VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960620289802841 – FANTASTIC FOUR #28 ANDREI BRESSAN FANTASTIC FOUR HOMAGE VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960620289802851 – FANTASTIC FOUR #28 FRANCESCO D'IPPOLITO DISNEY WHAT IF? FANTASTIC FOUR HOMAGE VA RIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960620289802861 – FANTASTIC FOUR #28 PEACH MOMOKO MARVEL RIVALS VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

