Fantastic Four #51 CGC Copy On Auction At ComicConnect

Fantastic Four #51 is one of the all-time best comics ever published and the single best story featuring the ever-lovin blue-eyed Thing. Published in 1966 and part of the epic run of Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, this issue is the one that made me personally fall in love with Marvel's First Family and is a treasure. Every single comic collection should have a copy of this one, and ComicConnect has an amazing CGC 9.4 copy on auction right now. Currently sitting at $850 as of this writing, I cannot imagine that there are many copies of this book in nicer shape than this. Check out the iconic cover and copy of the book below.

I Wish I Could Buy This Fantastic Four Comic

"Roaming the streets, the Thing is offered a place to stay by a man who has become very interested in him. While Ben sleeps, the man uses a device to transfer Thing's powers to himself and goes to the Baxter Building, posing as the Thing in hopes of eliminating Reed Richards based on the misconception that Reed makes his discoveries for the glory. Ow/white pages; QES certified – criteria met: exceptional spine + exceptional staple area + perfect cover edges + deep color strike (orange & grey). Classic story "This Man This Monster."

I recently got my own personal copy I got many years ago back from CGC to protect it, and I got a 5.5 grade and was stoked. I can't even imagine owning a copy above a 9.0. It almost feels like it shouldn't be real. Go here and get more details on this one, and place a bid on this Fantastic Four key. While you are there, go ahead and check out all of the other books taking bids today. There is plenty of FF keys and other big books to gawk at.