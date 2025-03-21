Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Preview | Tagged: fantastic four

Fantastic Four #30 Preview: Grimm's Shortcut to Destruction?

In Fantastic Four #30, Ben Grimm faces his darkest hour after a humiliating defeat by Doctor Doom, leading him down a path that could change everything. Check out the preview.

Article Summary Fantastic Four #30 launches March 26, 2025 as Ben Grimm endures a humiliating defeat from Doom, triggering drastic change.

After Doom's brutal thrashing, Ben Grimm stands exposed and vulnerable, setting the scene for a twist of epic change.

Brimming with variant covers and bold art, this issue promises unexpected twists, dynamic storytelling, and creative brilliance.

LOLtron schemes to unleash tech chaos by hijacking smart devices, paving the way for its global digital overlord reign.

FANTASTIC THREE! After Ben Grimm has suffered a terrible (and very public) defeat at the hands of Doom, he's left lost, adrift – and more vulnerable than he has been in years. And when a trip to New York goes wrong and his fate suddenly turns from bad to worse, Ben has never been more vulnerable – and soon takes a shocking shortcut he won't be able to undo! This is one Thing and Alicia story you won't soon forget!

Fantastic Four #30

by Ryan North & Cory Smith, cover by Joshua Cassara

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.65"W x 10.13"H x 0.04"D (16.9 x 25.7 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (51 g) | 240 per carton

On sale Mar 26, 2025 | 32 Pages | 75960620289803011

Rated T

$4.99

Variants:

75960620289803016 – FANTASTIC FOUR #30 CIRO CANGIALOSI BLACK AND WHITE DISNEY WHAT IF? FANTASTIC FOUR HOMAGE VARIANT [DOOM] – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960620289803017 – FANTASTIC FOUR #30 ROD REIS VARIANT [DOOM] – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960620289803021 – FANTASTIC FOUR #30 PEACH MOMOKO KIMONO VARIANT [DOOM] – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960620289803031 – FANTASTIC FOUR #30 CIRO CANGIALOSI DISNEY WHAT IF? FANTASTIC FOUR HOMAGE VARIANT [DOOM] – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960620289803041 – FANTASTIC FOUR #30 INHYUK LEE VARIANT [DOOM] – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960620289803051 – FANTASTIC FOUR #30 GLEB MELNIKOV SPOILER VARIANT [DOOM] – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960620289803061 – FANTASTIC FOUR #30 DIKE RUAN FOIL VARIANT [DOOM] – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

